Voter guide: Sedgwick County Commission candidates on data centers, taxes, tag offices

Republicans control the entire five-seat Sedgwick County Commission — and all the other elected county positions.

And no matter the outcome of November’s election, the GOP will maintain a majority on the commission because no one filed to run against Ryan Baty in District 4, a seat held by a Democrat as recently as 2022.

Three seats are up for election this year, but Democrats only fielded one candidate — Sarah McMillen of Kechi, who is challenging Republican incumbent Pete Meitzner in District 1.

Republican incumbent Jim Howell faces a challenge from Olivia Hayse, a Libertarian.

The Eagle and KMUW teamed up to ask commission candidates about issues readers said were important to them. Here are their responses.

Sedgwick County Commission District 1

This district represents the northeast part of the county and includes downtown Wichita, northeast Wichita, Bel Aire, Eastborough and Kechi.

Sarah McMillen

Sarah McMillen

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: 47

Position: Trauma therapist and owner of outpatient psychotherapy group

Past positions: Military Family Life Consultant, mediator (civil, domestic, restorative justice), consultant, Adjunct Instructor

Education: PsyD Forensic Psychology, MS Counseling Psychology, BA Psychology

Campaign phone: 786-201-2313

Campaign email: info@sarah4kansas.com

Campaign website: www.sarah4kansas.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I have navigated many different government systems, helped representatives understand legislation, find resources, and advocate for their constituents. I have worked as a mediator, addressing workplace conflicts on military installations as well as a mental health consultant. My education provided me with the skills needed to research, advocate, and knowledge to utilize resources. I know how to understand data and what data represents. I am a goal-driven person. My overall vision is to make Sedgwick CO an affordable, thriving community and to ensure everyone has access to needed resources

What is your top priority and what specifically would you do to address it?

The affordability crisis is driving people out of their homes. I would fund preventative programs and local non-profits that help decrease overall cost to the community and help people stay in their homes. I would require large corporations to pay their fair share of the taxes and cut the pay for the commissioners.

What, if any, changes should the county make in the services it provides?

While eviction mediation is available, it is optional and very few utilize the service. Changing this to a mandatory process when the tenant is appealing could have significant benefits. Johnson CO found this saved them over $600,000 by simply not needing law enforcement to serve evictions. They also had over 90% of cases that used mediation come to an agreement.

Local property tax revenues continue to increase each year, despite recent cuts to the county’s mill levy, and property tax reform is an active topic in the Legislature. What are your plans for the county’s mill levy?

It continues to rise because valuations continue to rise. We need to challenge how valuations are assessed and how tax incentives are given out. Corporations need to pay their share of taxes. This would allow increased funding for programs without requiring property taxes to continue to drastically increase.

The county recently approved transferring $2 million from the general fund to the Intrust Bank Arena fund. Long-term, how should the county fund ongoing maintenance and improvements to the county’s arena?

The county has already put in a significant amount of money. The answer should not be to add another increase in an increase in property taxes. If there is a surplus in the general fund that could cover the cost, then this should be done while evaluating other possible avenues. There is no easy fix as these are the consequences from the decisions made years ago.

What role should the county play in the community’s ongoing homeless prevention efforts? Should that role include financial support?

Many successful programs are ran at the county level. This includes funding. We need to create more resources, including adding more low-barrier beds. We cannot approach this with a preventative first approach. There is a current crisis that needs to be addressed while also establishing preventative programs. There are many reasons people are homeless. The county needs to stop seeing this as a “Wichita” problem and invest in helping those who at-risk and those who currently are homeless. This would include continued support during and after transitioning into housing.

What, if any, county operations should be privatized or consolidated with the city of Wichita? Explain.

I believe there should be continued discussion into the consolidation of fire districts or creation of a regional model.

What should be the county’s approach in the future to data centers that want to locate here?

There needs to be an extended moratorium so a third-party review can be done. There should be no tax incentives given. At a minimum, the process should be fully transparent and include the size/type of facility and expected impact. There should be no NDAs. Part of our county is experiencing a water crisis and the rest of it is at risk. The impact of increased demand for water and energy could be devastating. Regulations need to fully take this into consideration. All conditions need to be clearly stated and enforceable.

Are elections in Sedgwick County secure, accessible and accurate? What, if any, changes would you propose?

Our elections are secure and accurate. We could make them more accessible. While more sites have been added, there is still a shortage of staff. A pay increase would help hire the staff needed. Allowing split shifts to be worked would allow those who can’t work an entire day to still help. As much as possible, polling stations should be kept at the same location. Any impacted by a moved site should be informed more than once.

What do you think the county’s role should be in tag office operations?

Since the state requires the county to offer and partially fund this service, the county’s role is to make sure it is accessible (both in terms of location and time) to the residents. The county should also continue to advocate for changes that would reduce cost that is passed onto residents and improve the function of the office.

Pete Meitzner

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

Age: 71

Position: Sedgwick County Commissioner

Past positions: Wichita City Council member, District II, for seven years; banking professional for 13 years; founder and owner of a telecommunications company. Sedgwick County Commissioner since January 2019.

Education: Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School; graduate of Wichita State University.

Campaign phone: 316-686-7314

Campaign email: pete@pmeitzner.com

Campaign website: www.PeteForSedgwickCounty.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I bring seven years on the Wichita City Council, service as a county commissioner since 2019 and experience in banking and business ownership. I understand budgets, regional partnerships and how government decisions affect families and employers. My vision is a county that delivers dependable essential services, spends carefully and brings business, government and education together to create opportunity. I want residents to see both responsible stewardship of their taxes and a stronger place to live and work.

What is your top priority and what specifically would you do to address it?

My top priority is reducing the property tax burden while protecting essential services. I would continue to scrutinize spending, pursue shared services where they save money and use appropriate outside funding before asking homeowners to pay more. As the tax base grows, I would continue reducing the County’s mill levy rather than automatically capturing all valuation growth. We will lobby the State Legislature for overall property tax reform. Every budget decision should consider its long-term cost and its effect on public safety and service reliability.

What, if any, changes should the county make in the services it provides?

I would focus improvements on reliable emergency response and timely behavioral health care. That means adequate EMS staffing, dependable 911 communications and coordination among COMCARE, treatment providers and the regional mental health hospital. I would review programs for results, duplication and long-term affordability. Residents should find services easier to navigate, and we should address problems early when doing so can prevent a more costly crisis.

Local property tax revenues continue to increase each year, despite recent cuts to the county’s mill levy, and property tax reform is an active topic in the Legislature. What are your plans for the county’s mill levy?

I want to continue lowering the County’s mill levy as valuation growth and responsible budgeting allow. The 2027 budget estimates 26.842 mills, a fourth consecutive reduction, (the lowest county mill levy since 1990), but a lower rate can still produce more revenue as values rise. I would examine the dollars collected and spending growth, not just the rate. The goal is to limit what we ask of taxpayers while protecting essential services. Any state reform should address funding responsibilities and avoid shifting costs back to local taxpayers.

The county recently approved transferring $2 million from the general fund to the Intrust Bank Arena fund. Long-term, how should the county fund ongoing maintenance and improvements to the county’s arena?

The arena (voter approved in 2005) needs a long-term capital plan and a reserve that reflects the cost of maintaining a county-owned asset. I was proud to offer a solution to dedicate Kansas Star Casino revenues to use as a first source for arena capital needs. I would prioritize facility fees, naming rights and any contractually available profit sharing, then identify the remaining funding gap openly. County contributions should be planned with clear priorities and an explanation of why they are needed. We should review user-generated revenue and management terms regularly.

What role should the county play in the community’s ongoing homeless prevention efforts? Should that role include financial support?

The County should work with Wichita, nonprofits and health providers to prevent homelessness and help people obtain stable housing. COMCARE’s outreach, mental health and addiction services are already important parts of that role. I would support targeted financial participation when responsibilities, sustainable funding and measurable results are clear and tie to the County’s mission. Partnerships such as Second Light and Lord’s Diner can connect shelter with services and housing navigation.

What, if any, county operations should be privatized or consolidated with the city of Wichita? Explain.

I have always supported consolidation or contracting when a documented review shows better service or a lower total cost. I would examine shared purchasing, facilities and administrative functions with Wichita before making commitments. Savings must account for transition costs, oversight and long-term contract terms. Public accountability and service reliability must remain clear. I would not select a service for privatization without evidence that the change benefits residents and can be carried out within our authority.

What should be the county’s approach in the future to data centers that want to locate here?

We should use the current pause to develop clear regulations and make informed decisions, rather than rely on an indefinite moratorium. Each proposal should address water use, electricity demand, noise, nearby homes, infrastructure costs and its net economic benefit. Large industrial facilities should be evaluated differently from smaller data uses. Residents need public information and a meaningful opportunity to participate. A pause is time to do the work; it is not approval of a particular project.

Are elections in Sedgwick County secure, accessible and accurate? What, if any, changes would you propose?

Yes. The County uses certified voting equipment, security and chain-of-custody procedures, equipment testing and post-election audits. I would preserve those safeguards while improving access and public understanding. Priorities include recruiting and training enough election workers, clear information about polling locations and advance voting, and accessible facilities. The new election office provides secure equipment storage and public viewing areas. We should work with the Election Commissioner to review access and operations after each election and address documented problems.

What do you think the county’s role should be in tag office operations?

Residents deserve efficient tag service and shorter waits. The independently elected treasurer manages daily operations; commissioners should work within their authority on pay plans, procurement and permitted fee decisions. I would partner with the treasurer and state officials to improve service, identify process bottlenecks and ensure the funding model is sustainable. We should evaluate wait times, staffing needs and available online options, and pursue state changes where they would help residents.

Sedgwick County Commission District 5

This district represents the southeast part of the county, including southeast Wichita, Derby and part of Mulvane.

Olivia Hayse

Richie Downs

Party: Libertarian

Incumbent: No

Age: 38

Position: Social Media Manager, Dance Teacher

Past positions: Libertarian National Committee - Region 7 Representative, Ladies of Liberty Alliance - USA Board of Directors, Kansas Cannabis Coalition - President

Education: A.A. Communications - Independence Community College

Campaign phone: 830-832-2324

Campaign email: hayseforcounty@gmail.com

Campaign website: https://hayseforcounty.wordpress.com/

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

We clearly need fresh eyes on the budget and new energy on the commission. I am running to lower your taxes, make sure the budget reflects your needs, and hold the government accountable to stay in its lane and out of your lives.

What is your top priority and what specifically would you do to address it?

With each county commissioner making over $100k per year and $12 million still going to WSU annually even in times of high inflation, my top priority would be strategically lowering county’s spending on line items that don’t directly offer relief or benefit to citizens.

What, if any, changes should the county make in the services it provides?

Any and all decisions regarding county services should be made based on feedback from citizens. It’s not really the job of commissioners to decide on the county’s priorities, it is merely our job to execute county business in a way that reflects the will of the majority of taxpayers.

Local property tax revenues continue to increase each year, despite recent cuts to the county’s mill levy, and property tax reform is an active topic in the Legislature. What are your plans for the county’s mill levy?

First, the government needs to completely get out of the property appraisal business. Second, while caps on taxes would certainly help, the real culprit is government spending. We should take a real look and gather citizen feedback on impactful cuts we can make to the county budget that would truly alleviate the dependency on property taxes.

The county recently approved transferring $2 million from the general fund to the Intrust Bank Arena fund. Long-term, how should the county fund ongoing maintenance and improvements to the county’s arena?

I think it’s perfectly fine for the county to set aside a fund for any major maintenance needs that might come up in the future at Intrust, but ultimately there is no reason this facility can’t be self-sustaining. Moving money from the general fund especially should be something that citizens have a say in.

What role should the county play in the community’s ongoing homeless prevention efforts? Should that role include financial support?

The county should consider free market policies that actually help housing such as simplifying zoning laws, easing regulations to allow for ADUs or tiny homes, and not standing in the way of private businesses, churches, nonprofits, and community members who voluntarily want to help their neighbors.

What, if any, county operations should be privatized or consolidated with the city of Wichita? Explain.

There might certain departments where consolidation with the city of Wichita would in fact save the taxpayers money - but we need to do the work ahead of time to make sure that is the case. Also, we need to explore where city/county lines are already blurred and actually making things less efficient for taxpayers. In the latter case, we should be offering support to smaller municipalities to encourage them to be more self-sufficient.

What should be the county’s approach in the future to data centers that want to locate here?

Property owners should retain the full right to accept or refuse development on their land, but it is perfectly acceptable for the county to put guardrails in place that protect precious resources and neighboring properties. I am confident that our environmental and zoning department professionals can develop fair rules for the development of data centers.

Are elections in Sedgwick County secure, accessible and accurate? What, if any, changes would you propose?

As someone who has worked as an election worker for several cycles, I can personally attest that elections in Sedgwick County are secure. I would propose that when elected officials are not on the ballot that they take a turn learning how to be an election worker and gaining that knowledge of how elections work in our county first hand.

What do you think the county’s role should be in tag office operations?

Understanding that tag office business is largely mandated by the state, counties should be given way more autonomy in deciding the best way to meet the needs of their citizens. Sedgwick County has specific needs that will not be the same as smaller, larger, or more rural counties - therefore we should be given more control locally to explore creative solutions.

Jim Howell

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

Age: No response provided

Position: Sedgwick County Commissioner, District 5

Past positions: Served 4 years (two terms) as Kansas State Representative, District 82/81 in the Kansas House of Representatives (2011 through 2014); Instrumentation Engineering/Flight Test - Boeing 11 years, Textron Aviation 11 years, Bombardier 2 year; USAF 5 year.

Education: B.S in Industrial Technology, Cum Laude, Southern Illinois University College of Engineering at Carbondale IL, 2009; B.S. in Organizational Management and Leadership, Friends University, Wichita KS, 2008; A.S – Avionics Systems Technology, Community College of the Air Force, 1991. Graduated Wichita High School Southeast.

Campaign phone: 316-788-4887

Campaign email: VoteJimHowell@gmail.com

Campaign website: VoteJimHowell.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I bring experience, institutional knowledge, and a data-driven approach. I’m not a rubber stamp. I fought to correct firefighter pay, exposed the toxic situation that cost us 100 paramedics and led the fix, and championed juvenile justice reform and senior services. I push the county to focus on core functions and be as transparent, accountable, and efficient as possible. I lead the Commission’s legislative efforts and insist on public votes for tax incentives. My vision is a county that lives within its means, spends every dollar wisely, and earns taxpayers’ trust.

What is your top priority and what specifically would you do to address it?

My top priority is property-tax relief through practical reform.

I’ve lead the Commission’s legislative efforts and have compiled about 30 reform ideas. In 2027, I’ll push to move appraisal offices under the state, limit large single-year valuation increases, use a three-year rolling valuation average, separate education taxes on tax bills, and explore eliminating personal property taxes on vehicles. I’ll urge a task force for comprehensive reform in 2028. Locally, I’ll keep the county focused on core functions, cutting waste, and keeping our mill levy among Kansas’s lowest.

What, if any, changes should the county make in the services it provides?

I’d make three changes. First, create a Taxpayer Advocate, an expert to help residents understand their property tax documents and navigate informal and formal appeals. Second, establish a Hearing Officer Panel of three real estate experts with binding authority to correct bad appraisals before taxpayers must go to the state Board of Tax Appeals. Third, replace our two-day collection events for mattresses, tires, and e-waste, held only every two or three years and often abused by businesses, with a year-round site that also takes tree limbs, funded by existing solid waste fees and donations.

Local property tax revenues continue to increase each year, despite recent cuts to the county’s mill levy, and property tax reform is an active topic in the Legislature. What are your plans for the county’s mill levy?

Rising valuations mean revenues can grow even as the mill levy falls, so cutting the rate alone isn’t enough. Our levy is the lowest since 1993 and among the lowest in Kansas, and I’ll keep pushing it down, with the revenue-neutral rate as our starting point. That takes spending discipline: focusing on core functions, cutting waste, and ending routine borrowing for bridges. I’ll also be honest about which services cuts would affect. The county levy is only part of a tax bill, so I’m pushing the Legislature for broader reform and have developed about 30 ideas to do it.

The county recently approved transferring $2 million from the general fund to the Intrust Bank Arena fund. Long-term, how should the county fund ongoing maintenance and improvements to the county’s arena?

I won’t vote to subsidize Intrust Bank Arena with property taxes. The Commission redirected casino revenue to the arena, then backfilled that hole with property taxes, so taxpayers pay either way. I voted no on that 4-1 vote. A better solution: ask Wichita to adopt a 1.25% guest tax for the arena, paid largely by visitors and rising and falling with the economy. The county built this arena in Wichita and levies 1.5 mills for WSU, though state law directs that levy at Wichita. Countywide taxpayers already do the city significant favors. Wichita should partner in maintaining this asset.

What role should the county play in the community’s ongoing homeless prevention efforts? Should that role include financial support?

Living on the streets is inhumane, and our community shouldn’t accept it. Homelessness response is primarily a City of Wichita responsibility, and I don’t believe the county should fund it directly. But the county addresses root causes through mental health, public health, and substance abuse services, which continue to expand. COMCARE staff already serve clients at Second Light, and we’re exploring moving our homeless-focused team from Open Door closer to Second Light. The county helps most by doing these core jobs well, so fewer people end up on the streets and more find a path off them.

What, if any, county operations should be privatized or consolidated with the city of Wichita? Explain.

Consolidation shouldn’t be a goal in itself. Bigger government often doesn’t save money and can be less nimble and more bureaucratic. I support it where data proves it makes sense, as with MABCD building code enforcement, while the county provides 911 and public health countywide. Merging fleet or public works may just create bigger government. A better idea: a joint employee health clinic for USD 259, Wichita, and the county, offering primary care, pharmacy, imaging, and therapy for 12,000 employees and families. It could save over $40 million a year, with a share returned to employees.

What should be the county’s approach in the future to data centers that want to locate here?

Data centers are here to stay, so the question is how and where they’re built. These decisions should remain local, made by officials accountable to the residents who live nearby. The added tax revenue to the county is modest and shouldn’t drive the decision. Any project should protect our water supply through efficient cooling and clear limits on use, require noise abatement and setbacks from homes, and pay the full cost of the energy and infrastructure it needs rather than shifting costs to other ratepayers. We should welcome technology but our first responsibility is to protect residents.

Are elections in Sedgwick County secure, accessible and accurate? What, if any, changes would you propose?

Yes. Every ballot is a physical paper ballot with security features, cross-checks, and a process designed to be audited at every step. The biggest problems are preventable voter errors and late mail. In the 2026 primary, 141 mail ballots were rejected: 62 arrived late, 20 lacked the security envelope, 27 lacked a signature, and others had avoidable errors. Mail also skips the in-person photo ID check. Mail voting makes sense when schedules require it, but with over two weeks of early in-person voting, I encourage voting in person. I support stronger voter education to reduce mistakes.

What do you think the county’s role should be in tag office operations?

Sedgwick County should lead the push to modernize tag services. The Legislature should allow multi-year registrations and open renewals to credentialed private businesses, multiplying convenient places to renew. Since plates are printed on demand, tag work should cross county lines so residents can renew anywhere. Kansas should also eliminate personal property taxes on private vehicles, giving taxpayers relief. Consolidated DMV and driver’s license offices could handle titles and renewals for those without a private option. We don’t need government-run tag offices.

Chance Swaim covers investigations for The Wichita Eagle. His work has been recognized with national and local awards, including a George Polk Award for political reporting, a Betty Gage Holland Award for investigative reporting, two Victor Murdock Awards for journalistic excellence and a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting. You may contact him at cswaim@wichitaeagle.com or follow him on X @byChanceSwaim.

