The 2026 Fall Pledge Drive is September 22 - 24. We’ll be coming on air this week from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day. Click here to donate.

Tuesday, September 22:

Lance Hayes will help us kick off the pledge drive and he'll be matching donations from 7 to 9 a.m.!

will help us kick off the pledge drive and he'll be matching donations from 7 to 9 a.m.! And then from 12 to 1 p.m., Timothy Storhoff , the Executive Director of the Wichita Symphony Orchestra , will join Lu Anne Stephens and Teri Mott on air. He's bringing vouchers for a pair of tickets to the upcoming show of your choice!

, the Executive Director of the , will join Lu Anne Stephens and Teri Mott on air. He's bringing vouchers for a pair of tickets to the upcoming show of your choice! And Ann Garvey of the Annie Foundation will join Lu Anne Stephens, Teri Mott and Fletcher Powell on air from 4 to 5:30 p.m. She will donate warm winter socks for every pair of the new thank you socks that donors request.

What are the new thank you socks? These custom socks designed by Wichita tattoo artist, Heath Leffel, are absolutely stunning and warm. The art is titled "Wild Frequency (Curiosity Strikes)," and they even have "KMUW" incorporated into the design! The socks are a thank you gift for those who donate at the $180 level or sustaining donors who give $15/month. Plus you'll receive a temporary tattoo and sticker of the art!

Here are all of the thank you gifts for various giving levels:



$180 or $15/month - Half-Day Sponsorship + 1 Pair Artist Socks

$240 or $20/month - Half-Day Sponsorship + 2 Pair Artist Socks

$360 or $30/month - Full-Day Sponsorship + 2 Pair Artist Socks

$1,200 or $100/month - KMUW Leadership Circle + all the gifts

Whether you listen when our guests are on air, or if you want to click the donate button above, please consider a pledge to KMUW today to keep public radio strong in Kansas.