Marginalia

Virginia Evans on 'The Correspondent'

By Beth Golay
Published December 20, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
If you’re a regular listener, you know that we occasionally invite booksellers from on to offer reading recommendations.

One book title we heard repeatedly was The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, which was released this past April. In fact, our book critic, Suzanne Perez reviewed the novel on our show a few weeks ago, calling it the “theoretical” book of the year. It’s a novel told in letters, to and from a woman named Sybil, now in her 70s. We recently reached out to Evans to talk about this novel that continues to gain momentum. Here’s our conversation.

The Correspondent by Virginia Evans was published by Crown.

-

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

