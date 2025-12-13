L.M. Chilton on his satirical mystery, 'Everyone in the Group Chat Dies'

L.M. Chilton’s new novel, Everyone in the Group Chat Dies, is a satirical whodunnit mystery that follows Kirby, a late-twenty-something millennial who is suddenly at odds with and swept up in the mysterious disappearance of her new roommate, a Gen-Z, tech savvy armchair detective with an impressive social media following.

Set in the fictional town of Crowhurst in the UK, we follow Kirby as she struggles to simultaneously hide and uncover the truth of what happened in her sleepy English town. I recently spoke with L.M. Chilton about the conflict between generations and how his lived experiences played a hand in crafting this story.

Everyone in the Group Chat Dies by L.M. Chilton was published by Gallery/Scout Press.

Book critic Suzanne Perez reviews I See You've Called In Dead by John Kenney, which was published by Zibby Publishing.

Jan Weissmiller, owner of Prairie Lights Books in Iowa City, Iowa, mentioned these books with her recommendations:

The Gossip Columnist’s Daughter by Peter Orner

by Peter Orner Still No Word From You by Peter Orner

by Peter Orner Minor Black Figures by Brandon Taylor

by Brandon Taylor Real Life by Brandon Taylor

by Brandon Taylor Filthy Animals by Brandon Taylor

by Brandon Taylor The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor

by Brandon Taylor The Phoebe Variations by Jane Hamilton

by Jane Hamilton Map of the World by Jane Hamilton

by Jane Hamilton The Short History of a Prince by Jane Hamilton

by Jane Hamilton When Madeline was Young by Jane Hamilton

by Jane Hamilton Bug Hollow by Michelle Hunevan

-

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay