It's Election Day in Kansas: Here's what you need to know

Polls across the state open at 7 a.m. today for the midterm election, and for the first time in recent history, Kansas is a national battleground.

The highly contested U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall and Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton is considered a toss-up and could help decide control of the Senate.

The midterm statewide ballot also features a gubernatorial race between Democratic candidate Cindy Holscher and Republican Ty Masterson.

Voters in the Wichita area will also decide the U.S. House 4th District representative, two Sedgwick County Commission races and dozens of state legislative seats.

A proposed constitutional amendment on statewide ballots would specify that people without citizenship can't vote.

And voters in the Wichita school district will decide whether to approve a $615 million bond issue that would build new schools and improve others across the district.

Sedgwick County officials say voters should be prepared for long lines, as they expect a high turnout.

Registered voters should bring a valid form of identification to their designated polling site.

Polls close at 7 p.m., but if you're in line when the polls close, stay in line. You get to vote as long as you were in line before closing.

If you have a mail-in ballot, election officials suggest putting it in an official drop box or dropping it off at any polling location. Find a secure drop box or your polling location — and lots more voting information — at the Sedgwick County Election Office website.

Wichita Transit will offer free rides to more than 50 polling locations in and around Wichita today.

The locations include East High School, the WSU Metroplex, and the Alford branch library in south Wichita.

Wichita Transit officials are directing riders to an online map and trip planner on the Wichita Transit site.