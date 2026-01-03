Ben Markovits on 'The Rest of Our Lives'

Ben Markovits’s new book, The Rest of Our Lives, was released in the UK earlier this year and was shortlisted for the 2025 Booker Prize.

It was just released here in the US. The novel follows a man who drops his daughter off at college, and then decides to keep driving… taking a road trip to sort out his feelings about an affair his wife had a decade or so ago. I recently spoke with Ben Markovits about this road trip and some of the real life connections he shares with his main character.

The Rest of Our Lives by Ben Markovits was published by Summit Books.

