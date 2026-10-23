Voter Guide: What Wichita legislative candidates say about tax relief, schools, more

The balance of power in the Kansas state Legislature is at stake this year, with every seat in the 125-member House of Representatives on the ballot.

The Republican Party holds an 88-37 advantage over the Democratic Party in the House, where the GOP has held a veto-proof supermajority since 2011. Democrats would need to flip at least five districts to break the supermajority, a move that would likely be moot if the GOP wins the gubernatorial race.

More than one in four representatives will likely take office by default because only one candidate filed for office, including 17 Republicans and 15 Democrats. Another eight seats — four Democrats and four Republicans — were decided in the August primary because candidates from only one party filed to run.

Rank-and-file legislators get paid about $60,000 a session, including a base salary and per diem for the 90-day session while representatives with leadership roles get salary increases. The House introduces and passes bills that can become law with approval of the Senate and the governor, or a supermajority in both chambers that can override a governor’s veto.

The Eagle teamed up with KMUW to ask Wichita legislative candidates in contested primary races about issues readers said were important to them.

House District 81

This district in southeast Sedgwick County includes part of Wichita, part of Derby and McConnell Air Force Base.

Kayden Bennett

Kayden Bennett, candidate

Party: Democrat

Age: 39

Incumbent: No

Position: Farmer, stay at home dad.

Past positions: Military police, social worker, farmer, server, fast food worker, paperboy.

Education: BSW

Campaign phone: 727-450-9192

Campaign email: kskayden81@gmail.com

Campaign website: Kaydenforkansas.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I’m not a career politician. I’m an everyday Kansan who’s spent my life serving others and solving problems. I can relate to people from all walks of life while recognizing my experience isn’t everyone’s. That’s why I listen first and seek to understand. My vision is a Kansas with strong public schools, lower property taxes through responsible state funding, safe communities, a strong economy, transparent government, and leaders who put people over politics so we leave Kansas better for the next generation.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

The top issue I hear about is affordability. Families are struggling with rising property taxes, housing costs, healthcare expenses, and everyday bills. My priority is lowering the property tax burden by fully funding public education, including special education, at the state level so local taxpayers aren’t left covering the gap. I’ll also work to strengthen our economy, support public safety, and invest in schools so Kansas remains an affordable place to live, work, and raise a family.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

The best way to lower property taxes is to fully fund public education, including special education, so local districts don’t have to shift those costs to property owners. I also support legalizing and regulating marijuana and dedicating that revenue to education through a protected investment fund, using the earnings to create long term, sustainable funding. This approach strengthens schools, protects public safety, and provides meaningful property tax relief without cutting essential services.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

To earn my vote, a new school finance formula must fully fund public education, including special education, at the levels required by law so local property taxpayers are not left covering the shortfall. It should provide predictable, long-term funding, recognize the needs of rural and urban districts alike, support student mental health, and ensure transparency and accountability. I would oppose any formula that shifts more costs to local taxpayers, underfunds special education, or weakens opportunities for Kansas students.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Healthcare should be accessible no matter where you live. I support strengthening rural healthcare, investing in the healthcare workforce, expanding access to primary and mental health care, and ensuring Kansans can get preventive care before small problems become expensive emergencies. As a former social worker and nursing student, I’ve seen how difficult it can be to navigate our healthcare system. I will work on practical, bipartisan solutions that improve access, lower costs, and keep care close to home.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I believe deeply personal medical decisions belong between a patient and their healthcare provider, not politicians. It is not my business to be in your bedroom, your underpants, or your doctor’s office. I would evaluate any abortion-related legislation based on whether it protects individual rights, respects medical judgment, and keeps government from interfering in private healthcare decisions.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

Public safety starts with strong communities. I hear concerns about mental health, addiction, domestic violence, property crime, and ensuring first responders have the resources they need. I support investing in community centers, firefighters, EMS, and mental health services because prevention and timely intervention make communities safer. I would also champion fully funding schools, including special education, because strong schools and stable communities are long-term investments in public safety.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Yes. I believe Kansas elections are free, secure, and accurate. Kansas already has voter identification requirements and other safeguards in place. I do not support adding unnecessary barriers that make it harder for eligible citizens to vote. I would support legislation that improves election administration, transparency, and voter access while maintaining the integrity and security of our elections.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Student success starts with fully funding public education, including special education, so every child has the support they need. We should invest in recruiting and retaining great teachers, expand access to mental health services, keep class sizes manageable, and ensure schools have the resources to prepare students for college, careers, skilled trades, or military service. Every Kansas student deserves the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their ZIP code.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I do not support providing tax breaks to hyperscale data centers. Before Kansas encourages additional development, we need independent research on their long-term impacts, including water use, soil health, energy demand, and effects on surrounding communities. If new data centers are approved, they should meet strong environmental standards, be transparent about resource use, and be held accountable through ongoing monitoring. Economic development should never come at the expense of our natural resources or local communities.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

None. Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility, not the job of state or local law enforcement. Our local officers should remain focused on protecting our communities by responding to crime, keeping neighborhoods safe, and building trust with the people they serve. I do not support diverting local resources to assist with federal immigration enforcement.

Blake Carpenter

Antoniya Inness Blake Carpenter, candidate

Party: Republican

Age: 35

Incumbent: Yes

Position: Speaker Pro Tem, District 81, Kansas House of Representatives

Past positions: Kansas House of Representatives

Education: Bachelor of Business Administration - Wichita State University

Campaign phone: 316-202-5385

Campaign email: blake@carpenterforkansas.com

Campaign website: https://www.carpenterforkansas.com/

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I have a proven record of serving Derby and Kansas with steady, conservative leadership. As Speaker Pro Tem, I have helped deliver tax relief, defend constitutional rights, support students and parents, and strengthen public safety. My vision is a Kansas where families can afford to stay and grow, communities are safe, government respects its limits, and we make decisions for the next generation, not just the next election.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

The top issue is affordability, especially taxes. Kansans work hard for what they earn, and government should not keep asking for more. That is why I introduced HCR 5034, the Freedom from Taxes Fund. It would create a constitutionally protected fund that politicians cannot raid, with investment earnings used over time to replace tax revenue. We must stop thinking only in election cycles and start building a Kansas our children and grandchildren can inherit with lower taxes and greater opportunity.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Property tax relief must be real, lasting, and responsible. The constitutional fund I discussed earlier would grow over time and use investment earnings to replace tax revenue, not simply shift costs elsewhere. That means Kansas can reduce the property tax burden on homeowners while maintaining support for schools, public safety, roads, and other essential services families rely on.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

Any new school finance formula must put students first, not simply grow administrative budgets. Kansas has added billions in education funding over the past decade, yet too many outcomes have declined. A formula earning my vote must fund classrooms, strengthen reading and math, empower parents with transparency, and hold the system accountable for results. We cannot keep graduating students who cannot read, write, or succeed in the workforce.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Healthcare access matters, but the answer is not more government control. Kansas should focus on practical reforms that help patients see a provider, keep costs down, and protect taxpayers. I supported increasing provider reimbursement rates because access suffers when doctors and hospitals cannot afford to serve patients. We need to strengthen the healthcare workforce, support providers, and pursue responsible solutions that improve care without putting the state budget at risk.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I am pro-life and have consistently voted pro-life. I believe we should protect unborn children while also supporting mothers, families, and adoption. That is why I have voted to fund pregnancy resource centers that help women receive care and support during difficult circumstances. Abortion should not be treated as a substitute for personal responsibility. On future legislation, I will continue voting to protect life and support mothers and children.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

Any serious conversation about public safety must include the Second Amendment. Kansans have the right to defend themselves, their families, and their homes. I will always oppose efforts to punish law-abiding gun owners for the actions of criminals. The answer to crime is not weakening constitutional rights. It is holding violent offenders accountable, supporting law enforcement, and protecting the right of responsible citizens to keep and bear arms.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Kansas has earned confidence by taking election integrity seriously, but strong laws must be maintained and improved. As former Elections Committee chairman, I support voter ID, clean voter rolls, transparent procedures, and the November citizenship amendment. It would place in our Constitution that only U.S. citizens who are 18 and residents of the voting area may vote. Every legal vote should count, illegal votes should be rejected, and voters should trust the outcome.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Government can fund schools and set standards, but it cannot replace the family. Academic success is built on strong homes, faith, discipline, and communities that reinforce learning. Kansas should focus on reading, math, classroom order, parental transparency, and accountability for results. At the same time, we must recognize that stronger families and stronger communities are essential to helping students succeed in school and in life.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

Data centers power everyday life, from phones and email to banking, business, and social media. They are not going away, so Kansas should manage them responsibly. The tax treatment is the same type offered to other qualifying businesses, not a special giveaway. SB 98 added guardrails for investment, jobs, water use, utilities, and security review. I support local control: if a community believes a data center fits, that should be its decision. A statewide ban goes too far.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

State and local law enforcement should cooperate with ICE when individuals suspected of being here illegally are arrested or in custody. Public safety suffers when government agencies refuse to work together. Kansas should never become a sanctuary state that shields lawbreakers from accountability. My position is law and order: support officers, follow the law, remove dangerous individuals from our communities, and put the safety of Kansas families first.

Kansas House District 83

This district includes part of east Wichita and Eastborough. The seat is open after incumbent Henry Helgerson lost to Brandon Whipple in the Democratic primary.

Zach Werhan

Zach Werhan, candidate

Party: Republican

Age: 32

Incumbent: No

Position: Clinical Therapist & Adjunct Professor

Past positions: N/A

Education: Kansas State University (Undergrad) Wichita State University (Graduate)

Campaign phone: 316-650-3143

Campaign email: Zach@zachwerhan.com

Campaign website: www.werhanforhouse.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I’m a clinician and small business owner, not a career politician. Running a counseling practice means I spend every day listening to real Kansans: their struggles, their hopes, & their frustrations. That’s the qualification Topeka needs: someone trained to listen and solve problems. My vision is practical policy that matches our people’s work ethic, improving health accessibility, easing the tax burden on families, and making our schools the best in the nation. I believe Kansas will be the state where the next generation chooses to stay and build a life.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

Affordability is the issue I hear most: healthcare costs and the taxes funding a system that’s failing us. Dozens of Kansas hospitals are at risk of closing, one of the worst outlooks in the nation. I work inside this system every day as a clinician, so these reforms touch my own field. That’s exactly why I know where the waste hides. I’ll push three reforms: fair wages for Medicaid providers so those clinics can stay open, cut red tape driving up costs, and root out fraud and waste. Kansans deserve healthcare that works without breaking their budget.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Kansans are furious about property taxes, and they should be; people are being taxed out of homes they’ve already paid for. If our families have to budget, government should too. I’d support capping local spending growth at inflation, with schools and public safety protected inside the cap, and voters holding the veto pen if government wants more. I’d let Kansans vote on a constitutional cap, freeze property taxes for seniors, and grow the exemption from the statewide school levy, backfilled so schools never lose a dime.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

I’ll only support a new formula that’s honest and effective and tied to improving our kids’ academic performance. Kansas keeps increasing their spending per student, yet our kids’ test scores still lag behind. That tells me the problem isn’t just funding; it’s how we use it. As a parent with kids who will grow up in Kansas schools, I’ll support a formula that weights dollars toward students who need the most support and requires districts to show exactly where each dollar lands, so parents can see it’s reaching the classroom.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Here’s what most Kansans don’t see: untreated mental illness is costing taxpayers a fortune. We pay for it in lost work, crowded ERs, and our jails and prisons, and it costs far more than treatment would. My ideas: fair wages for Medicaid providers so rural clinics stay open, cut prior-authorization red tape, expand telehealth, and treat mental health as core healthcare, not an afterthought. The question is whether we pay now for care that works, or later for the consequences when it doesn’t. Preventative care isn’t just compassionate. It’s the cheaper bill.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I am pro-life. As a dad of two little girls, I believe every child in Kansas deserves the chance to become who they’re meant to be: a future teacher, farmer, neighbor, friend. That belief shapes how I’ll evaluate legislation: protecting life while investing in adoption, foster care, and real support for mothers and families at every stage. I’ll always show up for both mother and child in my vote. That’s what being pro-life means to me, not just at birth, but for life.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

My job has shown me the biggest threat isn’t just crime, it’s what drives it: untreated addiction and mental illness. Drug abuse is running rampant in our communities. Substance abuse also deteriorates our social fabric. Sedgwick County leads the state in domestic violence homicides. Those women and children need us to step into the gap. I’ll champion laws that protect victims, treatment access, and strict accountability for abusers. Safer streets start with healthier people.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Yes. Kansas law requires photo ID, watermarked paper ballots, and hand-counted audits. Our county clerks and poll volunteers do honest work, and I’m grateful for them. My job is to keep it that way: current voter rolls, fair signature verification, and transparency at every step. If Kansans don’t trust how their leaders are chosen, they won’t trust what those leaders do once elected.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Most Kansans don’t realize how bad our students’ mental health has gotten. My waiting room is full of kids who can’t focus on algebra while battling anxiety or depression. You can’t raise test scores in classrooms full of struggling minds. Here’s my idea: a high school health credit that teaches mental health the way we already teach physical health, giving every student research-backed tools before graduation. The world is hard; let’s equip our kids to handle it. A healthy heartland needs a healthy mind.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

Jobs and investments are good goals, but the 2025 deal gave away too much before Kansas secured protections. Growth shouldn’t cost families their land and water; our most precious resources. That’s why I support a moratorium on new data center incentives until the technology matures enough to stop draining what Kansas can’t replace. These facilities must cover their own grid costs so families don’t subsidize their electric bills, and prove their water use is sustainable. When a deal benefits Kansans, not just outside companies, I’ll be ready to say yes.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

I support local law enforcement working with ICE on people who’ve committed serious crimes. Due process isn’t optional; it’s promised to every person in this country. Kansans can have real safety and a government we’re proud of, and I’ll work for both.

Brandon Whipple

Brandon Whipple, candidate

Party: Democrat

Age: 44

Incumbent: No

Position: Small business owner

Past positions: Former Mayor of Wichita, Former Kansas State Representative

Education: Doctor of Arts in Leadership Studies: Concentration in Policy and Law, Franklin Pierce University. Masters of Business Administration, University of the People. Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies: Educational Leadership, Plymouth State University. Masters of Art in Liberal Arts: Cross-Cultural Studies and Public Administration. Wichita State University. Bachelor’s in Sociology, Wichita State University

Campaign phone: 316-290-9447

Campaign email: brandon@votewhipple.com

Campaign website: www.votewhipple.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I have spent my career solving problems at both the state and local level. As a legislator and Mayor of Wichita, I learned that public service is about listening, building partnerships, and delivering results. My vision is a Kansas where families can afford to build a life with strong schools, accessible healthcare, safe neighborhoods, and good-paying jobs. I bring proven experience turning ideas into action and will focus on practical solutions that improve people’s lives.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

I’ve knocked over 1000 doors this cycle and the biggest issue I hear is affordability. People are struggling and at the state level, I will focus on lowering cost for healthcare, housing, utility, and everyday costs for working families. As Mayor, I cut fees, expanded free transportation for veterans, increased water rebates, created targeted property tax relief, expanded affordable internet access, and fought utility rate hikes. I also invested in small businesses, job training, reducing homelessness, and supporting domestic violence services.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

I support targeted property tax relief that helps families without harming schools, public safety, or essential services. As Mayor, I created a property tax rebate program to provide direct relief to residents most impacted by rising costs. In Topeka, I would work to better coordinate state and local relief programs so eligible residents can apply once and receive available support instead of navigating multiple government applications.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

A new school finance formula must include inflation adjustments, full special education funding, and resources based on student needs. I also believe in retention bonuses for our teachers. For too long, Kansas has underfunded special education, leaving students behind and forcing districts to shift resources. As Mayor, I invested in partnerships supporting literacy, students with learning challenges like dyslexia, and workforce training. Every student deserves the support needed to succeed.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Kansas must expand Medicaid, strengthen hospitals, lower costs, and grow our healthcare workforce. As Mayor, I helped address provider shortages by supporting a new medical school in Wichita and partnerships with WSU to grow biotech research and innovation. Expanding healthcare means training more doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals while making sure Kansans can access care when they need it.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I am Pro-Choice and have always been. Kansas voters were clear that reproductive healthcare decisions should remain between patients, their families, and their doctors, not politicians. I will protect reproductive freedom and oppose efforts that undermine the constitutional rights Kansans voted to preserve. Government should trust people to make deeply personal medical decisions without political interference.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

The biggest public safety threats include violent crime, mental health crises, and challenges recruiting and retaining first responders. As Mayor, I invested a record $80 million in police funding, expanded mental health response programs to help officers de-escalate crises, and worked with firefighters and their union on a historic contract to strengthen recruitment and retention. I’ll support first responders and prevention efforts that keep communities safe.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Kansas elections are secure and accurate, and voters should have confidence in our system. We should support election workers and reject efforts that create distrust without evidence. I support policies that maintain election security while ensuring every eligible voter can participate. A strong democracy requires protecting both election integrity and access to the ballot.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Improving student success means strengthening literacy, supporting teachers, and ensuring students graduate prepared for their future. As Mayor, I worked with Wichita Public Schools and WSU Tech to expand career training opportunities allowing students to graduate with college level credentials and skills for good paying jobs. I’ll support career and technical education, early learning, and partnerships connecting students to opportunity.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

Kansas families need tax relief more than large corporations need additional incentives. But now that data center tax breaks have passed, our focus must be on responsible implementation. Local communities need a voice to ensure these projects make sense and do not negatively impact water resources, electric rates, or infrastructure. Economic development should create real benefits while protecting taxpayers and the resources Kansans depend on.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

Local law enforcement resources should focus on preventing crime, responding to emergencies, and keeping neighborhoods safe, not taking on the federal government’s responsibility for immigration enforcement. As Mayor, we focused on community policing and building relationships because trust helps residents report crimes and work with officers. Using local police for immigration raids can damage that trust, discourage victims and witnesses from coming forward, and ultimately make communities less safe.

Kansas House District 84

This district is in northeast Wichita, roughly from Douglas to 21st Street North, from Washington to Oliver. Bonita Gooch defeated incumbent Ford Carr in the Democratic primary and faces no opposition in November.

Bonita Gooch

Party: Democrat

Age: No answer provided

Incumbent: No

Position: Publisher of The Community Voice

Past positions: No answer provided

Education: Bachelor’s in journalism; master’s in urban management

Campaign phone: 316-226-2601

Campaign email: bonita@bonitaforkansas.com

Campaign website: bonitaforkansas.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

For nearly 30 years, I’ve reported on Kansas government, held elected officials accountable, and listened to the concerns of families across our community. That experience has prepared me to serve with integrity, independence and a deep understanding of how state government affects everyday lives. My vision is to build a stronger District 84 by improving education, expanding access to health care, supporting safe neighborhoods, growing economic opportunity, and ensuring every resident has a voice in the decisions that affect them.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

The top priority I hear from constituents is improving their financial security. That means more than creating jobs. It means strengthening public education, expanding workforce training, making homeownership more attainable, providing responsible property tax relief, improving access to affordable health care, and removing barriers to employment through reforms like automatic Clean Slate expungement. Government should create opportunity, not dependency, by helping people build careers, create wealth, and move forward.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Property tax relief should begin with those who need it most—seniors and others living on fixed incomes. Too many have spent decades paying off their homes only to find that rising property taxes, insurance premiums and everyday living costs now threaten their ability to stay there. I will work across the aisle to develop responsible tax relief that protects essential services while allowing longtime homeowners to remain in their homes with dignity and financial security.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

I will support a formula that is fair, predictable and focused on student success. As someone with a special-needs child in my family, I understand why fully funding special education is essential. The formula should keep pace with inflation and recognize that some students require additional resources, including students with disabilities, children living in poverty, English language learners, and other at-risk students. It should also strengthen career and technical education so every student graduates prepared for college, a career, or a skilled trade.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Access to health care means more than having insurance—it means having providers when you need them. I support expanding Medicaid and strengthening Kansas’ health care workforce by addressing shortages of doctors, dentists, nurses and mental health providers. I also support efforts to establish Kansas’ first dental school to help train and retain more dentists. Too many working families still struggle to afford health care, and Kansas must do better.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I support a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions in consultation with her doctor and family. I also believe fetal viability is an important consideration, consistent with current Kansas law. I would also support policies that help reduce unintended pregnancies by providing accurate reproductive health education and access to effective contraception. Fewer unintended pregnancies mean fewer women facing this difficult decision.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

The greatest public safety threat in District 84 is gun violence. Too many disagreements end with someone pulling a gun. I support responsible gun ownership, background checks, and a Kansas red flag law with strong due process protections. We should also invest in violence prevention, youth mentoring and mental health programs while ensuring law enforcement has the resources to remove violent offenders from our neighborhoods.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Yes. I believe Kansas elections are free, secure and accurate. I support making it easier for every eligible Kansan to register and vote while maintaining election integrity. I would restore the three-day grace period for mailed ballots, require PACs to disclose their major donors before elections, strengthen anti-coordination rules, prohibit foreign influence in Kansas elections, and restore funding for unbiased judicial performance evaluations so voters have reliable information during retention elections.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Academic success begins with every child reading proficiently by third grade. I support expanding early literacy, tutoring and summer learning for struggling readers. We must also address teacher shortages by strengthening Grow Your Own programs and creating flexible pathways for experienced professionals to enter the classroom. Kansas should continue expanding career and technical education so every student graduates prepared for college, military service, or a rewarding career.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I support attracting hyperscale data centers because they represent the future of our digital economy. However, incentives should produce a clear public benefit. Local communities should have a meaningful voice in whether these facilities locate there, and companies should help pay for the infrastructure they require. Strong standards should protect electric reliability, conserve water, and ensure existing residents and businesses are not left paying the costs.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

Immigration enforcement is primarily the responsibility of the federal government, not local police departments. State and local law enforcement should focus on protecting our communities. However, when someone who is in the country illegally is convicted of a violent felony, I believe local authorities should cooperate with ICE and federal officials to ensure that individual is removed from the United States in accordance with the law.

Kansas House District 85

This district covers eastern Sedgwick County and parts of western Butler County, including Bel Aire, Kechi, part of Wichita and Benton.

Steve Brunk

Steve Brunk, candidate

Party: Republican

Age: No answer provided

Incumbent: Yes

Position: District 85 state representative

Past positions: No answer provided

Education: Phillips University and Wichita State University

Campaign phone: 316-393-7117

Campaign email: sbrunk@cox.net

Campaign website: stevebrunk.org

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I previously served in this position from 2003-2016 and again in 2026. During that time I was Chairman Commerce and Labor, Chairman Federal and State Affairs, Chairman Joint committee State Building and Construction, and additionally served on many other key committees like Tax, Insurance, Economic Development, Transportation and others. My experience and leadership is exactly what district 85 needs. Leadership, Experience, Trusted Values

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

Property taxes are from local units of government and are suffocating us. Kansas has 286 school districts, 105 counties, 1,404 townships, 627 cities, fire districts, water districts, etc and they all have taxing authority. We must consolidate government entities and services that make sense. Kansans can’t continue with this 1800’s and 1900’s form of government. Additionally, the Legislature can impose caps and/or provide for a citizen petition if property taxes are raised too high.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

This is the same answer as my top issue. Citizens must have a “push back” mechanism like a petition or a cap on taxes. Additionally, it is incumbent on all levels of government to prioritize ESSENTIAL government services and implement a zero based or priority based budget.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

Public education across the state is very administratively top heavy. The most important person in education is the teacher, not an administrator. There is absolutely no need for 286 school districts. We must have an administrative merger, consolidate school districts, and elevate the value of teachers. With 10-40 school districts we can block grant funding to the individual districts and let them decide what are the funding priorities at the local level. They know what is best for their students.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Many of the rural hospitals simply don’t have the population to support the hospital. Those hospitals can become emergency hospitals and regionalize longer term care for patients that need it. I think we can also do better at paying service providers.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I am deeply pro-life and will protect life from conception until natural death. Each individual is created in God’s image and has dignity regardless of their circumstances. Being pro life doesn’t stop at birth. It is important to continue providing help to mothers that need resources beyond birth. There are numerous care centers that we can support.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

Honestly, this is a city and county question, not a state legislature question. Having said that, a primary function of government is to promote justice and protect citizens. At the state level, the AG’s office can provide help to local units of government that are lacking. In general, the state can provide training and resources. Overall, it is essential for all levels of government to cooperate with each other to keep the public safe. I am a strong supporter of our first responders. Additionally, I served on the Human Trafficking Committee during my previous tenure at the state house.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Election day must be the end of elections ... no collecting ballots after that. We must have only citizens of the district voting in said district, show a valid photo ID, stop ballot harvesting, and clean up the voter rolls. The Secretary of State can work with the Dept of Motor Vehicles to see who is no longer licensed in Kansas and shouldn’t be voting.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Currently 10th grade “low income students” have a 19% proficiency rate for math and a 25% proficiency rate for reading. Additionally, 10th grade “non-low income students” have a 45% proficiency rate for math and a 48% proficiency rate for reading. That is 100% not acceptable. This a multi decade trend, not a recent issue. It is essential that parents and students have a legitimate school choice opportunity. The right to school choice and the corresponding finances must follow the students to the school best suited for them, as decided by the parents, not the schools.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I wasn’t in the Legislature then, but with the advantage of hindsight, I would probably not have voted for those tax breaks. I understand the need to move forward with technology, but the data centers create noise pollution, utilize a significant amount water and electricity, and often take away valuable farm land. With the improvement of technology, they may be out dated in 3-5 years. Data centers shouldn’t take water resources away from residents, This should be a local county/city decision where there is better accountability and it is easier for citizens to make their voices heard.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

Cooperation. We’ve seen the chaos that occurs when local units of government don’t cooperate and are hostile to federal law. It is a federal issue that directly impacts local government. We need to keep our citizens safe and cooperate with the feds.

Mackenzi Truelove

Mackenzie Truelove, candidate

Party: Democrat

Age: 34

Incumbent: No

Position: Senior Regulatory Coordinator (Clinical Research)

Past positions: Quality Analyst, Regulatory Coordinator, Medical Scribe

Education: Wichita State University

Campaign phone: 316-210-0633

Campaign email: Truelove4KS@gmail.com

Campaign website: Truelove4KS.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I’m the most qualified candidate because I’m the most connected to the people, and understand the innate needs of people in District 85 and around the State. I’m running this race to address the ever-growing gap between wages and affordability. I’m running this race because people of my generation need to start taking the reins to continue building the world we’d like to see, one that works for all of us and not just for people at the top. We all work hard and we all deserve a representative who will fight for our rights and the things we all deserve. That person is me.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

The top issue is improving affordability. This includes improving property taxes, for sure, improving rent prices, healthcare costs, grocery prices and cost of living in general.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Property taxes have been passed over by the Republican Supermajority time and time, again. One of the first things we can do is fully fund Special Education, which will allow local property taxes to come down since schools won’t have to shift funding from their general budget for Special Education accommodations. We need to stop wasting our time and money in the legislature on other issues and start focusing on eliminating wasteful spending and make the hard decisions on taxing those who can afford it instead of providing tax breaks, and passing the tax breaks down to individual homeowners.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

We must include financing for Special Education. Full stop. Special Education funding provided will be passed down to local communities so that local schools and school boards don’t have to shift their regular funding to cover those Special Education accommodations. This, in turn, will allow local school boards to lower taxes across Kansas.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

We need to expand Medicaid, and make sure that people in urban AND rural areas have access to care, and that the care they receive and prescriptions they need are affordable. Medicaid is what will make a difference with those rural hospitals we need to stay open. We need to make sure people are not going without care, the longer they wait the worse they have it. No one deserves to suffer through injury/illness because they’ve run out of money. Addressing the gaps in Medicaid access will also allow someone eligible regardless of wage.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I completely and whole-heartedly support everyone’s right to bodily autonomy. Your medical care is between you and your physician. The legislature does not belong in the exam room, and we need to maintain an environment where people who are pregnant feel safe accessing care and physicians feel safe providing that care. This is one of the pillars of creating a state that is safe to have a family in. Making sure options are available is the cornerstone of healthy family planning.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

One of the largest threats to public safety is a high cost of living. When people have higher wages and more access to public resources, crime rates go down because they can access what they need without being forced to resort to crime. By raising minimum wage and rerouting some of our police funding to mental health and addiction services we can reduce recidivism. Additionally, legalizing cannabis would provide an income stream Kansas desperately needs while lowering the nonviolent crime rate.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Elections in Kansas are absolutely free, secure, and accurate. We need to protect the use of mail-in/advance ballots which are easier to use and hopefully expand the time people have with ballot information - allowing voters access to inform themselves is the basis of a healthy election process.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Improving success for K-12 students starts with properly funding public education and special education. We must also make sure public funds stay public. We need to reverse the voucher system that allows private schools to take advantage of public tax dollars without having to conform to public school standards. Finally, legislature must work closely with the state school board and continue to evaluate standardized testing and advocate for the safety and wellness of teachers and students, alike, including funding school lunches for all students.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

Absolutely not. We need to make sure that large scale businesses are fairly/properly taxed and data centers are regulated in a meaningful way that allows Kansans to continue living their lives in their homes without impacting their electricity costs or access to clean water. We must protect our aquifers and clean water since farming is our major industry in Kansas. This is a state level responsibility because aquifers do not end at local county lines. We must be able to hold companies with data centers accountable for any and all injury or damage caused to anyone living in Kansas.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

State and Local Law enforcement shouldn’t have any role in assisting ICE agents arresting anyone unless that person has committed a violent crime. State and Local law enforcement are paid through a different pool of tax money, and their main focus should be on State and Local priorities. If law enforcement officers are working for ICE, they should be getting paid by ICE. The federal government and it’s priorities are different from those of this state and our local communities and ICE has enough funding to do it’s job without taking away time from our officers.

Kansas House District 86

This district covers part of central and south Wichita, bounded by Douglas on the north, Pawnee on the south.

Abi Boatman

Abi Boatman, candidate

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: Yes

Age: 46

Position: Representative

Past positions: Certified court transcriptionist, Wichita Public Library Board appointee, District Advisory Board appointee

Education: Bachelor’s degree

Campaign phone: 316-807-0350

Campaign email: abiboatmanforkansas@gmail.com

Campaign website: abiboatmanforkansas.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I am a proud college graduate and Air Force veteran with over a decade of civic engagement experience. In addition to my ongoing LGBTQ+ advocacy, I served four years on the Wichita Public Library Board, and I am currently serving my fourth term on my District Advisory Board. I am focused on passing laws that improve our neighborhoods, schools, and workforce in ways that make Kansas a great place to live for everyone, not just a select few. This includes taking a hard look at the priorities in our state budget as well as eliminating frivolous legislation.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

Affordability issues are at the forefront for my constituents. I will fight for laws that keep public tax dollars out of the hands of private interests, therefore increasing our available tax base. I will also advocate for new revenue streams, such as marijuana legalization, aimed at supporting our state’s infrastructure and shared resources. We must also recognize the value produced in goods, labor, and services by hard-working Kansans across the state and pay them accordingly. Living wages should be the standard, not the exception.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

First and foremost, we must prioritize the State General Fund to reflect the importance of public education and safety over corporate handouts. When we give undue tax incentives to corporations and the wealthy among us, we directly reduce the number of dollars we have to spend on the infrastructure that all Kansans rely on. Secondly, we must explore and adopt alternative revenue streams, such as marijuana legalization, that alleviate the government’s overreliance on property taxes.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

Given that special education needs are shouldered almost exclusively by the public school system regardless of where a child attends school, I will not support a school funding formula that doesn’t include fully funding public education, including special education.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

The most immediate way to ensure access to healthcare is to expand Medicaid. Coupled with increasing reimbursement to hospitals for Medicaid patients, this will reduce both the deficit at which many hospitals operate as well as the number and impact of underinsured/uninsured patients. We also must remain focused on stabilizing our rural healthcare infrastructure. When rural folks don’t have the necessary medical resources in their own communities, they travel to urban centers for care. This reduces bed space for urbanites and the quality of care for everyone.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I fully support any person’s right to full bodily autonomy, and I will stand opposed to any legislation that works to unnecessarily restrict or control bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

While law enforcement is an important piece of the public safety puzzle, the police are, more often than not, the last responders. Clean water, affordable housing, quality education, and access to healthcare, including mental health and addiction resources, are all public safety issues. We cannot incarcerate our way out of a housing crisis, nor can we fine our way to affordability. Therefore, we must look beyond the indiscriminate funding of law enforcement agencies for solutions. Comprehensive social services and reliable infrastructure are key factors when working to build safer communities.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

There is no evidence to substantiate an assertion that Kansas elections are not secure. Instances of voter fraud are so rare as to be statistically negligible, and there exists no reliable evidence that any modern election in Kansas has been unfairly decided by fraudulent voters. I support efforts to make voting as easy and accessible as possible for all registered voters, including mail-in ballots and early voting options.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Before anything, we must fully fund public education, including special education, in order to attract and retain top educational talent and to provide our children with a safe and appropriate learning environment. But that is only part of the answer. Beyond funding, educational professionals need meaningful career ladders that reward excellence without forcing the best teachers into administration. Additionally, we need to continue to modernize career and technical education so that students have access to career opportunities outside of the traditional college-oriented roadmap.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I do not support tax breaks for hyperscale data centers, and all future hyperscale data center development must be highly regulated in such a way as to prioritize the economic benefit of hard-working Kansans and protect our vital natural resources. This includes, but is not limited to, good-paying long-term jobs for the communities that data centers are in as well as strict and enforceable environmental abatement and reclamation policies that do not leave Kansans holding the bag when a corporation has moved on.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

State and local law enforcement should have no role in assisting federal ICE agents as it erodes the citizens’ trust have in local law enforcement and unnecessarily depletes the manpower and resources of those organizations, which are largely funded by state and municipal tax dollars.

Kevin Thompson

Thompson, a Republican, has not yet responded to the voter guide questionnaire.

Kansas House District 88

This district covers parts of southeast Wichita, roughly Kellogg to Pawnee and Hillside to 127th Street East.

Candace Landers

Party: Democrat

Age: 44

Incumbent: No

Position: Labor Liaison

Past positions: Kansas Educator, Organizing Assistant

Education: Bachelor’s of Education from WSU

Campaign phone: 316-932-8286

Campaign email: candaceforkansas@gmail.com

Campaign website: w ww.candaceforkansas.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I’m a teacher, nonprofit leader, labor advocate, caregiver, and parent. My husband lives with a disabling mental health condition, and together we’re raising children with different needs. We’ve experienced firsthand how decisions made in Topeka affect healthcare, public education, and family budgets. I want to build a Kansas where people can afford to stay in their homes, every child has opportunity, and no family feels invisible because of disability or mental illness.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

Affordability touches nearly every family. Rising property taxes, housing costs, healthcare expenses, and childcare make it harder to get ahead. As a caregiver and parent, I’ve lived those pressures. We need to grow our economy, attract good-paying jobs, expand access to affordable healthcare, and provide responsible tax relief without sacrificing the public schools, infrastructure, and emergency services our communities depend on.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Property tax relief shouldn’t come by shifting costs onto schools or cutting public safety. We need responsible tax reform, sustainable economic growth, and greater efficiency in government. Strong public schools, reliable infrastructure, and safe neighborhoods attract families and employers, strengthening the tax base over time while protecting the services Kansans rely on.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

The next school finance formula must be stable, transparent, and based on student needs—not politics. It should fully fund special education, support at-risk students, recognize transportation and rural costs, and give districts predictable funding. I oppose diverting public education dollars to private vouchers. Every Kansas student deserves access to a high-quality public education, regardless of ZIP code.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Healthcare is personal for my family. My husband’s disability has shown us how difficult it can be to access mental healthcare and navigate complex systems. I support expanding Medicaid, strengthening rural healthcare, growing the behavioral health workforce, and improving access to preventive care. Mental health deserves the same attention, urgency, and dignity as physical health.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I trust women and families to make deeply personal healthcare decisions with their doctors, not politicians. I support protecting reproductive freedom while respecting that Kansans hold different personal beliefs. I would oppose legislation that further restricts legal reproductive healthcare or allows government to interfere in private medical decisions.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

Public safety means more than responding to crime—it means preventing it. I support fully funding law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders while investing in behavioral health services, youth programs, and crisis intervention. Strong communities are built through prevention, accountability, and partnerships that help families thrive before crises occur.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Yes. As a longtime Kansas election worker, I’ve seen firsthand the professionalism and integrity of the people who administer our elections. Kansas elections are free, secure, and accurate. I support continued investments in election security, modern equipment, and voter education. Future legislation should strengthen public confidence while protecting every eligible Kansan’s right to vote.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Student success begins with supporting the people who teach them. Kansas must recruit new educators, retain experienced ones, and embrace a third “R”: recover. Too many outstanding teachers leave because they’re exhausted, not because they’ve lost their passion for students. We should create pathways for them to return while fully funding special education, expanding early childhood education, strengthening career and technical education, reducing unnecessary administrative burdens, and increasing access to school-based mental health services.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I support economic development, but tax incentives should deliver a clear public benefit. Data centers should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, with transparency, local input, and accountability. Before offering tax breaks, Kansas should ensure projects create meaningful economic value, responsibly manage water and energy resources, and don’t leave local taxpayers paying the long-term costs.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

Local law enforcement’s primary responsibility is protecting their communities. Immigration enforcement is primarily a federal responsibility. Local agencies should cooperate when required by law and when public safety is involved, but local resources should remain focused on preventing crime, building community trust, and serving Kansas residents.

Sandy Pickert

Sandy Pickert, candidate

Party: Republican

Age: 74

Incumbent: Yes

Position: District 88 State Representative

Past positions: Retired Registered Nurse; no other elected offices

Education: Bachelors of Nursing, Masters of Public Health

Campaign phone: 316-990-0868

Campaign email: sandypickert@yahoo.com

Campaign website: https://pickertforkansas.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I have built my campaign around listening to people in the district and focusing on practical solutions instead of political talking points. My goal is to help create a Kansas where families can get ahead, students are equipped for the future, neighborhoods are safe, and government operates responsibly. I believe elected officials should focus on stewardship—using taxpayer dollars wisely and making decisions that strengthen our communities for the long term.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

The rising cost of living is the concern I hear most often. Everyday expenses—from groceries to housing to utilities—are stretching family budgets. While government cannot control every factor, it can avoid adding to the burden. I support policies that encourage economic growth, reduce unnecessary spending, and provide targeted tax relief so families can keep more of their income.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Property taxes have become a growing strain for many homeowners. Any solution should focus on long-term stability, not short-term fixes. I support efforts to improve state and local government budgeting practices, increase transparency, and reduce inefficiencies so that tax relief can be achieved without undermining funding for schools, law enforcement, and infrastructure. I support property tax relief for seniors on a fixed income to ensure they are not taxed out of their home. The goal is to strike a balance that protects both taxpayers and essential services.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

A new formula should prioritize student success while supporting teachers and local schools. Funding should be predictable, equitable, and flexible to meet the needs of Kansas’ diverse communities. It should strengthen core academic skills like reading and math, provide educator resources, and ensure parents are informed about student progress. I believe in transparency and accountability so taxpayers can see how funds are used and how students are benefiting. My vote will depend on whether the formula supports students, assists educators and uses resources responsibly to improve outcomes.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Healthcare access is a significant concern in Kansas, especially in rural and underserved areas. A shortage of healthcare providers, including mental health professionals and specialties, increases risks to patients and results in less than desirable outcomes. Focus should be placed on increasing access to care by educating and incentivizing providers to work in underserved areas, supporting hospital and clinics to recover costs of services provided and addressing the rising costs of pharmaceuticals. The goal should be better and more affordable access, not more bureaucratic red tape.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I believe every human life has value, and public policy should reflect that principle while also recognizing the difficult circumstances some people face. I support efforts that reduce the number of abortions by expanding support for pregnant women, strengthening adoption and foster care and ensuring families have access to resources they need. When considering future legislation, I will focus on measures that protect life, respect the law, and provide meaningful support to women and families.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

The biggest concerns I hear about are repeat violent offenders, drug-related crime, and the strain on local law enforcement resources. As a lawmaker, I prioritized funding that helps recruit and retain officers, supports effective prosecution of serious crimes, and strengthens tools to address drug trafficking and addiction. I also believe in policies that hold offenders accountable while ensuring responsible citizens can exercise their constitutional rights. Safe communities depend on consistent enforcement of the law, strong local partnerships, and a justice system that works for victims.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Kansas has a solid foundation for administering elections, but maintaining public confidence requires ongoing attention. I support measures that promote transparency, consistency in procedures, and clear safeguards to ensure that only eligible voters participate. Any future legislation should focus on strengthening trust in the system while preserving access for lawful voters.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Student success depends on both strong schools and a strong support system at home. Kansas should continue to emphasize foundational skills like reading and math, maintain orderly classrooms, and ensure parents are informed and involved. Encouraging collaboration between educators, families, and communities can help students develop both academically and personally. Community resources are available to assist parents’ participation in their child’s development and academic performance. Making those community resources available in schools would likely enhance students’ academic success.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

The legislature’s decision to offer tax breaks for data centers is consistent with offers made to other businesses coming to Kansas. Decisions about where and how data centers operate should be driven by the people who live in communities. Local governments and residents should have primary say on whether these projects move forward. The state’s role should be limited to setting basic standards and ensuring transparency, not overriding local concerns. If a community believes a data center fits its needs and priorities, it should have the authority to approve it.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

State and local law enforcement should be able to cooperate with federal authorities when it comes to enforcing the law and protecting public safety. Clear guidelines can help ensure that cooperation is focused on serious concerns while maintaining trust within the community. The priorities should be to keep residents safe by removing dangerous individuals and upholding the law in a consistent and responsible way.

Kansas House District 89

This district covers parts of northeast Wichita, including areas near Heights High School. It is bordered roughly by the Arkansas River, 45th Street North and Central Avenue. This seat is open because incumbent KC Ohaebosim is the running mate for governor candidate and state Sen. Cindy Holscher. The Democratic candidate faces no opposition.

Carol Brewer

Party: Democrat

Age: 50

Incumbent: No

Position: Business owner

Past positions: No answer provided

Education: Bachelor’s in social work, currently working on master’s with concentration in trauma

Campaign phone: 316-993-8744

Campaign email: 1920carolbrewer@gmail.com

Campaign website: No answer provided

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I’ve spent my life serving, helping families, seniors, veterans, and foster youth navigate housing, healthcare, and education challenges. My vision is stronger families, safer neighborhoods, and greater opportunity. I believe in accessible, accountable government that delivers real results. My priorities are fully funding education, expanding healthcare and mental health services, supporting foster families, promoting affordable housing, and strengthening small businesses. I lead by listening and working together, and I will serve with integrity to help every family thrive.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

Affordability and government accountability are my top priorities. Families are struggling with rising taxes, housing, healthcare, and everyday costs. I will fight for property tax relief, affordable healthcare, support for small businesses, and responsible spending. Kansans deserve a transparent government that is accountable for every taxpayer dollar and focused on improving the lives of the people it serves.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Property tax relief should not come at the expense of our schools or public safety. I support targeted relief for seniors, veterans, and working families, while ensuring the state fully funds public education and essential services. By increasing government accountability, reducing waste, and budgeting responsibly, we can ease the burden on homeowners without shifting costs back onto local communities.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

To earn my vote, the next school finance formula must provide stable, equitable, and fully funded support for every Kansas student. It should prioritize special education, support teachers, account for the unique needs of rural and urban districts, and provide predictable funding that allows schools to plan for the future. I would oppose any formula that shifts costs onto local property taxpayers or reduces opportunities for Kansas children.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

I support expanding access to affordable healthcare by expanding Medicaid, strengthening rural healthcare, increasing access to mental health services, and addressing workforce shortages by recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals. Every Kansan regardless of where they live should have access to quality, affordable care without having to travel long distances or delay treatment because of cost.

How do you think state Supreme Court justices should be selected?

I support a merit-based selection process that emphasizes qualifications, experience, integrity, and judicial independence. The process should be transparent, free from political influence, and ensure that justices interpret and apply the law fairly while remaining accountable to the people they serve.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I believe these decisions are deeply personal and should be made by a woman in consultation with her family, her faith, and her healthcare provider, not by politicians. I support protecting reproductive freedom while also supporting policies that reduce unintended pregnancies through access to healthcare, education, contraception, and prenatal care. I would evaluate any abortion-related legislation based on whether it protects constitutional rights, safeguards women’s health, and reflects compassion for Kansas families.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

The biggest threats to public safety in my district are violent crime, the mental health crisis, substance abuse, and the lack of resources for youth and families. I would support funding for community-based mental health services, stronger victim support, violence prevention programs, and partnerships with law enforcement that focus on both accountability and prevention. Safer communities are built by investing in people, strengthening neighborhoods, and addressing the root causes of crime.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Yes. I believe Kansas elections are free, secure, and accurate. I support maintaining strong election integrity through secure voting systems, accurate voter rolls, and transparent election processes while ensuring every eligible voter has fair and convenient access to the ballot. I would support legislation that strengthens both election security and voter participation without creating unnecessary barriers to voting.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Improving academic success starts with fully funding public education, especially special education, supporting and retaining great teachers, expanding early childhood education, and ensuring every student has access to mental health resources and safe learning environments. I also support strengthening career and technical education so students are prepared for college, careers, or military service after graduation.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I support attracting responsible economic development, including data centers, when they create good-paying jobs and benefit Kansas communities. However, any tax incentives should require clear public benefits, transparency, and accountability. Data centers should be regulated to protect our water and energy resources, respect local communities, and ensure taxpayers receive a fair return on any incentives provided.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

State and local law enforcement should focus primarily on enforcing state and local laws while cooperating with federal authorities when required by law or when public safety is at risk, such as in cases involving violent crime or serious criminal offenses. I believe immigration enforcement is primarily a federal responsibility, and any cooperation should protect public safety, respect constitutional rights, and maintain trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Kansas House District 90

This district covers part of north Sedgwick County and includes Bentley, Colwich, part of Kechi, Maize, part of Park City, part of Valley Center and part of Wichita.

Steve Huebert

Huebert, the Republican incumbent, has not yet responded to the voter guide questionnaire.

Amy Warhurst

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: 50

Position: Educator

Past positions: no

Education: BS Horticultural Therapy; BS Elementary Education; MS Special Education; EdD Special Education

Campaign phone: 785-787-2055

Campaign email: Warhurstfor90@yahoo.com

Campaign website: warhurstfor90.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I have worked in various positions throughout my career. I have worked fabricating metal and operating job related machinery, as a landscaper at a country club, and an educator in elementary, middle, and high school positions in both general and special education positions. I want Kansans to be able to thrive and find success in their every day lives. I read and research and can guarantee that I will do both before voting for any piece of legislation.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

Affordability. Kansans are hurting. The high costs of groceries, fuel, and other daily living expenses are forcing us to make choices that we should not have to make. We are stretching our money as far as we can and still not getting ahead. Insurance companies need to stop increasing their rates at a pace that is higher than what people can keep up with. Property taxes for single family homes need to be lowered too. Large companies and corporations need to be covering a larger portion, as they are for-profit entities.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Single family homes need to see a reduction in their property tax bill. One way to offset the change would be to have large companies and corporations have a higher tax rate. Another way to effectively change the tax outlook is to stop giving so these large companies and corporations at exemptions. There is no logical reason for Kansans to be footing the bill for data centers and sports teams.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

First, the loophole that allows for the legistature to not fully fund the schools need to go. Secondly, the legislature needs to increase their funding for special education and no longer agree to fund vouchers for private schools. Public tax money should never to go private institutions that are not required to follow the same standards and guidelines that public schools do. There needs to be an other all increase to the schools, as these funds can also be applied to helping to keep highly effective teachers on staff, as well as providing supplies that will aid in the classroom.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

The Insurance committee needs to require accessible and affordable insurance for everyone, regardless of income. These requirements also need to have verbiage for medication, as the costs of daily dosages is becoming too much as well. I would love to see a universal healthcare policy for all Kansans, however, that may be a few years down the road.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

As someone who is adopted, I feel very passionately about have regulations regarding abortions. However, I will not vote for 100% anti-abortion legislations. Women who have miscarriages will need to have a DNC, which according to most legislation is a form of abortion. Additionally, women who have an etopic pregancy will need an abortion, as the embryo has embedded itself in an area that is not designed to care a fetus to term. Any other use of abortion need to be strongly regulated.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

One concern that has come up in council meets in fire departments. The agreement between the county and the individual towns and cities has not been renewed. Therefore, now fires in these areas may meet with delays in receiving aid. At nne council meeting I attended, it was stated that if help was not available, calls could be made to the state, resulting in the state mandating fire departments attend to the fire. This seems very counterintuitive to keeping the citizens in District 90 safe.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Yes are free, secure, and accurate. I have worked at polling stations and have never seen any form of impropriety. I feel that there has been a gross overexaggeration of the issue and the fear mongering that has been perpetuated is adding to the uncomfortableness that voters feel.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Stop passing students on. For the last ten or so years, the main talk in school districts is graduation rates. Holding a student back for failing to reach approrpiate levels of academic growth counts against the overall view, which means that students who reach high school may not be able to read, write, or do basic math. It is truly a disappointing fact of our current education system. School districts need to be held accountable for not ensuring that all students reach a basic level of academic performance.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

Absolutely not. Once again, this is placing the burden on the backs of working Kansans, as not on the large companies and corporations that deserve to pay their fair share. Kansas needs to keep their natural resources to themselves and keep working Kansans safe, and not allow any more data centers to be built in Kansas. As for the data centers that have already been built, a team of regulators needs to regularly monitor the centers and their infrastructure.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

This is a six of one, half a dozen of another question. While I do believe that something has to been done to stop the flow of individuals who have entered illegally, the statement written is suspected. That is where I have the most concern. This is no longer an innocent until proven guilty situation, it is in fact the other way around. If ICE does have a legitimate for the arrest, then yes, local law enforcement should be there to offer aid if needed. However, if ICE cannot show proof, beyond hearsay, then no, local officers should be protecting the person.

Kansas House District 91

This district covers part of north-central Sedgwick County and includes part of Bel Aire, part of Kechi, part of Park City, part of Valley Center and part of Wichita.

Emil M. Bergquist

Bergquist, the Republican incumbent, has not yet responded.

Velma Davis

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: 64

Position: Retired Educator

Past positions: Teacher, Counselor, Librarian, Technology Specialist in Wichita Public Schools

Education: Hartford High School, Emporia State University with BSE, MS, Library Certification

Campaign phone: 316-302-5255

Campaign email: Velma@VelmaDavis.com

Campaign website: VelmaDavis.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

For 30 years, I served Wichita Public Schools as an educator, librarian, technology specialist, and counselor. Those roles gave me a front row seat to the real challenges families face every day. I’ve worked with parents trying to make ends meet, teachers doing more with fewer resources, and students’ daily struggles. I’ve seen firsthand how decisions made in Topeka affect our classrooms, communities, and the opportunities available to our children. My vision is for a Kansas where every child has access to public education, every family can afford to live, and every community has a voice.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

I’m running for many reasons, but rising property taxes and the cost of living are among the most pressing challenges facing Kansans today. They are making it harder for families to get ahead. No one should have to choose between paying property taxes and buying groceries. I support reasonable limits on property tax increases and requiring voter approval for significant tax hikes. Homeowners deserve fair, predictable taxes. While the Legislature approved tax breaks for boats and ATVs in January 2026, it failed to deliver the meaningful property tax relief it promised. KS homeowners come first.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Balancing the state budget should follow the same common-sense principles families use at home: patience, planning, and fiscal responsibility. I support lowering property taxes by increasing the residential property tax exemption and reviewing the statewide property tax levy. Any changes must protect funding for our public schools. I also support targeted tax relief for seniors, veterans, and homeowners on fixed incomes. No one should lose their home because property taxes rise faster than their income.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session.

What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

Kansas needs a school finance formula that provides stable, predictable funding while ensuring accountability to taxpayers. We can solve these funding challenges with responsible planning and sound budgeting. Every child deserves equitable access to a quality public education. The formula must be transparent, based on student needs, and fully fund special education. As Kansas expands private school tax credit scholarships in 2027, we must ensure public schools remain fully funded so every student has the opportunity to succeed.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

The world’s wealthiest nation should not leave families facing medical bankruptcy. Healthcare must be more affordable and accessible for every Kansan. I’ve seen our broken system firsthand while caring for family members at the end of their lives and our system is not meeting our basic needs. I support expanding Medicaid, improving access to telehealth in rural communities, lowering prescription drug costs, and reforming insurance regulations. We can build a healthcare system that puts patients first. We can work towards fixing a very broken health system.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

Kansas voters made their decision clear in 2022 when they rejected the constitutional amendment following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. I respect the will of the voters and support a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions in consultation with her family and medical providers. I do not believe politicians should interfere in these deeply personal medical decisions.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

Public safety starts with making sure our law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, and mental health professionals have the resources they need. Communities like Valley Center shouldn’t have to struggle to provide essential emergency services. I’ll support state funding that helps local governments recruit and retain first responders, expand crisis intervention, and strengthen partnerships between law enforcement and behavioral health providers.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Having served as a Sedgwick County poll worker, I’ve seen firsthand the care and professionalism that goes into administering Kansas elections. Our Kansas elections are secure, accurate, and well-managed, and we should continue investing in cybersecurity and training for election workers. I also support ending partisan gerrymandering through a fair, transparent redistricting process and ensuring polling places remain accessible for every voter.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

I’ve seen teachers, administrators, and school staff work tirelessly every day to help students succeed, but they need our support. We must recruit and retain outstanding educators through competitive pay and professional support. We should expand access to early childhood education, strengthen career and technical education, and provide tutoring and mental health resources. We also need to prepare students with the knowledge and workplace skills they need to succeed in today’s workforce. We can do this together!

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I do not agree with the 20 year tax incentives for hyperscale data centers. Kansas should not give away valuable tax revenue without transparency or a clear return for taxpayers. We are incentivizing billion dollar corporations to build facilities that can place significant demands on our water, electric grid, and local infrastructure while creating relatively few permanent jobs. I support technology and innovation, but only with strong environmental protections, responsible infrastructure planning, transparency, and accountability so the costs are not shifted to Kansas families.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

I believe Wichita law enforcement should be consulted when planning and coordinating with federal immigration authorities. This cooperation must respect the law, constitutional rights, and due process. Local law enforcement should prioritize public safety, work with federal authorities when criminal activity is involved, and preserve the trust they have built within our communities. We need to recognize, our immigrant families are an important part of our communities, and we are stronger because of them. We can protect our communities while respecting the rights and dignity of everyone.

Kansas House District 92

This district covers the north-central and west-central parts of Wichita, including Riverside.

John Carmichael

Brian Corn/The Wichita Eagle John Carmichael, candidate. 2014

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: Yes

Age: 69

Position: Representative

Past positions: Retired lawyer, past chair of the Kansas Human Rights Commission and Kansas Commission on Police Officers Standards and Training.

Education: Graduate of Wichita Heights; BGS University of Kansas; BS Wichita State University; Administration of Justice, JD, University of Kansas School of Law

Campaign phone: No response provided

Campaign email: No response provided

Campaign website: CarmichaelForKansas.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

Experience. My overall vision is to help make Kansas and Wichita an affordable and pleasant place to live.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

Affordability. The Kansas Legislature cannot stop national inflation, but we can curtail corporate tax credits, corporate incentives that decrease the tax base, and eliminate loopholes and tax giveaways that benefit the wealthiest Kansans. By doing so, state government can hold the line on taxes and make Kansas a better place to live.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

I supported the “Rolling Average” approach to property tax appraisals which passed the House on a strong, bi-partisan, vote. If successful, this would have lowered appraisals and help insulate homeowners from outrageous year over year property tax increases. Sadly, the President of the Senate would not even allow a hearing on the House legislation. I know the House will keep trying, but sometimes it seems Senate leadership is more worried about tax incentives for businesses than controlling property taxes so Kansans can afford to own and stay in their own homes.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

Even though the formula is complicated, it meets the Kansas constitutional requirement to provide an equal educational opportunity to every Kansas K-12 student. Tweaks to the formula regarding student transportation and other components of the formula which are out of balance may be necessary, but the concept is working. We need to include funding for special needs children as a fully funded portion of the formula. I will not support plans to take money from public schools to fund private education through vouchers, tax credits, or otherwise.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

We must continue to provide educational opportunities to not just medical students, but also midlevel providers (Physician’s Assistants, Advanced Nurse Practitioners, CRNA’s, etc.). Without expanding these resources, we don’t have enough practitioners to cover the state. We failed, over my votes, to expand Medicaid in Kansas. As a result, health care is beyond the financial reach of many Kansans and many practitioners are not staying here because they can’t run the business of medicine without insured patients. This needs to stop.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I have always supported a woman’s right to terminate an early pregnancy. I agree that as a pregnancy progresses, restrictions on the use of the procedure should increase. This is current Kansas law. I support the right to bodily autonomy, not just surrounding abortion, but our right to keep the government out of our personal business. Government should always use the least intrusive means possible when it becomes necessary to regulate personal conduct for the public good. In short, I won’t be changing my support of women and families’ right to reproductive choice.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

Lack of opportunity which results in increased property crime and lack of stable housing opportunities resulting in a larger transient population. We need to realize the criminals we catch, with few exceptions, are released from prison when they have completed their sentence. They return to the community. Overcrowded prisons that “store” inmates rather than teaching them life and job skills result in the Department of Corrections operating a graduate school for criminals. We must emphasize rehabilitation and opportunity upon release, rather than just housing inmates until release.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

I’ve either worked for the election commissioner, served as a poll watcher, represented candidates and parties, or been on the ballot myself, at virtually every Kansas election since before 2000. I’ve looked for fraud, fully expecting to find it. I’ve never seen it in Kansas. I’ve seen mistakes by voters and poll workers, but they are few and far between. Our election laws work just fine. We need to quit changing the rules based on unfounded fears and keep our voting predictable, easy, free, secure and accurate.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

We must continue to incentivize, through education, opportunity and pay, good teachers. Teaching is a profession. We must continue to devote resources to educating Kansas students. It’s not cheap, but it is an investment in everyone’s future. Lack of educational opportunity and a shortage of quality teachers causes bad outcomes. Undereducated citizens drive a host of societal problems. We must pay for education if we expect our graduates to be successful and contribute to the success of our communities rather than becoming a burden on taxpayers.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

No. Data centers are owned by the wealthiest corporations in the world. They are not good neighbors. They do not need tax breaks. I helped draft legislation making sure they pay their own way for the increased electrical generation they require. They cannot be allowed to deplete water resources. There may be places where they can be built without serious impact on adjoining properties, but that decision needs to be made by cities and counties, with local voter input, rather than on a one size fits all statewide basis.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

None. Our state law enforcement officers face serious challenges everyday. We should not ask them to take on ICE’s responsibilities. They already have plenty of important work to do without becoming immigration enforcement officers as well.

Vail Fruechting

Fruechting, the Republican candidate, has not yet responded to the voter guide questionnaire.

Kansas House District 93

This district covers southwest portions of Sedgwick County, including Goddard, Haysville, Clearwater and Mulvane.

Brian Bergkamp

Brian Bergkamp, candidate

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

Age: 40

Position: Representative

Past positions: Corporate tax, finance, logistics and sales at Koch Industries

Education: Bachelors in Accounting

Campaign phone: No response provided

Campaign email: brian@bergkampforkansas.com

Campaign website: bergkampforkansas.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I am known for data driven decisions and being an independent thinker. My vision is for Kansas excelling in education while building a diverse and resilient workforce. We will hold our schools and students accountable by ensuring they meet grade requirements before advancing. Kansas will lead the country in low cost energy generation that will lower residents’ cost of living and help attract and retain businesses. Our state agencies will be efficient and effective so we can lower the tax burden for our residents and businesses. We will invest in our water plan for future generations.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

Kansas has to reduce the amount it taxes our citizens and businesses. We have one of the highest total tax burdens in the region, and this is unsustainable. I have a proven track record of making tough decisions which is necessary for enabling us to balance our budget and obtain a more competitive tax environment.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Education is roughly half of our property tax bill, while the city and county split the remaining portion. We can look to streamline administrative services across the state to keep dollars in the classroom while making our education budget more efficient. The new school finance formula is expected to come out in 2027 which will also have a significant impact on school finances.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

This is a complicated piece of legislation. The new one should help smooth out variances you see between wealthier and lower income districts as it does today. Ideally it will be more transparent than the current model with a few less moving parts. It should also incentivize districts to be as efficient as possible with each dollar spent and reward those who improve and exceed reading and math expectations.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Health and human services are roughly 30% of the KS general budget. We have to take an objective look at our hospital model and determine how to proceed in the future. For rural areas, the question is what level of service is essential and what it fairly costs the state to keep it available. We need to do more preventive care and less reactive care. By catching issues upfront we can greatly decrease our longer term costs.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I believe life begins at conception. The Kansas Supreme Court Hodes decision in 2019 effectively stripped from statute all previously enacted legislation around abortion. The legislature can work to provide further support for expecting mothers and newborns and I will support that.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

The largest threat is a lack of enforcement. A well-funded and adequately staffed police force is one of the best deterrents to crime. Law enforcement should have the resources needed to retain quality officers and apprehend offenders. Once apprehended, our criminal justice system must also have the resources and laws necessary to hold those convicted accountable.

Additionally, public safety should not come at the expense of our constitutional rights. We also must protect Kansans’ privacy and ensure government surveillance does not unnecessarily infringe on individual liberties.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Yes, in general they are. Kansas scores relatively well on election integrity, but there are always improvements to be made. I agree we should pass the constitutional amendment in November that would clarify that only a person who is a citizen of the United States is eligible to vote in this state.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Reading (and writing) comprehension by the end of third grade should be one of our highest priorities. Kansas should follow states that provide intensive intervention and, when appropriate, retain students who remain significantly below grade level. Once students fall behind in reading, they face significant obstacles in nearly every subject. Kansas performs roughly in line with the national average on NAEP reading assessments. We can and should do better.

Do you agree with the legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

The underlying bill was consistent with how other business component exemptions are treated. The decision on data centers should come from the zoning and decisions at the local level. The state should take the lead on ensuring that if data centers are built, they pay for 100% of their electrical and infrastructure costs.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

State and local law enforcement should cooperate with federal immigration authorities when legally appropriate. If someone is committing a crime in Kansas, our law enforcement agencies should apprehend that individual and work with federal authorities when applicable. I also support cooperation with lawful ICE detainers and other established agreements between local and federal law enforcement.

Eli Rueda-Vega

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: 43

Position: Database administrator

Past positions: No response provided

Education: U.S. Army training and professional certifications in information technology, database administration, and cloud technologies.

Campaign phone: No response provided

Campaign email: No response provided

Campaign website: No response provided

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

My strongest qualification is my commitment to serving my community and understanding the everyday concerns of working families. I am running to represent people, not corporations or the wealthiest few. My vision is a Kansas where families have a better quality of life, public schools are strong, teachers have the resources they need, children have access to school meals, and school transportation is safe and comfortable.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

The top issue I hear is that families are being squeezed by high taxes and the rising cost of living, while many people feel their voices are not being heard. I would focus on responsible tax relief for working families, reducing unnecessary costs, protecting essential services, and making government more responsive and transparent. My priority would be listening to constituents and making sure their concerns are reflected in the decisions made in Topeka.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

I support targeted property tax relief that protects lower- and middle-income homeowners from being priced out of their homes as values rise. I would expand homestead exemptions and income-based property tax relief while protecting funding for schools and public safety. We should also review outdated tax breaks and loopholes and require greater accountability for tax incentives so relief for homeowners does not come at the expense of essential services.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

To earn my vote, the new formula must provide adequate, predictable, and equitable funding so every Kansas school can meet the needs of its students. It should properly fund special education, account for inflation and changing costs, and protect rural and smaller districts. I also want meaningful local control restored to elected school boards so communities can make decisions about staffing, programs, and resources without unnecessary mandates from Topeka.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

I support expanding KanCare so more Kansans can access affordable healthcare before an illness becomes an emergency. Preventive and primary care can reduce uncompensated emergency care and improve long-term health outcomes. We must also protect rural healthcare by investing in local hospitals and clinics, expanding incentives to attract healthcare professionals to underserved communities, and supporting telehealth and regional partnerships.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I believe decisions about abortion are deeply personal and should be made by the individuals involved in consultation with their healthcare providers, not by politicians. While I may have my own personal beliefs, individual liberty and constitutional rights must come before imposing those beliefs on others. I would evaluate abortion-related legislation based on whether it respects personal freedom, medical judgment, and the rights of Kansans.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

Public safety in smaller communities means making sure help is there when people need it. I would support adequate staffing and resources for local law enforcement, fire departments, EMS, and 911 services. I also support addressing substance abuse and mental health before they become emergencies, improving road safety, and strengthening community policing. State funding should help local communities meet their individual public safety needs rather than imposing a one-size-fits-all approach.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

I believe Kansas elections are secure and accurate, but voting should be more accessible. Voting is one of our most important rights, and government should remove unnecessary barriers to participation. I would support making general Election Day a state holiday, strengthening paid voting leave, expanding convenient voting options, and protecting election security and transparency so every eligible Kansan has a fair opportunity to make their voice heard.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Academic success starts with equitable funding. A student’s opportunities should not depend on the wealth of their community. I support strong per-student funding with additional resources for special education, at-risk students, transportation, and smaller districts. We should also invest in competitive teacher pay, classroom resources, career and technical education, tutoring, and extracurricular opportunities so every Kansas student has the tools to succeed.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I do not support tax breaks for hyperscale data centers. Companies choosing to build these facilities should pay the full cost of the infrastructure needed to serve them, and residents should not see higher utility bills because of their demands. Data centers should also face strong protections for water, farmland, and nearby neighborhoods, including responsible siting, water-use limits, and appropriate setbacks from residential areas.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

I believe immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility. State and local law enforcement should focus on enforcing state and local laws, responding to emergencies, preventing crime, and protecting their communities. Turning local officers into immigration agents can damage community trust and make people less willing to report crimes or cooperate with police. I oppose those policies and would work to repeal state laws that expand that role.

Kansas House District 96

This district includes parts of south Wichita and Haysville.

Tom Kessler

Tom Kessler, candidate

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

Age: 58

Position: Self Employed, State Representative

Past positions: No response provided

Education: Graduated Wichita High School South, some college

Campaign phone: 316-640-4669

Campaign email: tomkesslerforkansas@gmail.com

Campaign website: kesslerforkansas.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

My 30+ years as a South Wichita small business owner, lifelong community involvement, and experience serving in the Kansas House give me a practical perspective on the challenges facing Kansans. My vision is a safer, more affordable Kansas with lower taxes, responsible government spending, strong public schools, and an environment where families and businesses can thrive. I believe in listening to constituents, working across issues, and representing the 96th District with honesty, common sense, and accountability.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

The top issue for me and my constituents is the rising cost of living, especially property taxes. I will continue working to provide meaningful tax relief, promote responsible government spending, and hold state and local governments accountable. While property taxes are primarily controlled by local governments, the state can help by reducing its tax burden, limiting unnecessary spending, and creating policies that make Kansas more affordable for working families, seniors, and small businesses.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

My plan is to pursue responsible tax relief while protecting essential services. We must control government spending, eliminate waste, and prioritize taxpayer dollars. I support exploring ways to reduce the state’s reliance on property taxes without shifting the burden elsewhere. Public education and public safety must remain priorities. By encouraging economic growth, improving government efficiency, and working with local governments, we can pursue property tax relief while maintaining the services Kansas families depend on.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

I would support a formula that provides adequate, equitable, and predictable funding while holding districts accountable for student outcomes and responsible spending. It must fully address special education costs, prioritize classroom instruction, and ensure taxpayer dollars are used efficiently. I would oppose unnecessary administrative growth and funding without meaningful accountability. The formula should protect public education and allow local districts flexibility while ensuring students receive the education they deserve.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

We need to expand access to healthcare by supporting rural hospitals, increasing the number of healthcare providers, and reducing barriers to affordable care. I support improving Medicaid efficiency, exploring better reimbursement rates for providers, and reducing waiting lists for services. We should encourage telehealth, workforce development, and partnerships that bring care to underserved communities. My goal is a system that improves access, protects taxpayers, and ensures Kansans receive quality care without unnecessary government waste.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I believe Kansans should have a voice in determining our state’s abortion laws. I voted to allow Kansas voters to decide the constitutional amendment regarding abortion, and I will continue to approach future legislation guided by my values, the Kansas Constitution, and the concerns of my constituents. I believe in protecting life while respecting the legislative process and the responsibility of voters. I will carefully consider each proposal on its merits before casting my vote.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

The biggest public safety concerns in our district include violent crime, drug trafficking — particularly fentanyl — and repeat offenders. I would champion funding for law enforcement, stronger penalties for dangerous criminals, fentanyl enforcement, and resources for police training and recruitment. We must support our officers, improve community policing, and ensure victims are protected. My goal is to hold criminals accountable while helping create safer neighborhoods where families and businesses can thrive.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

I believe Kansas elections are secure, with voter ID, bipartisan hand-count audits, and certified voting equipment. I support continuing to strengthen election integrity through accurate voter rolls, secure ballot handling, and transparent audits. Any additional legislation should protect eligible voters from disenfranchisement, safeguard election systems, and ensure public confidence. We must balance security with accessibility and ensure every legal vote is counted accurately.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

We must prioritize literacy, math proficiency, and individualized support for students who are falling behind. I support empowering teachers, strengthening career and technical education, expanding parental involvement, and ensuring funding reaches the classroom. We should hold schools accountable for outcomes while giving educators flexibility to meet local needs. Every Kansas student deserves a quality education and the opportunity to graduate prepared for college, a career, or the workforce.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I support economic development that brings quality jobs and investment to Kansas, but tax incentives must deliver measurable taxpayer benefits. I support giving local communities the option of developing data centers that provide long-term economic growth as long as there are guardrails in place to protect Kansas resources. These regulatory guardrails should require transparent economic reviews, responsible water use, reliable energy planning, local input on siting, and ensure national security concerns are addressed. Any potential incentives must include accountability.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

Local law enforcement should cooperate with ICE when legally authorized, particularly when addressing serious criminals and protecting public safety. I support clear agreements, proper training, due process, and accountability for officers. Kansas should ensure cooperation does not undermine trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Federal immigration enforcement should remain a priority while local officers continue focusing on state and local public safety needs.

Jessica Maldonado

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: Yes

Age: 36

Position: Sales Manager

Past positions: No response provided

Education: No response provided

Campaign phone: 316-640-0429

Campaign email: jessicaforkansas@gmail.com

Campaign website: jessicaforkansas.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

As a lifelong Wichitan, mother, and community advocate, I’ve spent years working alongside neighbors, nonprofit organizations, and local government to address challenges facing Kansans. My experience in civic leadership, environmental advocacy, and coalition-building has taught me that good policy begins with listening. My vision is a Kansas where everyone can afford a good life, access quality education and healthcare, and trust that their government works for them — not the other way around.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

Affordability. Kansans are working harder while housing, groceries, utilities, and healthcare, and childcare consume more of their income. As a single mother, I understand how difficult it is to get ahead when basic necessities keep getting more expensive. I’ll fight for meaningful property tax relief, fair wages, affordable housing, Medicaid expansion, and a tax system that doesn’t disproportionately burden working families. Economic security shouldn’t be a luxury.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Property tax relief must be meaningful, sustainable, and fiscally responsible. I support expanding residential exemptions, strengthening targeted relief for seniors and lower-income homeowners, and requiring greater transparency in local budgets. The state must also fulfill its school funding obligations rather than shifting costs onto local taxpayers. We should review ineffective corporate tax incentives and protect essential services, not force communities to choose between affordability, education, and public safety.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

Any formula earning my vote must provide adequate, equitable, inflation-adjusted funding based on students’ actual needs. That includes meeting Kansas’ statutory special education funding obligations, supporting at-risk and English-language learners, accounting for transportation and rural district costs, and providing predictable funding for educators and facilities. I oppose diverting public education dollars to private school vouchers or formulas that disadvantage students based on ZIP code or family income.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Expanding Medicaid must be a priority. Kansas has delayed too long while working adults remain uninsured and rural hospitals struggle. I’ll support Medicaid expansion, stronger rural healthcare infrastructure, incentives to recruit and retain medical professionals, and expanded mental health and reproductive healthcare services. We must also address affordability, including prescription drug costs. Access to healthcare should depend on medical needs, not income or geography.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

Kansans made their position clear in 2022: reproductive healthcare decisions belong to individuals, their families, and medical professionals — not politicians. I support the right to bodily autonomy, including access to safe, legal abortion, contraception, and comprehensive reproductive healthcare. I will oppose legislation that undermines these rights, creates unnecessary medical barriers, or disregards the will of Kansas voters. Personal freedom must include the freedom to make our own healthcare decisions.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

Public safety means more than responding to crime; it means preventing harm. In District 96, housing insecurity, untreated mental health needs, substance abuse, and economic instability contribute to unsafe conditions. I’ll prioritize mental health crisis response, addiction treatment, domestic violence prevention, adequately funded first responders, and safer streets and infrastructure. Investing in youth and parent/caregiver programs and neighborhood revitalization strengthens public safety while addressing the conditions that contribute to crime.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Yes. Kansas elections are secure and accurate, supported by established verification procedures and post-election audits. But election security and voter accessibility must go hand in hand. As a former League of Women Voters leader, I’ve worked extensively to protect both. I support Election Day registration, expanded advance voting, independent redistricting, and removing unnecessary barriers to participation. Democracy is strongest when every eligible voter can exercise their constitutional rights.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Student success requires investing in the whole child, not just test scores. I’ll advocate for smaller class sizes, competitive educator salaries, fully funded special education, early childhood programs, and expanded mental health services. We must address hunger, housing instability, and other barriers to learning. Strong partnerships between schools, families, and communities are essential. Every student deserves a quality public education regardless of their ZIP code or family’s income.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I oppose granting massive, long-term corporate tax breaks without demonstrated public benefit and enforceable accountability. Data centers can bring investment, but their substantial electricity and water demands raise legitimate concerns. Kansas should require independent environmental and infrastructure impact assessments, transparent reporting, meaningful community input, and guarantees that residential ratepayers won’t subsidize operations. Economic development must benefit Kansans, not simply corporate bottom lines.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

Local law enforcement should prioritize community safety, not serve as an extension of federal civil immigration enforcement. Cooperation involving serious criminal investigations must respect constitutional protections, due process, and judicial oversight. I oppose policies that encourage racial profiling, undermine community trust, or divert local resources from public safety. When residents fear contacting police, reporting crimes, or seeking assistance, our entire community becomes less safe.

Josef Trotter

Party: Libertarian

Incumbent: No

Age: No response provided

Position: No response provided

Past positions: No response provided

Education: No response provided

Campaign phone: No response provided

Campaign email: jtrotter4kansas@protonmail.com

Campaign website: No response provided

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

Who the best candidate is, is an opinion to be held by the voters. My job is to make that opinion mean something, by making it a choice they make, not a choice the government takes.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

Right now our district suffers from poor representation, apathy, and polarization. Our district has some of the lowest voter turnout rates in the city and the state despite the fact that it should be, demographically, one of the more competitive districts. We need to have a system that incentivizes more people to run, and not on negative campaigns, but constructive ones. If we want a more perfect Kansas, we should start by running candidates who are encouraging critical engagement, civics, and eventually implementing reforms like STAR Voting and measures to prevent gerrymandering.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Right now property taxes in Kansas far exceed most of our fellow states, depending on which part of the state you are in they can be nearly incomprehensible, and it is clear that there needs to be changes made. Most of these taxes are levied at the county or city level, and the amount varies significantly between these sub-divisions. Whatever the solution is, that is the core of the problem, and it has to be addressed.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

There are changes that could be made to improve the efficiency of spending, but the priority is always on the children. Kansas can approach schooling in a principled and successful way.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

The vast majority of issues with healthcare are problems from the federal level of government, the state of Kansas needs to lead by example and advocate for balanced and principled governance. Whatever tools the states can use to leverage the federal government shouldn’t be overlooked.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

The state of Kansas voted on this just a few years ago and the results were clear, binding, and rooted in our Constitution. A significant amount of time and energy continues to be dedicated to this topic, to such a degree, that one could reasonably suspect it is used to avoid facing other issues that might be harder for our government to consider.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

There are significant problems with public safety in our district, particularly in areas like Broadway and across the encampments throughout the district. Once a man sold meth for $2 in broad daylight, in-front of me, then tried to steal my hat. There are people who have built several fire-prone structures in a city park that shares a fence with a middle school. One time a woman attempted to feed me to her pack of dogs because I tied my shoe. I’ve had to dissuade someone at the river from attempting murder. Solutions take our community working together, and they can’t just be legislated away.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Our elections are secure and accurate but the current way Kansas conducts elections is not exactly free and fair. Because we use plurality voting for our state elections, the system is designed in such a way that prevents our democracy from functioning in a competitive way. Nearly half of State Representative elections only had a single candidate in 2024. Is it a free election if there isn’t a choice? Many options could encourage civic participation and more competitive elections, there is not currently an incentive for the major parties to support this. Every vote for me, is a message.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Right now a lot of the focus of legislators is on subjects like AI integration and phone ban policy, many of these decisions are made without understanding the experience and learning of students in our current education system. These perspectives are the priority, because the quality of the education of Kansas is potentially the highest priority for our future.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

Legislator’s decisions to subsidize data centers and support the use of surveillance technologies like Flock cameras is abhorrent and should be ended immediately.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

A critical aspect of our country’s constitution is the separation of powers and the division of government between the states and the federal government. There is no obligation for any of our state government to enforce federal laws, it is the prerogative of the state to maintain amicable relations and protect our national security, but the enforcement of immigration is not a function meant to be executed by the state level. By standing by the principles of our state and federal constitutions and insisting on these divisions, we maintain the important balance of powers that defines us.

Kansas House District 97

This district covers parts of southwest Wichita and Sedgwick County.

Rhashanna Grant

Rhashanna Grant

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: 55

Position: Housewife

Past positions: Teacher’s Aide, Phlebotomist, EKG Monitor Tech, Restaurant General Manager, SEO specialist, and MySql Complaint Database

Education: Some College

Campaign phone: 316-293-8499

Campaign email: newvoice4ks@gmail.com

Campaign website: https://www.newvoice4ks.com/

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

As a candidate for Kansas House District 97, we must address the rising cost of everyday expenses for Kansans by introducing an accessible, data-driven platform that removes complex barriers to their economic and civic survival. To tackle the healthcare crisis forcing families into debt, we must pass Medicaid expansion to lower costs, expand medical residency pipelines, and offer student loan forgiveness to build a stable workforce. We can lower the cost of living by cutting state food taxes and expanding broadband. Finally, we will eliminate ballot hurdles via automatic voter registration!

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

To lower property taxes for homeowners, we can deploy a comprehensive three-pronged platform. First, legalizing and taxing adult-use cannabis will generate a powerful new revenue stream to fund public schools, permanently replacing the burdensome local levies that drive up property bills. Second, placing a firm cap on property tax growth ensures local governments cannot raise other rates to undo this relief. Third, directly lowering the baseline residential tax rate will immediately reduce the actual taxable value of your home.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Same as above.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

To earn my vote, the new 2027 school finance formula must feature three critical provisions. First, it must fully fund Special Education up to the legal 92% threshold, ensuring our schools have the resources they need without relying on local property tax hikes. Second, it must enact strict accountability guardrails that prevent districts from hoarding underutilized cash reserves. Third, it must overhaul the at-risk funding model by using clear student achievement data rather than broad economic metrics. This approach ensures maximum fiscal transparency while supporting every Kansas student.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

To ensure healthcare access across Kansas, we can execute data-driven reforms that directly address our medical infrastructure crisis. First, we must pass Medicaid expansion to inject hundreds of millions in federal funds to stabilize collapsing rural hospitals. Second, we must expand state medical residency pipelines and student loan forgiveness to recruit doctors and nurses to over 80 under served counties. Finally, we should deploy mobile clinics and virtual specialty care across expanded broadband networks to eliminate long-distance travel for basic medical needs.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I believe women must have full autonomy over their own bodies, health, and futures, meaning healthcare decisions like abortion are deeply private. I believe this choice should remain strictly between a patient and their doctor, entirely free from government mandates or political control. Accordingly, I will vote against any future abortion-related legislation that seeks to impose restrictions, override individual freedom, or force a government perspective onto personal lives, instead voting to protect bodily autonomy and safeguard confidential medical decisions.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

In House District 97, the biggest public safety threats are localized property crimes like vehicle thefts and the devastating fentanyl crisis. To help constituents feel safe, I will champion legislation to expand youth vocational pipelines to permanently drive down property crime. I will fight for advanced technology grants and retention support for first responders to keep emergency response times fast. Finally, I will secure funding for domestic violence prevention and mobile crisis teams to de-escalate volatile situations before they turn tragic.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

True election security and public confidence is built on maximum voter access. To enhance our system, I support data-driven legislation that simplifies voting and eliminates unnecessary barriers. Specifically, I will champion bills to implement automatic voter registration, expand early voting windows, and guarantee the right to mail-in voting for all citizens. We must also invest in streamlined election technology to reduce bureaucratic burdens on local workers. This ensures every eligible Kansan can easily cast their ballot.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

To maximize student success, we must implement creative, data-driven solutions without adding to the local tax burden. First, the state must fully fund Special Education to its 92% statutory threshold, ensuring general classroom dollars are not diverted. Second, we should use federal infrastructure grants and public-private partnerships to upgrade aging facilities. Finally, we must deliver targeted support to our local districts: resolving USD 259’s severe maintenance backlog, stabilizing USD 261’s operational budget, and expanding capacity for USD 265’s rapid growth.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I firmly oppose the legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks under SB 98. These incentives are a corporate giveaway that rewards massive conglomerates while placing a severe strain on our local tax bases and public resources. Kansas should halt new data center construction until strict statutory guardrails are established. To regulate them, state policymakers must mandate that 100% of new energy generation and infrastructure costs are paid exclusively by large-load developers, ensuring these multi-billion dollar expenses are never passed on to local utility ratepayers or taxpayers.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

State and local law enforcement should play absolutely no role in assisting federal immigration enforcement, as ICE has gravely overstepped its bounds. Kansas must protect its residents by prohibiting local police and sheriffs from assisting in federal apprehensions of individuals who have committed no criminal offenses. While those who engage in actual criminal activity should be sent back to their home countries, we must pass strict state mandates to roll back laws like HB 2372 and the Warrant Service Officer model, fully decoupling local Kansas resources from federal deportation squads.

Nick Hoheisel

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

Age: 40

Position: State Representative

Past positions: No response provided

Education: Wichita State University

Campaign phone: 316-207-3037

Campaign email: HoheiselforKansas@gmail.com

Campaign website: HoheiselforKansas.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I believe I’m the most qualified candidate because I have a proven record of getting things done for Southwest Wichita, from eliminating the state sales tax on groceries to strengthening protections against fraud and fentanyl. I was born and raised here. Three generations of my family have called Southwest Wichita home, and Misti and I are raising the fourth generation here. My vision is to keep our community safe, affordable and full of opportunity by lowering costs, expanding homeownership and holding government accountable.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

The top issue is affordability. Families across Southwest Wichita, including mine, are feeling squeezed by groceries, housing, utilities and health care. I helped eliminate the grocery tax, pass prescription drug reforms, cut red tape on homebuilding and repeal the 1.5 mill state property tax, getting the state out of the property tax game once and for all. Next, I’ll continue to work to control spending, expand the housing supply, lower health care costs and return excess tax dollars to Kansans.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

I helped repeal the 1.5 mill state property tax, ending the state’s direct property tax levy. The next step is controlling local government spending, because that is where most property tax bills are set. The state must also stop shifting costs to cities, counties and schools through unfunded mandates that show up on local tax bills. I support spending limits, clear public notice and voter accountability when more revenue is requested. Relief should come from prioritizing budgets, not shortchanging classrooms, police or fire protection.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

I would support a formula that is stable, understandable and focused on students. It must provide reliable base funding, meet the state’s special education obligations, direct at risk funding to proven programs, support career and technical education, and give districts predictability. Most importantly, it must prioritize getting money into classrooms, where it can support teachers and produce real results for students. I would oppose automatic increases without accountability, unfunded mandates and gimmicks that shift costs to local property taxpayers.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Access means keeping care close to home, whether in Wichita or rural Kansas. Kansas secured $221.9 million for the first year of the Rural Health Transformation Program, including $79.1 million awarded to 39 organizations. I want those dollars focused on rural hospitals and clinics, workforce recruitment, telehealth, EMS and preventive care, with clear measures of results. We should also reduce licensing barriers, expand training pipelines and protect independent pharmacies so Kansans are not forced to drive hours for basic care.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I am pro life. To me, that means cultivating a culture of life that makes it easier for mothers to choose life and for families to thrive. We should make it more affordable to raise children, improve maternal and infant health care, support women through difficult pregnancies, encourage adoption and foster care, expand mental health and disability services, and strengthen families. My votes will be guided by protecting life and supporting mothers, children and families at every stage.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

Fentanyl is one of the biggest threats to public safety in my district. It is killing Kansans and devastating families. I helped secure $3.5 million for KBI fentanyl enforcement and pass the Good Samaritan law so people will call 911 during an overdose. I also helped write and pass legislation bringing age appropriate fentanyl education into schools so students understand the danger before they encounter it. I will continue supporting law enforcement, drug task forces, overdose response and treatment while targeting traffickers and helping people seeking recovery.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

I have seen no evidence that Kansas elections are anything but free, secure and accurate. Our election workers take that responsibility seriously. Still, with rapid advances in AI and other technology, we must remain vigilant. I would support continued use of paper ballots, strong post election audits, cybersecurity investments, clear chain of custody procedures and transparency around AI generated campaign content. Any changes should be based on evidence, protect lawful voters and strengthen confidence without making it harder for eligible Kansans to vote.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Reading must be our first academic priority because students who cannot read by third grade will struggle in every subject. Kansas should learn from the Mississippi Miracle, which invested in science based reading instruction, teacher training, early screening and intensive support for struggling readers. We should put resources behind proven methods, identify reading problems early, involve parents and provide tutoring before students fall behind. More funding should reach classrooms, and schools should be accountable for measurable gains in literacy.

Do you agree with the legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

Tax incentives for data centers should never be a blank check. Any project receiving state benefits should make substantial investments, create permanent Kansas jobs, conserve water, meet strict security standards and pay its own infrastructure and energy costs. That’s what the 2025 law did. Kansas may benefit from more data centers in the right places, but at the end of the day this is a local decision. Local communities should have the final say on whether a data center is right for them.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

Immigration enforcement is primarily a federal responsibility. State and local officers have a different job: protecting communities and enforcing state and local laws. They should cooperate with ICE when presented with lawful warrants, when dangerous criminals are involved, or when needed to secure a scene for officer and public safety. But suspicion alone is not enough to ignore due process. Washington should not shift federal enforcement costs onto local departments or pull officers away from neighborhood policing. Cooperation must follow the Constitution and clear legal authority.

Kansas House District 98

This district covers parts of Wichita, Derby and Haysville.

Cindy Howerton

Howerton, the Republican incumbent, has not yet responded.

Erika L. Lewis

Lewis, a Democrat, has not yet responded.

Kansas House District 99

This district covers parts of Sedgwick and Butler counties, including Andover.

Susan Humphries

Humphries, the Republican incumbent, has not yet responded.

Mark Barlow

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: 38

Position: Artist

Past positions: Professional advocate; actor, writer; arcade repairman

Education: Some college, and a lot of hard knocks

Campaign phone: No response provided

Campaign email: gomarkthehouse@gmail.com

Campaign website: www.gomarkthehouse.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

My mom raised me right. My career history – from my advocacy work with disabled adults, to my hospice volunteerism, to the numerous times I’ve worked with at-risk youth and various after-school programs – demonstrates my need to put my brain and heart to use lifting up those around me. I truly believe my community would be improved with me as their Rep, as this is the most effective use of the kind of person I am. My vision is to SHOW my constituents what civic engagement is; and how it can transform all our lives. I can’t solve every problem, but I can certainly get more voices to the table.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

Affordability. Those among us with the most – and we’re talking about hundred-billionaires specifically, here – are not paying their fair share. The rest of us are repeatedly asked to shoulder the economic burden: from regressive sales taxes, to ridiculous downtown parking fees, and ever-ballooning property taxes. These programs keep attacking the working class. NO MORE. We MUST levy new, progressive taxes against the hyper-rich, in order to take the pressure off the rest of us.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

We need to hold our government accountable and ensure public education – including special ed – is fully funded. This removes the need to raise property taxes to offset education shortfalls. I also think Kansas needs an ultra-wealth tax, not unlike the taxes levied against the top-earners during WW2 which helped us beat the Nazis, in order to fund new job creation programs and a whole host of life-empowerment solutions. There IS a way for every Kansan to win, if we can only stop screaming at each other long enough to remember that we’re all human beings, and we all deserve to thrive.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

I want the new formula to provide adequate, reliable funding for competitive educator salaries and appropriate staffing levels. I want transparent reporting on how funding is allocated, including comparisons between teacher and administrator compensation. Finally, the cost of public education should not fall disproportionately on ordinary homeowners when the state has other viable ways of raising revenue.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Right off the bat, we need to put an end to hospital closures, as Kansas is hemorrhaging in this arena. We must also retain our EMS and first-responders, many of whom presently lack access to living – not to mention THRIVING – wages. These workers represent the backbone of our healthcare system, and they are leaving in droves for other professions. They require progressive compensation for the critical work they do. While we’re at it, let’s expand Medicaid to close the coverage gap, while we figure out the next steps towards universal healthcare.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I am pro-choice. Kansas voters have repeatedly voted in support of women’s reproductive health. Being that I am male, I would defer to the brilliant women in my constituency as it pertains to any future abortion-specific legislation. Their bodies, their choice.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

Legislation that turns a given people-group against another people-group is always going to threaten public safety. I believe the State Rep’s primary job is to lift up ALL voices, to be a spokesperson for their whole community. I want to encourage fellowship, tolerance and acceptance. Public safety is jeopardized whenever a State Rep moves away from this mentality. I would champion legislation that builds bridges, encourages civic unity and moves our community forward into the middle years of the twenty-first century. Let’s go!

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

I’ve volunteered with the ACLU in past elections. In my (albeit limited) perspective, yes, our elections are free and secure. While I am not against continuing to shore up oddities and close registration loopholes, this isn’t a topic I am actively concerned about. In 2024, Kansas performed a post-election audit of all 105 counties, and every single one of them passed rigorous inspection. (It is a regular tactic of autocrats to instill doubt in the security of elections. Don’t believe everything you hear on Fox News.)

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

This goes back to my earlier point about raising educator wages. I believe that student performance would go up if they saw a shift in the social paradigm: if we, as a people, would be willing to invest in educators, the students will invest in their own educations. Lets scale back the amount of money we’re pouring into administration positions and make sure our taxpayer dollars are going straight into the teachers’ pockets. Also: Vote YES YES on the Bond!

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

NO tax breaks for data centers. IF We the People decide we want these centers in our state (and I don’t think most of us actually want them here), they should be built with maximum economic reliefs in mind. Any tax breaks afforded to these centers is bound to be shouldered by the working class, which I find particularly odious. The owners of these data centers are some of the richest corporations on the planet – they can afford to pay their fair share.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

ICE is a federal agency, and should work in tandem with state law enforcement similarly to how the FBI operates. The underlying issue, I feel, is in how these agencies are being administered – with maximum cruelty and aggressiveness as the point. We are America. We are supposed to be the beacon of freedom and collective unity on this Earth. Even our customs and immigration enforcement agencies ought to do their duty with compassion. Every person in the country is under the protection of habeas corpus, even those here illegally. (Let’s also not forget that all of our land is stolen land.)

Kansas House District 100

This district covers portions of west Wichita and parts of Maize. Republican House Speaker Daniel Hawkins, the incumbent, is running for state insurance commissioner so the seat is open.

Al Jirak

Al Jirak, a Republican, has not yet responded.

Amanda Mogoi

Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle Amanda Mogoi, the owner of M-Care Health Care, stands in front of one of the clinicÕs several murals painted by Wichita artist Heather Byers.

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: 40

Position: Nurse Practitioner and Small Business Owner

Past positions: No response provided

Education: Wichita Area Technical College, Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN); Wichita State University, Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN); Walden University, Master of Science in Nursing (MSN)

Campaign phone: 316-213-3805

Campaign email: Amanda@amanda4allkansans.com

Campaign website: Amanda4AllKansans.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I’ve spent my career sitting alongside Kansans whose lives are impacted by decisions made in Topeka. As a small business owner, I’ve learned to make difficult decisions, manage limited resources, and solve problems without easy answers. Good leadership starts with listening, asking questions, and recognizing what we don’t know. I would bring that same compassion, experience, and commitment to listening and learning to the Kansas Legislature. My vision is a legislature free of political theatre and focused on practical solutions that improve economic mobility and quality of life.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

Economic mobility is the top priority for my district. Too many Kansans are one illness or medical bill away from financial hardship. Expanding Medicaid is a practical step toward changing that. It would help more Kansans access preventive care, manage chronic conditions, and avoid overwhelming medical debt. No one should have to choose between their health and paying the bills. Affordable healthcare gives families greater financial stability and the opportunity to get ahead.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

I support legalizing and taxing cannabis to create a new source of state revenue for property tax relief on primary residences. A state-funded tax credit would provide relief to homeowners without reducing local funding for public education, public safety, and other essential services. I believe tax policy should prioritize everyday homeowners instead of providing more tax breaks to wealthy individuals and corporations.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

The new school finance formula must provide adequate, predictable funding, account for inflation, and address the needs of students with disabilities, English language learners, and economically disadvantaged students. The Legislature must meet its statutory commitment to special education funding. I oppose vouchers that divert public dollars to private schools. Public education is a promise to every Kansas child, regardless of their abilities, background, or family income. Our responsibility is to strengthen that promise, not undermine it.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

As a nurse practitioner, I see every day what happens when Kansans can’t get the healthcare they need. I support Medicaid expansion, stronger community-based mental health services, and removing unnecessary insurance barriers that delay treatment. We must also address reimbursement delays and administrative burdens that make it harder for providers to serve patients. Having insurance means little if you can’t find someone who accepts it. Where someone lives or how much they earn shouldn’t determine whether they can get the care they need.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

Every person has the right to make decisions about their own body, including whether to continue a pregnancy. Those decisions belong to patients, not politicians. In 2022, Kansans rejected a constitutional amendment that would have removed protections for abortion. Voters have spoken, and their decision deserves respect. I would vote against legislation that restricts abortion access or interferes with evidence-based medical care. Bodily autonomy is a fundamental right protected by the Kansas Constitution, and I will vote to protect it.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

Everyone deserves to feel safe at home and in their community. Domestic violence, delays in mental healthcare, addiction, and financial instability threaten that safety. Serious violence requires an appropriate law enforcement response, but poverty, addiction, and mental health needs shouldn’t automatically be treated as crimes. I would support victim services, timely mental health and addiction treatment, mobile mental health crisis response, and well-trained, adequately staffed first responders. Public safety means protecting people from harm while addressing its root causes.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Kansas elections are secure and accurate, with established safeguards, oversight, and verification processes. Election security matters, but so does protecting every eligible Kansan’s right to vote. I support expanded voting access, open primaries, and citizen-initiated ballot measures. I oppose restrictions that create barriers without improving security. For example, the proposed constitutional amendment on November’s ballot could open the door to additional voting barriers, even though Kansas already requires voters to be U.S. citizens. Our democracy is stronger when our voices are heard.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Every person deserves a meaningful opportunity to succeed. Improving academic success starts with adequately and consistently funding our public schools. I support competitive teacher pay, evidence-based instruction, and giving educators the tools and freedom to do their jobs. With appropriate funding, we give schools the resources to identify learning challenges and provide early intervention before students fall behind. I also support expanding summer and adult education programs, including English language classes, that offer teachers and school staff optional year-round employment.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I welcome businesses investing in Kansas and creating good-paying jobs. At the same time, I question the public benefit of 20 years of state and local sales tax exemptions for as few as 20 jobs. Economic development, including data centers, should benefit Kansans, not simply subsidize corporations. I support strong environmental and labor standards, protection of our water resources, and meaningful community input before projects are approved. Developers should pay their share of infrastructure and energy costs. Kansas communities shouldn’t bear the costs while corporations receive the breaks.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

People who commit serious crimes should be held accountable, regardless of immigration status. Local law enforcement should focus on protecting our communities and investigating crimes. I oppose racial profiling and local cooperation with ICE that undermines due process or community trust. When people fear contacting police, reporting crimes, or seeking help, everyone is less safe. Public safety and human dignity must go hand in hand.

Kansas House District 101

This district covers parts of western Sedgwick County and eastern Reno County and includes part of west Wichita, Andale, part of Cheney, Garden Plain, part of Goddard, Haven, Mount Hope and part of Pretty Prairie. Incumbent Joe Seiwert, a Republican, is not running for reelection.

Kevin O’Brien

Kevin O’Brien, a Republican, has not yet responded.

Mary Ann Harmon

Mary Ann Harmon, candidate

Party: Democrat

Age: 68

Incumbent: No

Position: Retired

Past positions: Precinct Committee chairwoman; election poll worker and provisional judge; co-owner, Pembroke Estate Sales; owner, Bark Busters Home Dog Training SLC

Education: Garden Plain High School Colby Community College, AS Veterinary Technology CERT Community Emergency Response Training, Sedgwick County

Campaign phone: 316-226-4123

Campaign email: win@maryann4kansas.com

Campaign website: maryann4kansas.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I’m no lobbyist, nor career politician, but a longtime District resident, and community volunteer. A 3rd-generation Kansan, I carry the values of Kansas, rural & urban. I’m determined to make government less corrupt, & more responsive to the People, not just the ultra-rich. My vision for District 101: An economy that works for ALL; a united district, with top-notch schools; an affordable housing policy that favors individual ownership over Big Real Estate; and a fair shake for family farms, who feed us. As a retired business person, this vision is my full-time job.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

AFFORDABILITY, absolutely. All the necessities of life are going up at an alarming rate. Price gouging is a problem that I plan to have the Legislature investigate. The Legislature shapes two basic affordability problems: Property Taxes & Minimum Wages. Re: Property taxes (see my plans below). Big corporations also use the ‘inflation’ excuse to grow their profits, but don’t pay & treat their workers fairly. Blame our Legislators: they’ve kept minimum wage at $7.25 for DECADES. Neighboring states DOUBLED it, without more unemployment. Kansans deserve a LIVING wage.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

We need to re-balance the share of property taxes that homeowners pay; 30 years ago, it was 38%, today it is 57%, due to carve-outs for big business. Some states set the value of the house when it is sold, and include improvements. I would consider that or other valuation laws. We must know what programs are working well, and which ones are a waste of taxpayer money. I would strengthen the Division of Legislative Post Audits so that the Legislature and the People have more transparency, and more wasteful projects and programs can be identified, documented and deleted.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

Better standards for School bond investments which must be for things that last, so fewer bonds are needed, and only for what is needed -- preserving safely usable and efficiently restorable structures. For example, Pretty Prairie High School -- rather than tearing down and replacing the entire school -- just remodeled their buildings, and added a new gymnasium. Special education funding that makes both exceptional & disabled learners reach their full potential, for a healthy economy now, & less long-term burden on taxpayers. Insure rural schools survive, so rural communities can survive.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Big city hospitals and their clinic networks undermine rural hospitals and competing affordable clinics -- preventing free choice, and driving up prices. Small-town clinics and doctors need support, including tax exemptions, and there must be restrictions on the monopoly of big-city healthcare conglomerates, to ensure fair healthcare competition, access and prices for our district.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

The Supreme Court. and the Kansas Supreme Court, and the voters, have ruled clearly and finally on the abortion issue. The Legislature cannot change that. Along with about everyone I know, I want abortion in Kansas to be rare. So we should look to our neighbor, Colorado, and how they greatly reduced unwanted pregnancies and abortions, by ensuring essential healthcare for women and their families, saving millions of dollars. And their living wage reduces fear of parenthood.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

CAUSES: a.) Inadequate psychiatric and drug/criminal rehab facilities (says our Sheriff), and b.) Crushing poverty, driving theft. c.) Our privacy invaded by A.I. business/government alliances stalking us. d.) Poor response times caused by inadequate staffing of police and fire depts. e.) Law enforcement management, like our legislature, out-of-touch with community needs. SOLUTIONS: 1) Raise the minimum wage, lifting the underpaid from desperation & crime. 2) More government/non-profit partnerships for community-based mental health care. 3) Funding for first responders, not surveillance cameras.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

I’ve been a poll worker or provisional judge in almost every election for the last 10 years. The lengths our election commission goes thru to provide secure & accurate results is very impressive! According to the ultra-conservative Heritage Foundation, voter fraud in KS is almost zero. If our elections are in peril, it’s because certain parties WANT you think that, so that they can pass laws to make it more difficult to vote. They want to make the public distrust the results, causing riots that threaten our democracy. I will would revoke the new KS laws that make it harder to vote.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Mix grades so that older students develop proficiency by helping younger learners, maximizing classroom productivity and test scores. The business community needs to be more involved in schools to make our kids better prepared for real employment, real life, and real success. I will propose legislation to establish and facilitate these business-school partnerships

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I strongly oppose any incentives for hyperscale data centers (HDC). We should not have them at all. Other states’ HDC’s have shown their true stripes: noise, water, & air pollution, massive consumption of water, & power. Do an internet search for “Hyperscale data centers offenses.” They’ll bring in transient workers & their families, house them in trailers on the build site, and completely overwhelm the small school systems in their districts. We cannot fine them enough to stop any infractions; they have too much money & too many high-powered lawyers to let that happen. Laws will fix that.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

Authorities should comply with the law and court orders.

Kansas House District 103

This district covers a slice of central Wichita and central portions of Sedgwick County, including parts of Kechi Township.

Jordan Chessher

Party: Republican

Incumbent: No

Age: 36

Position: Boeing quality inspector

Past positions: 20 years in aviation manufacturing and quality control; president of Project Heaven Child Advocacy

Education: Associates Degree - Aviation Maintenance Technology, Cowley County Community College

Campaign phone: 316-307-6039

Campaign email: chessherforkansas@yahoo.com

Campaign website: chessherforkansas.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I’m a Boeing quality inspector, husband, father of six, and child advocate. My career has taught me that details matter, accountability matters, and when something is broken, you fix it instead of making excuses. That is the mindset I would bring to Topeka. My vision is straightforward: safer neighborhoods, affordable living, strong schools, good jobs, better protection for children, foster care reform and responsible spending, and government that remembers who it works for.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

Affordability. Working families are getting squeezed from every direction, including housing, property taxes, groceries, utilities, and insurance. Government cannot control every price, but it can stop making the problem worse. I would focus on responsible spending, property tax relief, increasing housing supply, workforce development, and removing unnecessary barriers that raise the cost of living.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Property tax relief should not mean gutting police, fire, schools, or basic infrastructure. I support controlling spending growth, increasing transparency, targeting relief for seniors and working homeowners, and reviewing incentives and exemptions that shift more of the tax burden onto ordinary families. The goal should be lower pressure on homeowners without simply moving the bill somewhere else.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

The next formula must be predictable, equitable, transparent, and focused on students. It should recognize legitimate needs such as special education and students who require additional help, while giving taxpayers clear information about where the money goes and what results it produces. I do not want a formula that rewards bureaucracy or increases spending automatically without accountability for student outcomes.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

We need to focus on access, especially primary care, mental health services, rural hospitals, and areas with provider shortages. I support strengthening the healthcare workforce, expanding responsible use of telehealth, reducing unnecessary barriers to care, improving price transparency, and protecting the safety net for vulnerable Kansans.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I am pro-life, but I also recognize and respect what Kansas voters decided in 2022. I would review future legislation carefully and support reasonable protections for unborn children, safeguards against coercion, parental involvement for minors, appropriate medical protections, and legislation that is clear, constitutional, and workable for patients and healthcare providers.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

My concerns include violent crime, repeat offenders, drug trafficking, crimes against children, property crime, and the conditions that allow neighborhoods to deteriorate. I would support adequate law enforcement staffing and training, strong penalties for violent and sexual offenders, better services for victims, substance abuse and mental health treatment, youth intervention, and programs that actually reduce repeat offending.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Kansas has strong safeguards, and I believe we should continue protecting them. We use voter identification, voter-verified paper ballots, and post-election audits. I support maintaining accurate voter rolls, transparent audits, secure equipment, trained election workers, and clear procedures that give Kansans confidence their lawful vote was counted correctly.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Start with the fundamentals. Every child should leave school able to read, write, do mathematics, think critically, and be prepared for adulthood. I support strong early literacy and math intervention, addressing chronic absenteeism, maintaining orderly classrooms, attracting and retaining good teachers, involving parents, and expanding career and technical education. Not every student will follow the same path after graduation, and our schools should prepare young people for college, skilled trades, military service, and the workforce.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I support economic development; I do not support blank checks. Data centers can bring major private investment, but incentives should be tied to measurable investment, jobs, infrastructure capacity, and enforceable commitments. They should not shift electricity, water, or infrastructure costs onto existing families and businesses. Kansas should only consider additional projects where the numbers make sense, local communities support them, and our power and water systems can handle them.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

Immigration is fundamentally a federal responsibility. Our local officers are not border patrol agents, and their job is to respond to emergencies, prevent local crime, and protect your rights. However, public safety means we cannot allow violent criminals or dangerous offenders to slip through the cracks. Our local law enforcement should cooperate with federal agencies to target individuals accused or convicted of serious crimes. This cooperation must always be lawful, focused on dangerous criminals, and handled in a way that never stops our local officers from protecting and serving you.

Angela M. Martinez

Angela Martinez, candidate for Kansas House of Representatives.

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: Yes

Age: 62

Position: Representative

Past positions (work and any elected offices): Empowerment Counselor, Wichita Children’s Home; Rec Leader - City of Wichita Park & Recreations; President -Warriors For Youth Inc.; Program Coordinator - Restorative Justice -Family Group Conferencing

Education: Medical Asst Degree - Bryan Institute

Campaign phone: 316-518-7757

Campaign email: amartinezforksrep@gmail.com

Campaign website: martinezforks.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

Born and raised in District 103, I am a wife of 39 years, mother of six, and grandmother of sixteen. I have spent decades serving families through local government, youth programs, nonprofit leadership, restorative justice, and the Legislature. I have brought victims and offenders together to build accountability and resolution. My vision is a thriving Kansas where property taxes do not force people from their homes, schools and special education are funded, parents can earn a living wage and afford childcare and healthcare, and we address crime through prevention and root-cause solutions.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

I think we’re at a point where all issues are equally important, but affordability is key to everything. Families are struggling with property taxes, housing, childcare, healthcare, and groceries. I would support targeted property-tax relief, fully fund public schools so costs are not shifted locally, expand affordable childcare and healthcare, and promote living-wage jobs. I would also review corporate tax breaks and end those that do not create good jobs or real value for Kansas taxpayers. Every vote should pass one test: does it make life more affordable for everyday Kansans?

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

I would support targeted property-tax relief for seniors, working families, and people at risk of being priced out of their homes. The state must meet its funding responsibilities so costs are not shifted locally. We should review corporate tax breaks, end those that do not create good jobs or real value, and explore revenue from legalizing and responsibly regulating adult-use cannabis. Any relief plan must responsibly replace lost revenue so we do not balance tax cuts on the backs of our schools, police, firefighters, or other essential services.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

I would support a formula that provides and supports student needs no matter the zip code. It must protect teachers, essential programs, career training, and Ready Centers while requiring transparency and accountability. Fully funding Special Ed is a must as well as keeping public dollars with public school students

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

I support expanding medicaid. I will support protecting rural hospitals, discount medication programs such as the 340B program, strengthening community health centers, and expanding telehealth. I would also support scholarships and affordable loan repayment programs for those seeking to work in healthcare especially in mental health and rural areas

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

Pregnancy and abortion involve deeply personal and often complicated circumstances, and politicians do not have the right to make those decisions for a woman. The Kansas Constitution should continue to protect a woman’s right to make these private medical decisions with her healthcare provider. I support education to prevent unintended pregnancies, access to contraception, healthcare, and personal responsibility, while keeping reproductive healthcare legal and safe.”

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

I believe gun violence is one of the greatest threats to public safety. I would support stronger laws that keep guns away from people with a history of violence while protecting responsible gun owners. Fund community prevention / intervention programs that address the root causes of crime. Public safety means holding offenders accountable while preventing crime before it happens.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Kansas elections are free, secure and accurate.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

I helped pass legislation removing cell phones from classrooms so students can focus on learning instead of constant distractions. We must also invest in early literacy, tutoring, special education, career and technical programs, and retaining qualified teachers. Schools should identify struggling students early and provide help before they fall further behind and make sure students have what they need to learn

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I voted NO. Stronger guardrails must be in place before Kansas approves tax breaks for hyperscale data centers. Kansans should not be forced to pay higher utility rates, increased water costs, or new infrastructure expenses to support private corporations. Any proposal must protect our water and energy resources, benefit local communities, and require companies to pay their fair share. Until a responsible plan is established, my answer remains no.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility. State and local law enforcement should not be turned into ICE agents. ICE should handle its own arrests. Local officers should focus on violent crime and community safety for Kansas. Requiring them to enforce federal immigration law wastes local tax dollars, increases liability, and damages the trust needed for victims and witnesses to report crimes.

Kansas House District 105

This district covers west and southwest portions of Wichita, including areas near the Sedgwick County Zoo.

John Burke

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: 74

Position: Retired

Past positions: Superintendent of schools in Kansas for 36 years, the past 18 as superintendent in Haysville. Half-time professor at Newman University.

Education: Bachelors Degree from DePauw University, Master’s Degree from the University of Arizona and a Doctor of Philosophy Degree from Kansas State University.

Campaign phone: 316-207-2105

Campaign email: johnburkeforkansas@gmail.com

Campaign website: johnburkeforkansas.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I have lived in Kansas for the past 50 years. I want residents of District 105 to have a representative who listens to them and advocates for them to the legislature. I will listen to all sides of issues, work across the aisle, and will be an independent voice for the district.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

The top issue for me and my constituents is affordability. I am willing to consider a wide variety of solutions including reducing taxes to make the cost of living more affordable for Kansas families and individuals.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

I believe the legislature should consider implementing a five or six year rolling average of appraisals to provide a more predictable property tax bill. This would eliminate surprise property tax bill increases. In addition, I would advocate for better training for county appraisers to lessen the variability between appraisers.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

Having served as a school superintendent for 36 years, I believe I can provide great insight into what should be included in the new K-12 school finance formula. The new formula must provide adequate funding for all students to succeed. In addition, the new formula must be implemented fairly. Further, the new formula must require the legislature to actually fund it. If the new formula doesn’t meet these provisions, it will likely lead to the legislature being successfully sued by the school districts again.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

The legislature could do much to ensure access to healthcare across our state by expanding Medicaid. In addition, this would help keep more of our rural hospitals open and functioning.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I am opposed to abortion and I don’t believe that the state/federal government should be involved in making personal healthcare decisions for individuals.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

The biggest threats to public safety in my district can be solved by increasing the number of police officers on patrol.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Yes, Kansas elections are free, secure and accurate. There are enough laws to ensure this already.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

We must improve teacher pay and support. Beginning teacher pay should be enough to attract top candidates to the profession and experienced teacher pay must be enough to keep the experienced teachers staying in the profession. Student discipline must be improved to allow all students to learn. In addition, I would advocate parents and teachers cooperate with each other to help all students succeed.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I disagree with the legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers. Appropriate study should provide guardrails for the local decision that leads to data center development. Nondisclosure agreements should not be allowed between local governments and contractors. Any agreement terms should be freely available to the public.

Jill Ann Ward

Ward, the Republican incumbent, has not yet responded to the voter guide questionnaire.

