Emma Straub straddles the line between fiction and autofiction in 'This Time Tomorrow'

Emma Straub’s latest novel, This Time Tomorrow, is a book about time travel, but it’s not only about time travel—it’s a reflection of her relationship with her aging father. While undoubtedly fiction, it sometimes straddles the boundaries of autofiction, as Straub weaves in some deeply personal aspects of herself and her real-life father.

I recently spoke with Emma Straub about this father-daughter relationship, the nature of time travel, and her Brooklyn based bookstore, Books Are Magic. This episode of Marginalia features our conversation.

-

This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub was published by Riverhead Books.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.



Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers

Lu Anne Stephens - editor

Haley Crowson - producer

Karlee Cooper - marketing assistant

Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.