© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Holiday Hours: KMUW offices will be closed on January 1 & 2.
Marginalia

Patrick Ryan on his novel 'Buckeye'

By Beth Golay
Published December 27, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Patrick Ryan is the author of "Buckeye."
Fred Blair
/
Penguin Random House
Patrick Ryan is the author of "Buckeye."

Patrick Ryan’s novel, Buckeye, was released in September, and it’s another one of those books that people can’t stop talking about. It’s been long-listed for the 2026 Joyce Carol Oates Award, and has popped up on numerous book club and bestseller lists. Buckeye is a multi-generational story that follows an impulsive, and fateful, decision made on VE Day in 1945. I recently spoke with Patrick Ryan about the story, its characters, his writing process and more.

Buckeye by Patrick Ryan was published by Random House.

-

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

Tags
Marginalia podcastsreadingbooksArts and Culture
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay