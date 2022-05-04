© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

Soon Wiley on love, loss, belonging, and 'When We Fell Apart'

Published May 4, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Soon_Wiley_c_Rachel_EH_Photography.png
Rachel EH Photography
/
courtesy photo
Soon Wiley, author of 'When We Fell Apart'

Balancing perfectly on the line that divides literary work from suspenseful drama, Soon Wiley’s When We Fell Apart skillfully inhabits both genres. The story is told through alternating perspectives of two characters: Min, a young Korean American man, and his Korean girlfriend, Yu-jin. Min’s search for answers about Yu-jin’s mysterious death becomes a search for belonging. I recently spoke with Soon Wiley about his debut novel, When We Fell Apart. Here’s our conversation.

WhenWeFellApart_9780593185148.jpeg

When We Fell Apart by Soon Wiley was published by Dutton.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - intern
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags

Marginalia CommentaryArts and Culturebooks
Stay Connected