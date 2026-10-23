Voter guide: Where congressional candidates stand on Iran, immigration, cost of living

Two candidates have filed to run against U.S. Congressman Ron Estes, a Wichita Republican, in the Wichita-area 4th District — a Democrat and a Libertarian.

Estes faces challenger Democrat Katy Tyndell, a Wichita lawyer, and Libertarian Drew Cranmer, a Wichita software engineer.

The 4th District has been a Republican stronghold since the 1994 midterms, the so-called Gingrich Revolution when Republicans flipped 54 seats in the House and eight seats in the Senate. Longtime Democratic incumbent Dan Glickman (1977-1995) lost to Todd Tiahrt (1995-2011).

Estes, who has held the seat since 2017, replaced Republican Mike Pompeo, who was appointed by President Trump to be director of the CIA. The closest Democrats have come to winning the seat was the 2017 special election, where Democratic lawyer James Thompson received nearly 46% of votes to Estes’ nearly 53%.

The 4th District encompasses 16 entire counties in south-central Kansas — Barber, Butler, Chautauqua, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Elk, Greenwood, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, Kiowa, Pratt, Sedgwick, Stafford and Sumner — and roughly the southern half of Pawnee County.

The Eagle and KMUW teamed up to ask congressional candidates about issues readers said were important to them. Here are their responses.

Drew Cranmer

Drew Cranmer, candidate

Party: Libertarian

Incumbent: No

City: Wichita

Age: 40

Position: Data Engineer

Past positions: Database Administrator, Report Developer, SQL Developer (no previous elected offices)

Education: Education: Bachelor’s of General Studies (BGS) from Wichita State University

Campaign phone: 316-749-8351

Campaign email: info@drew4kansas.com

Campaign website: https://drew4kansas.com

What is the most pressing issue that faces your district, and what would you do about it?

Rising costs. Families and small businesses across south-central Kansas are paying more for groceries, housing, and fuel, and a big reason is that Washington spends money it doesn’t have and the Federal Reserve creates money to cover it. Every dollar of deficit spending is a hidden tax on the people who can least afford it.

How could Congress lower the national debt and bring federal spending under better control?

Start by admitting the budget has to balance, then pass a binding plan to do it. I support Senator Rand Paul’s Six Penny Plan, which caps spending and cuts six cents on every dollar each year until the budget balances in five years. It sets a number and lets Congress decide how to hit it, which is how every Kansas family and business already budgets. I’d pair it with three things: a full audit of the Pentagon and the Federal Reserve, an end to wars Congress never authorized, and a requirement that new spending be paid for. You can’t control spending if you can’t see where the money goes.

What should Congress be doing to address the cost of living in Kansas?

Stop causing the problem. Inflation is what happens when Washington spends money it doesn’t have and the Federal Reserve prints money to cover it. Kansans feel it at the grocery store, the gas pump, and the mortgage payment. Congress should balance the budget, audit the Fed, and stop borrowing against our paychecks. It should also get out of the way: no subsidies picking winners, no needless regulations that raise prices, and housing decisions left to local communities. Less government spending means lower costs, and families keep more of what they earn.

What is your stance on the fighting in Iran?

I opposed President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018, and I believe that decision has made America less safe. Under the JCPOA, Iran’s uranium enrichment was capped at 3.67 percent, a level suitable for civilian power but nowhere close to weapons grade, and the country submitted to regular IAEA inspections. Iran complied with those terms even after we walked away. It wasn’t until years after the withdrawal that Iran began enriching to dangerously higher levels. We traded a working inspections regime for the instability we’re living through now.

What is your view on abortion rights? What would you want Congress to do now, if anything?

I’m pro-life. I believe human life begins at conception and deserves protection, which is also why I oppose the federal death penalty. I supported the Dobbs decision because it returned this question to the states, where voters can debate it and hold lawmakers accountable. Congress should keep the Hyde Amendment so taxpayers aren’t forced to fund abortion, and otherwise stay out of it. I oppose federal mandates in either direction. I’d rather persuade my neighbors to value life than hand Washington the power to decide it for all 50 states.

What changes, if any, do you support for immigration and border policy?

Legal immigration should be far less restrictive. Our system is so backlogged that people willing to wait in line get pushed into the shadows. I would expand work visas based on real labor demand and speed up family and skilled pathways, so entering lawfully is realistic. Laws on the books should be enforced evenly, including against employers, with real border security and E-Verify. And as Milton Friedman argued, open borders and a welfare state cannot coexist, so new arrivals should not qualify for means-tested benefits.

What are your thoughts on our country’s system of checks and balances? Do you think Congress is ceding too much of its constitutional power to the executive branch?

Yes. Congress has handed away powers the Constitution gave it, and both parties have gone along. Presidents now start military actions without a declaration of war, lean on decades-old authorizations, and govern through emergency declarations and agency rules. Congress allows it because it avoids tough votes and blame. I would reclaim Article I: require a vote before sending troops to war, sunset old war authorizations and emergency powers, and write laws specific enough that agencies cannot fill in the blanks. Checks and balances only work if each branch uses its own power.

What should the federal government be doing to address climate change?

Washington should stop picking winners and start removing barriers. Subsidies and mandates raise costs and have not delivered cleaner, reliable power. Congress should end subsidies for every energy source, speed up permitting for power plants and transmission, and reform nuclear licensing so safe, carbon-free power can compete. I would oppose carbon taxes and federal climate mandates. Polluters should be held liable in court for harm they cause to others’ health or property, and states and communities should choose their own energy mix.

How can Congress ensure free and fair elections?

Elections should be secure enough that every Kansan trusts the result and open enough that every eligible citizen can vote. The Constitution leaves election administration to the states, so I oppose a federal takeover. Congress can still require paper ballots with an auditable trail wherever federal funds are used, and support automatic voter registration through the DMV. It should also lower the barriers that keep independent and third-party candidates off the ballot. A free election means voters have real choices, not just two names.

Ron Estes

steve rasmussen

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

City: Wichita

Age: 70

Position: U.S. Congressman (KS-04)

Past positions: U.S. Congressman (KS-04) 2017-2026; KS State Treasurer (2011-2017); Sedgwick Co (KS) Treasurer (2005-2011); Bombardier Learjet Project Mgr/Six Sigma Agent (2001-2005); Koch Oil/Koch Refined Products Program Mgr (1995-2000)

Education: BS Civil Engineering, Tennessee Tech University; MBA, Tennessee Tech University

Campaign phone: 316-444-0480

Campaign email: info@estesforcongress.com

Campaign website: www.estesforcongress.com

What is the most pressing issue that faces your district, and what would you do about it?

We need to continue to build on the pro-growth policies that President Trump and Republicans have already delivered. We prevented the largest tax increases in history, expanded tax deductions for seniors, and cut taxes further so working families have more money in their paychecks.We created new Trump Account savings tools for the next generation of Americans. I am committed to expanding further opportunities for innovators, job creators, and entrepreneurs. We have to look closely at our tax system, how government spends your money, and how we protect American interests on the world stage.

How could Congress lower the national debt and bring federal spending under better control?

Out-of-control federal spending creates massive federal debt (now $356,000+ per taxpayer and nearly $115,000 per citizen) that will burden our children and grandchildren for generations. As the debt grows (now over $39 trillion), the U.S. will be further indebted to taxpayers and lender nations like China to finance this massive debt load. The interest on the debt eats up an ever-increasing portion of the nation’s resources and GNP. As stewards of the taxpayers’ money, we have a huge responsibility to hold the line on spending, prevent fraud and waste, and evaluate where cuts should be made.

What should Congress be doing to address the cost of living in Kansas?

The Working Families Tax Cut lowered taxes, incentivized manufacturing, and expanded opportunities for future generations. House Republicans championed WTFC policies, including No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, cut taxes on Social Security, No Tax on Auto Loan Interest, Trump Accounts and the expanded Child Tax Credit. I look forward to further building on these successes with legislation to crack down on waste, fraud, and abuse as well as encouraging further economic growth with good high-paying jobs.

What is your stance on the fighting in Iran?

I am forever grateful to the brave men and women of our military, and my prayers are with the families of those we have lost. I have long said that under no circumstance should Iran, a regime that chants ‘Death to America’ and targets and kills Americans, be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. The safety of Kansas families depends on a world where terrorists who seek our destruction don’t have access to nuclear weapons. It is my hope that this conflict will be brought to a swift end while ensuring Iran will not obtain nuclear weapons.

What is your view on abortion rights? What would you want Congress to do now, if anything?

I believe that life begins at conception and should be protected. We have a fundamental moral obligation to defend the unborn. Recent legislation delivers immediate financial relief by increasing the Child Tax Credit to $2,200 per child indexed to keep pace with inflation. A more accessible Adoption Tax Credit will deliver more than $2 billion in relief to families experiencing the joy of adoption, while the expanded Child and Dependent Care Credit lowers the cost of childcare for 6.5 million working families. These policies help ease some of the financial impact of raising a family.

What changes, if any, do you support for immigration and border policy?

Our country is a nation of immigrants. Our immigration system has been broken. Individuals who apply have difficulty navigating the complicated process, while others were allowed to illegally cross our borders, then released with no accountability. We need a process that prioritizes our nation’s security needs while allowing immigrants to complete all the legal requirements with a timely, accountable process. Illegal immigration cost Americans hundreds of billions of dollars before President Trump secured the border with zero illegal migrants released into our country for 13 consecutive months.

What are your thoughts on our country’s system of checks and balances? Do you think Congress is ceding too much of its constitutional power to the executive branch?

The U.S. Constitution clearly defines the parameters for each branch of government. As the people’s voice, it is essential that Congress fully exercises its role of representation. Historically, there have been examples of over-reach by both the executive and judicial branches, including documented incidences of “lawfare” and judicial bias. It is imperative that Congress cedes none of its constitutional power to either of the other two branches of government.

What should the federal government be doing to address climate change?

Kansans care deeply about being good stewards of our land, water, air and natural resources and want to pass along a healthy environment to our children and grandchildren. The federal government should encourage best practices, provide accurate data, hold China and other big polluters accountable and refrain from imposing burdensome regulations on American farmers, ranchers and businesses.

How can Congress ensure free and fair elections?

Many voters in Kansas have concerns about election integrity. Irregularities occurred in the past election just as they have in each election. Both parties have raised questions about the way ballots have been handled and the accuracy of voter rolls. Election integrity is paramount to free and fair elections. House Republicans passed legislation requiring proof of citizenship and photo ID for voter registration, ensuring that only lawful individuals vote. We must be vigilant to safeguard this precious right bequeathed to us by the founders of our country.

Katy Tyndell

TIM DAVIS

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

City: Wichita

Age: 44

Position: Manager, Tallgrass Management, LLC

Past positions: Staff Attorney, National Congress of American Indians

Education: BA, Stanford University ‘04, JD, University of Maryland School of Law ‘09

Campaign phone: 316-302-5356

Campaign email: info@katyforkansas.com

Campaign website: https://katyforkansas.com

What is the most pressing issue that faces your district, and what would you do about it?

Affordability. Republicans rode to victory in 2024 on a promise to “fix the Biden economy,” but instead, they have made it worse at every turn, except for those at the very top. Inflation is up. Gas prices are up. Grocery prices are up. Interest rates are up. GDP growth has slowed. Meanwhile, due to recent congressional cuts to Medicaid and ACA subsidies, healthcare is becoming a luxury many Kansans can’t afford. If elected, I would work to drive down costs by ending the Trump tariffs, pushing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and expanding access to healthcare.

How could Congress lower the national debt and bring federal spending under better control?

Congress could start by actually doing its job. That means going through the federal budget, line by line, to see what discretionary expenditures are necessary and what should be cut. It has been almost 30 years since Congress actually passed all twelve appropriations bills by the October 1st deadline in the manner in which it was envisioned, and we haven’t had a balanced budget since 2001. It is time to elect leaders interested in the hard work of governing, rather than kicking the can down the road.

What should Congress be doing to address the cost of living in Kansas?

Congress should be doing everything in its power to end the War in Iran, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and end the Trump tariff policy – all of which have been disastrous for Kansas farmers and consumers. Congress should also be exploring ways to ensure that potential tariff refunds don’t just flow to big corporations and importers, but rather to everyday Americans and small business owners who bore the brunt of the increased prices that resulted from those tariffs. Lastly, Congress should be seeking bipartisan solutions to address the rising costs of healthcare and prescription drugs.

What is your stance on the fighting in Iran?

War with Iran is costing Kansans at the gas pump, raising diesel and transportation costs for our farmers, families, and businesses, and putting American servicemembers in harm’s way without a clear path to ending this conflict. Iran is a serious threat, but that does not give any president a blank check for an open-ended war. Congress has a constitutional duty to demand clear objectives, debate the use of American military force and hold the administration accountable. Kansans deserve leadership that will protect our national security while working urgently to bring this war to a responsible end.

What is your view on abortion rights? What would you want Congress to do now, if anything?

Personally, I believe a woman’s reproductive healthcare decisions should be between her and her doctor – full stop. Kansans voted overwhelmingly in 2022 to protect a woman’s right to choose. In accordance with that vote, if elected, I would support codifying those protections at the federal level.

What changes, if any, do you support for immigration and border policy?

This is another area where it would be nice if Congress actually did its job. Under the U.S. Constitution, Congress has plenary power over immigration – meaning it is Congress’ job to establish immigration laws, visa rules, pathways to citizenship, and policies at the border. Unfortunately, it has failed to act on this front for 40 years. As a starting point, I would revisit the 2024 bipartisan immigration bill that President Trump killed and go from there. That bill contained stricter asylum rules, supported legal pathways to citizenship, boosted funding, and enhanced border enforcement.

What are your thoughts on our country’s system of checks and balances? Do you think Congress is ceding too much of its constitutional power to the executive branch?

Our republic cannot function without meaningful checks and balances. Yet, Congress has increasingly abdicated its constitutional responsibilities, allowing the president to accumulate powers that our Founders never intended. From tariffs to military action, lawmakers too often avoid the hard work of governing and instead defer to the executive branch. When that happens, we lose our representative voice in government. Restoring the legislature’s role as a co-equal branch is one of the most important challenges facing our democracy, and it is a primary reason I am in this race.

What should the federal government be doing to address climate change?

Climate change is real, it is here, and Congress should treat it with the urgency it deserves. As someone who has worked in the oil and gas industry, I understand both the importance of affordable energy and the need to reduce emissions. Oil and natural gas aren’t going anywhere overnight, but now is the time to invest aggressively in clean energy, grid modernization, and American innovation so we can build a more sustainable, secure energy future. Kansas is uniquely positioned to help lead this transition when it comes to wind, solar, advanced manufacturing, and agricultural innovation.

How can Congress ensure free and fair elections?

Congress must protect every American’s right to vote and ensure that our electoral system reflects the will of THE PEOPLE. That means restoring the protections of the Voting Rights Act through legislation like the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and ending this partisan gerrymandering “race to the bottom” which is allowing lawmakers to choose their voters rather than voters choosing their lawmakers. Free and fair elections require fair maps, fair representation, equal access to the ballot, and confidence that every vote counts.

