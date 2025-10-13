LaWanda DeShazer and Joseph Shepard in showdown for Wichita's District 1 seat

Wichita District 1 city council member Brandon Johnson will reach his term limit in January, leaving the seat open for a new addition to the council. That council member will represent a district that includes large swaths of downtown, Wichita State University, and neighborhoods like College Hill, Fairmont and Ken-Mar.

LaWanda DeShazer, 60

Occupation: Founder of Communities in Action

Joseph Shepard, 32

Occupation: Director of Program and Community Impact for Lead For America

Why are you the best candidate for the job? What is your overall vision?

LaWanda DeShazer: Simple, experienced and proven trustworthiness. My vision is to build a stronger, safer, and more unified District 1 by empowering citizens through advocacy, opportunity, and awareness. With over 20 years of experience in public service, a proven record of community leadership, and a deep commitment to mentoring youth and uplifting families, I will champion policies that create affordable housing, support small businesses, improve public safety, and ensure every voice is heard. Guided by experience, integrity, and accountability, I am ready to serve on day one — working tirelessly to make Wichita a place where every resident can thrive.

Joseph Shepard: District 1 is one of the most diverse districts geographically, economically, and socially, and with that diversity comes equally complex challenges. Some neighborhoods are working to preserve their character through fair planning and zoning, while others have lost trust in government due to contaminated water and lack of economic investment.

Across the district, affordable housing, public safety, infrastructure, and reliable core services remain urgent priorities. I am the best candidate because my professional and lived experiences have prepared me to face challenges alongside communities and deliver pragmatic solutions. I have a proven record of mobilizing neighbors, building coalitions, and restoring trust through relationships and accountability.

This role requires service before self and collaboration across differences for the common good, something I have done consistently over the past decade. My vision is simple: ensure every community feels seen, and guarantee every neighbor has both hope in and help from local government.

Wichita continues to struggle with a shortage of affordable housing. What role should the city have in helping to reduce that shortage?

LaWanda DeShazer: The City must play a role in expanding housing, because shelter is a basic need. We must be innovative in securing resources and aligning with philanthropic developers that can help make housing more attainable for residents.

Joseph Shepard: I believe it is the responsibility of the city to ensure we are building both affordable and workforce housing by requiring developers to include a percentage of affordable units when they rely on city incentives for housing projects. Furthermore, considering fair market value rates, it is critical that we work with our planning department to review subdivision regulations that allow for more diversified housing across the city, creating opportunities for families at various income levels.

Our collaboration with nonprofits in the public housing sector must also continue by rehabilitating homes once owned by the city and providing transitional housing for unhoused neighbors moving out of homelessness. Long term, we should work with our state legislature to place caps on fines and fees for late rent payments, ensuring individuals who struggle are not priced out by escalating costs or excessive penalties.

The current City Council has discussed establishing a city sales tax — up to 1% — as a way to possibly reduce property taxes. What are your thoughts on a sales tax?

LaWanda DeShazer: I believe raising sales tax would place an unfair burden on families already struggling financially. Before considering any increase, we need a full and accurate financial audit, and we must prioritize essential services over funding special interest groups.

Joseph Shepard: I have long said that since the decision to reduce the mill levy, it is critical to give our community the opportunity to weigh in on a sales tax to ensure residents still have access to the core services needed to protect their quality of life. This is a decision that should be made by public vote. If the city agrees to move forward, we must be clear and specific about dedicating sales tax revenues to core services, while also working with other governmental entities to reduce financial burdens wherever possible.

Tulsa set a strong example by bringing residents into the process when implementing their sales tax, creating space for the community to help assess priorities and guide where those dollars should go. Wichita deserves the same approach ensuring that if a sales tax is implemented, the community has a meaningful voice in shaping how funds are allocated.

Wichita is suing the recipients of a $2.5 million tax increment financing agreement for the redevelopment of the Ken-Mar shopping plaza. That agreement, along with agreements made for the development of the WaterWalk district, have come under scrutiny by some on council for being more friendly to developers than residents.

What tools would you use to encourage economic development? Do you think these tax agreements should have a role in building Wichita's future?

LaWanda DeShazer: Economic development is vital for our city’s growth, but it must be done responsibly. Instead of costly sweetheart deals that drain future revenue, we should invest in our people, support small businesses, and create a fair playing field that attracts new opportunities without sacrificing taxpayer dollars.

Joseph Shepard: What happened with the Ken-Mar shopping plaza was unacceptable and left a community that already felt vulnerable and forgotten economically in a state of even deeper distrust. It is critical that we use these learning moments to grow. We must include clawbacks in development agreements that provide incentives, consider sunset clauses when appropriate, and utilize performance bonds when possible to ensure the city has funds to cover unfinished work if necessary.

Beyond technical protections, we must always uphold ethical and transparent processes, refusing to continue doing business with developers who have proven they will not keep their word to the city. Regarding tax agreements, I believe it is critical not only to hold developers accountable but also to engage the community to ensure that what we approve reflects the true needs and concerns of residents.

A recent town hall in District 1 with the Wichita Police Department reviewed a slate of new technology being used by the department — including the Raven gunshot detection system, risk terrain modeling and drones.

Do you think this investment in technology is making for a better WPD? What policies would you support — policing or otherwise — to make the city safer?

LaWanda DeShazer: Technology is a valuable tool in solving crimes, but nothing replaces human interaction in preventing them. As we strengthen technology, we must also strengthen community involvement and invest in community policing to keep our neighborhoods safe.

Joseph Shepard: Yes and no. While technology has helped solve criminal cases, some experiences across the country show it can also be misused. Overall, I believe over-policing does not make a community safer, community intervention does.

We need safety, and we need law enforcement, but we must also mobilize residents to be part of both planning and implementation. This ensures the community is informed while helping law enforcement understand which strategies build trust, which heighten distrust, and how to balance what is necessary versus what is not. In addition to traditional public safety, I support funding for community intervention programs, expanding safe recreational outlets for youth, and empowering neighborhood associations to strengthen connections block by block.

Technology used by WPD must also be regularly reviewed, with ineffective tools or those shown to disproportionately target certain demographics reassessed or eliminated. This builds accountability and fosters trust between law enforcement and the community.