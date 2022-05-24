© 2022 KMUW
Marginalia

Emma Straub straddles the line between fiction and autofiction in 'This Time Tomorrow'

Published May 24, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT
Emma Straub is the author of "This Time Tomorrow"

Emma Straub’s latest novel, This Time Tomorrow, is a book about time travel, but it’s not only about time travel—it’s a reflection of her relationship with her aging father. While undoubtedly fiction, it sometimes straddles the boundaries of autofiction, as Straub weaves in some deeply personal aspects of herself and her real-life father.

I recently spoke with Emma Straub about this father-daughter relationship, the nature of time travel, and her Brooklyn based bookstore, Books Are Magic. This episode of Marginalia features our conversation.

-

This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub was published by Riverhead Books.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing assistant
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
