Summertime reading has arrived
On this episode of Books & Whatnot, Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay discuss their latest reads, IndieNext books, and revisit the "reading" of audio books. We recorded on May 18, 2022. Any references to “new” or “forthcoming” and the like are relative.
These are the titles mentioned in this episode:
- Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James
- Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James
- The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story by Nikole Hannah-Jones
- Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption by Bryan Stevenson
- When We Fell Apart by Soon Wiley
- Miracle Creek by Angie Kim
- Everything I Never Told You by Celeste Ng
- The Lovely Bones by Alice Sebold
- The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka
- Tin Man by Sarah Winman
- Book Lovers by Emily Henry
- Beach Read by Emily Henry
- The Indie Next List
- Take My Hand by Dolen Perkins-Valdez
- Libro.fm
- A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries 2003-2020 by David Sedaris
- Theft by Finding: Diaries 1977-2002 by David Sedaris
- Calypso by David Sedaris
- Trust by Hernan Diaz
- In the Distance by Hernan Diaz
- How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu
- Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
- Search by Michelle Huneven
- Kitchens of the Great Midwest by J. Ryan Stradal
- The Lager Queen of Minnesota by J. Ryan Stradal
- Like Water for Chocolate by Laura Esquivel
- Recitatif: A Story by Toni Morrison (with introduction by Zadie Smith)
- The Candy House by Jennifer Egan
- A Visit From the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan
- Hansel and Gretel by the Brothers Grimm
- Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka
- The Push by Ashley Audrain
- Girl in Snow by Danya Kukafka
- River of the Gods: Genius, Courage and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile by Candice Millard
- The River of Doubt: Theodore Roosevelt’s Darkest Journey by Candice Millard
- Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine and the Murder of a President by Candice Millard
- Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape, and the Making of Winston Churchill by Candice Millard
- This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub
- Outlander by Diana Gabaldon
HOW TO REACH US:
- Email: podcasts@kmuw.org
- Twitter: @BooksandWhatnot (@SuzPerezICT and @BethGolay)
- Instagram: books_and_whatnot