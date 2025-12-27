Patrick Ryan on his novel 'Buckeye'
Patrick Ryan’s novel, Buckeye, was released in September, and it’s another one of those books that people can’t stop talking about. It’s been long-listed for the 2026 Joyce Carol Oates Award, and has popped up on numerous book club and bestseller lists. Buckeye is a multi-generational story that follows an impulsive, and fateful, decision made on VE Day in 1945. I recently spoke with Patrick Ryan about the story, its characters, his writing process and more.
Buckeye by Patrick Ryan was published by Random House.
