© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

Marlon James on 'Moon Witch, Spider King' and searching for truth through perspective

Published February 22, 2022 at 12:01 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
AntoineWilson_c_NoahStone.png
Mark Seliger
/
courtesy Penguin Random House
Marlon James, author of 'Moon Witch, Spider King,' the second book in the Dark Star trilogy

Marlon James is an award-winning author, a podcast host, a professor of English at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, and the executive producer of the screen adaptation of the first book in his Dark Star trilogy, Black Leopard, Red Wolf. The second book in the trilogy, Moon Witch, Spider King, was released recently and I had the pleasure of visiting with Marlon James about that book and so much more. I’m Beth Golay, this is Marginalia, and here’s our conversation.

9780735220201.jpeg

Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James was published by Riverhead Books.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags

Marginalia CommentarybooksArts and Culturepodcasts
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay