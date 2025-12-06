Susan Orlean on her memoir, 'Joyride'

Susan Orlean has been a staff writer for The New Yorker since 1992, and has contributed articles to many magazines including Vogue, Rolling Stone, and Esquire.

She’s also authored many books including Saturday Night, The Orchid Thief, and The Library Book.

Her newest book, Joyride, dives into a subject she’s never approached before - herself. Orlean considers Joyride part memoir, part writing guide, and through it she looks mainly at her career. Because, as she says, her stories are her story.

Joyride by Susan Orlean was published by Avid Reader Press.

