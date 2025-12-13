© 2025 KMUW
Marginalia

L.M. Chilton on his satirical mystery, 'Everyone in the Group Chat Dies'

By Beth Golay
Published December 13, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
L.M. Chilton’s new novel, Everyone in the Group Chat Dies, is a satirical whodunnit mystery that follows Kirby, a late-twenty-something millennial who is suddenly at odds with and swept up in the mysterious disappearance of her new roommate, a Gen-Z, tech savvy armchair detective with an impressive social media following.

Set in the fictional town of Crowhurst in the UK, we follow Kirby as she struggles to simultaneously hide and uncover the truth of what happened in her sleepy English town. I recently spoke with L.M. Chilton about the conflict between generations and how his lived experiences played a hand in crafting this story.

Everyone in the Group Chat Dies by L.M. Chilton was published by Gallery/Scout Press.

Book critic Suzanne Perez reviews I See You've Called In Dead by John Kenney, which was published by Zibby Publishing.

Jan Weissmiller, owner of Prairie Lights Books in Iowa City, Iowa, mentioned these books with her recommendations:

  • The Gossip Columnist’s Daughter by Peter Orner
  • Still No Word From You by Peter Orner
  • Minor Black Figures by Brandon Taylor
  • Real Life by Brandon Taylor
  • Filthy Animals by Brandon Taylor
  • The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor
  • The Phoebe Variations by Jane Hamilton
  • Map of the World by Jane Hamilton
  • The Short History of a Prince by Jane Hamilton
  • When Madeline was Young by Jane Hamilton
  • Bug Hollow by Michelle Hunevan 

-

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

Marginalia
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
