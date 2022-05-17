Candice Millard on 'River of the Gods' and the search for its source

Candice Millard is known for her “slice of life” biographies—nonfiction narratives that focus on a lesser-known moment of a well-known person from history. Millard has written another story of courage and adventure, but instead of looking at a few months in one person’s life, she explores a full decade in the mid-1800s when three men set out on various expeditions to discover the source of the Nile.

Set against the backdrop of the race to exploit Africa by the colonial powers, River of the Gods is the story of one of the great feats of exploration of all time and its complicated legacy. This episode of Marginalia features my conversation with Candice Millard.

River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile by Candice Millard was published by Doubleday.

Watermark Books & Cafe and the Wichita Public Library will be hosting Candice Millard at the Advanced Learning Library downtown on Tuesday, May 17th at 6pm. Millard will be in conversation with Dr. Robin Henry, history professor from Wichita State University and KMUW Past & Present commentator.

