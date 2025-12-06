© 2025 KMUW
Marginalia

Susan Orlean on her memoir, 'Joyride'

By Beth Golay
Published December 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Gaspar Tringale
Susan Orlean is the author of "Joyride."

Susan Orlean has been a staff writer for The New Yorker since 1992, and has contributed articles to many magazines including Vogue, Rolling Stone, and Esquire.

She’s also authored many books including Saturday Night, The Orchid Thief, and The Library Book.

Her newest book, Joyride, dives into a subject she’s never approached before - herself. Orlean considers Joyride part memoir, part writing guide, and through it she looks mainly at her career. Because, as she says, her stories are her story.

Joyride by Susan Orlean was published by Avid Reader Press.

-

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

Arts and Culturebooksreading
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
