Voter Guide 2025

KMUW News brings you the latest candidate information and resources on how to vote in the 2025 elections.

KMUW News will have live on-air and online coverage of local races on Election Day, Nov. 4. Follow KMUW on Facebook and Twitter, and visit KMUW.org for election results.

  • Click here to locate your Election Day polling place if you want to vote in-person. You can also input your name and birthdate to see your voter registration status and to download a personalized sample ballot. It's a helpful way to figure out what district you are in and which candidates you will be voting on.

  • If you live in Sedgwick County, early in-person voting locations can be found here.

  • Mail-in ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 4, to the Sedgwick County Election Office, an Early Vote Center during voting hours, or a secure ballot drop box. If mailing, ballots must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Nov. 4. Advanced mail-in ballots can be requested up until October 28.