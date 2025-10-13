Candidates in a three-way race to represent District 6 on Wichita's City Council

Wichita District 6 city council member Maggie Ballard is seeking re-election after her first term. She faces challenges from Margaret Wheeler Shabazz and Brett Anderson. The winner will represent an area that includes some of Wichita's historic neighborhoods, like Midtown and Riverside.

Maggie Ballard, 43

Occupation: Wichita City Council Member

Brett Anderson, 45

Occupation: E-Commerce Sales

Margaret Wheeler Shabazz, 40

Occupation: Process Assurance (Trainer)

Why are you the best candidate for the job? What is your overall vision?

Maggie Ballard: I’ve grown up in District 6 my whole life except for when I went away to college at KU. After owning two businesses in the district and running a non-profit with my son to reduce food insecurity in our neighborhoods, in 2021, I decided to step up and run for City Council. Being elected to represent the neighborhoods who made me the person I am today has been the honor of a lifetime, but we’re just getting started. We have so many big projects in the works to improve our City and make it a place we are proud to leave to our children and future generations. I would love the opportunity to serve my final term as your City Councilmember and finish the progress we’ve started.

Brett Anderson: I am the best candidate for the job because I will bring a commonsense approach to representing the people of Wichita. I'm not here to further my political career, I'm here to make a difference. Work on actual spending cuts, work on economic development and industry, and get the city back to a focus on core services. Make the focus police, fire, and infrastructure. Work on reducing/eliminating property tax for homeowners. Let's focus on the needs of the city.

Margaret Wheeler Shabazz: A few years ago, I was laid off and turned to the Workforce Center for help. What began as a requirement became life-changing—they helped me rewrite my résumé, connected me to training, and even paid for my schooling. I am a product of what happens when resources truly work for people. That experience showed me how vital it is to have systems that don’t just exist on paper, but lift people up. That’s the perspective I bring and why I want to serve. My vision is to build a community where everyone feels seen, supported, and empowered. That means strengthening neighborhoods, investing in affordable housing, supporting small businesses, and ensuring public spending reflects real family needs. Above all, my vision is about dignity—treating every person with compassion and respect, while building a stronger, more connected community together.

Wichita continues to struggle with a shortage of affordable housing. What role should the city have in helping to reduce that shortage?

Maggie Ballard: Lack of affordable housing is a problem across the country, not just Wichita. Since I’ve been on Council, we’ve worked to address the issue from multiple angles. First, we’ve passed incentives for builders to build more housing units fast, especially more multifamily units in the core. We need to increase the supply of housing to reduce the cost of housing in Wichita overall. Next, I’ve supported policies to ensure that tenants aren’t being treated unfairly by landlords, and housing units in Wichita are safe and sanitary. Lastly, we need to leverage incentives and opportunities at all levels of government to convert unused commercial space into affordable housing units. COVID changed the economy and it makes sense to turn our unused commercial buildings into mixed space for retail and housing. Wichita could transform our downtown and create an economic boom if we worked together with the private sector towards this goal.

Brett Anderson: First off, affordable housing needs to be defined. Who is the affordable housing targeted to and what is the price point? I believe the city should stay out of making winners and losers. The city should remove roadblocks that hinder development but let the private sector figure it out. The city can also help to educate developers of all types to know what type of grants/subsidies/financing help programs are available.

Margaret Wheeler Shabazz: The city should take an active role in reducing the shortage of affordable housing by making better use of what we already have. Too many buildings sit vacant when they could be remodeled into quality homes. Revitalizing existing structures not only creates housing faster, but it also preserves the character of our neighborhoods. Any new housing must fit the community around it—not displace it. The city should also hold developers accountable by tying incentives and funding to real affordability, not luxury projects. Finally, housing efforts should be connected to workforce programs and support services so families can stay stable once they’re housed. By reusing what’s here, building responsibly, and keeping affordability at the center, we can make real progress on this issue.

The current City Council has discussed establishing a city sales tax — up to a 1% tax — as a way to possibly reduce property taxes. What are your thoughts on a sales tax?

Maggie Ballard: A sales tax could place some of the tax burden for our community on people who travel to Wichita to shop and visit our local businesses. Sales taxes are also the most regressive form of tax, so I only support sales taxes to fund very specific projects and only if they have a firm end date. Wichita is a regional economic hub so it makes sense to me to consider a short term sales tax to fund big infrastructure projects that we need to provide necessary public safety services to our growing population, like new fire stations, road improvements, etc. Each year we pass a budget as well as a long term planning document called the CIP. A short-term sales tax could present the opportunity to complete CIP projects faster. Some of these very necessary projects have been in our plans for years, but funding is not yet available.

Brett Anderson: The 1% must be in lieu of property taxes and not in addition to it. I think it would be good to have the discussion and see if it is a feasible solution. The goal is to get away from citizens being leveraged in their homes.

Margaret Wheeler Shabazz: I do not support adding a sales tax as a solution. Whether you raise property taxes or add a sales tax, people are still paying more—it’s just a matter of who and how. A sales tax can hit working families the hardest, because every trip to the store would cost more. Before we ask residents to pay another tax, the City should first take a serious look at how we spend money. That means cutting wasteful projects, repurposing vacant buildings into housing or businesses, and making sure incentives are tied to community needs—not luxury developments. We also need to focus on growing revenue by attracting new businesses, strengthening our local workforce, and pursuing state and federal grants. Wichita families already feel the squeeze, and I believe we must show fiscal responsibility before asking them to carry a heavier tax burden.

A group is working to preserve historic structures in the Midtown area. What role should the city play, if any, in trying to preserve the character of some of Wichita’s oldest neighborhoods?

Maggie Ballard: Growing up and living my life in Riverside, maintaining the integrity of our historic neighborhoods is top priority. When I was first elected, I worked with staff to determine what steps we could take to protect our historic neighborhoods like Riverside and Midtown. The City does best when it creates opportunities for residents to tell us what they need and helps create policy to ensure those things happen. I’m excited to see the neighborhood planning process come together and I support measures to preserve the character of our neighborhoods across the City.

Brett Anderson: I believe it should be the role of the city to help citizens take the right path to preserve a historical or antique structure if that person wants to pursue it. However, I believe citizens property rights should not be infringed. If a structure is 100 years old and it was really historic, then it should probably already be on the list.

Margaret Wheeler Shabazz: As someone who lives in Midtown, I believe the city should play an active role in preserving our historic neighborhoods. Other cities like New Orleans, Charleston, and Savannah recognize that historic areas are community assets, and they invest in them through grants, tax credits, and strong partnerships with neighborhood groups. Wichita should do the same. Preservation doesn’t always require large budgets—simple preventative maintenance like street sweeping, clearing drains, and repairing sidewalks goes a long way toward protecting these neighborhoods. The city can also support residents and nonprofits in applying for preservation funding or offering matching funds for repairs. Most importantly, new development in historic areas should respect the character of what’s already here. By taking care of the basics and working with the community, Wichita can preserve its history while building neighborhoods that remain vibrant and welcoming for generations to come.

A new homeless shelter at the former Park Elementary School seeks to provide resources to those experiencing homelessness. How can the city balance the concerns of neighboring residents with the need to address the homelessness crisis?

Maggie Ballard: Changing how the City approached our unhoused neighbors motivated me to run for Council in 2021. From the beginning, I’ve focused on building more than a temporary shelter—we need long-term solutions. The project at Park Elementary is designed to be just that: not only a shelter, but also a hub for service providers and transitional housing. It will give people experiencing homelessness the tools and stability they need to rebuild their lives. When this site was first proposed, I shared many of the neighborhood’s concerns. It’s my job to ensure this project strengthens our community, and does not harm it. I’m committed to protecting property values, public safety, and the promises made to taxpayers and neighbors. This kind of change takes time, but it is the right path forward. Our unhoused neighbors face complex challenges, but with patience, accountability, and compassion, we can create a safer, healthier community for all.

Brett Anderson: Enforcement. The Second Light campus is being built as a way to help the less fortunate. However, that can't come as an expense to the residents and businesses in the area. As much as I believe we need less government in our lives, there may now be a need for a full-time team taking care of homelessness issues. They are not part of the regular police force, but they have all the authority of a police officer. Thats all they do is work on homelessness issues. It's a touchy subject, but we are going to have to address it.

Margaret Wheeler Shabazz: While the new shelter is an important step, it will only serve a small portion of those in need. We must also recognize that not everyone is ready or comfortable going into a shelter. That’s why I strongly believe in designated zones where people can safely stay while receiving wraparound services brought directly to them. By meeting people where they are, we show true compassion—helping them access food, healthcare, and job training without forcing them into systems they’re not ready for. These zones should not be about giving a “free ride,” but about creating a structured pathway back into society. With the right support, people can transition from zones to shelters and eventually into permanent housing. This approach ensures no one is left out, while balancing the needs of neighborhoods by reducing encampments and making progress visible.

