Voter Guide 2025

KMUW News will have live on-air and online coverage of local races on Election Day, Nov. 4.
Click here to locate your Election Day polling place if you want to vote in-person. You can also input your name and birthdate to see your voter registration status and to download a personalized sample ballot. It's a helpful way to figure out what district you are in and which candidates you will be voting on.
If you live in Sedgwick County, early in-person voting locations can be found here.
- Mail-in ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 4, to the Sedgwick County Election Office, an Early Vote Center during voting hours, or a secure ballot drop box. If mailing, ballots must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Nov. 4. Advanced mail-in ballots can be requested up until October 28.
November’s election will decide four seats on the Wichita Board of Education. And this year’s campaign is shaping up much differently than the one four years ago.
Mike Hoheisel is seeking reelection to the District 3 council seat in November. He is being challenged by Genevieve Howerton.
Joseph Shepard had a strong primary day showing, winning 48 percent of the vote for the District 1 seat in August. LaWanda DeShazer narrowly beat out Chris Pumpelly for the second place on the ballot in the general election in November.
Wichita City Council member Maggie Ballard faces off against Brett Anderson and Margaret Wheeler Shabazz for her District 6 seat.