Patrick Ryan on his novel 'Buckeye'

Patrick Ryan’s novel, Buckeye, was released in September, and it’s another one of those books that people can’t stop talking about. It’s been long-listed for the 2026 Joyce Carol Oates Award, and has popped up on numerous book club and bestseller lists. Buckeye is a multi-generational story that follows an impulsive, and fateful, decision made on VE Day in 1945. I recently spoke with Patrick Ryan about the story, its characters, his writing process and more.

Buckeye by Patrick Ryan was published by Random House.

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay