Books & Whatnot

Summertime reading has arrived

Published June 2, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT
Haley Crowson
/
KMUW
The voices of (l-r) Karlee Cooper, Haley Crowson, Beth Golay, and Suzanne Perez can be heard on this episode of Books & Whatnot.

On this episode of Books & Whatnot, Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay discuss their latest reads, IndieNext books, and revisit the "reading" of audio books. We recorded on May 18, 2022. Any references to “new” or “forthcoming” and the like are relative.

These are the titles mentioned in this episode:

HOW TO REACH US:

  • Email: podcasts@kmuw.org
  • Twitter: @BooksandWhatnot (@SuzPerezICT and @BethGolay)
  • Instagram: books_and_whatnot

Books & Whatnot podcastsbooksArts and Culture
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
