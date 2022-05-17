© 2022 KMUW
Marginalia

Candice Millard on 'River of the Gods' and the search for its source

Published May 17, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT
Paul Versluis
courtesy Doubleday
Candice Millard is author of "River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile"

Candice Millard will be in conversation with Dr. Robin Henry at the Advanced Learning Library on Tuesday, May 17 at 6:00 p.m.

Candice Millard is known for her “slice of life” biographies—nonfiction narratives that focus on a lesser-known moment of a well-known person from history. Millard has written another story of courage and adventure, but instead of looking at a few months in one person’s life, she explores a full decade in the mid-1800s when three men set out on various expeditions to discover the source of the Nile.

Set against the backdrop of the race to exploit Africa by the colonial powers, River of the Gods is the story of one of the great feats of exploration of all time and its complicated legacy. This episode of Marginalia features my conversation with Candice Millard.

River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile by Candice Millard was published by Doubleday.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing assistant
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Watermark Books & Cafe and the Wichita Public Library will be hosting Candice Millard at the Advanced Learning Library downtown on Tuesday, May 17th at 6pm. Millard will be in conversation with Dr. Robin Henry, history professor from Wichita State University and KMUW Past & Present commentator.

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
