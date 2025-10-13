Genevieve Howerton, Mike Hoheisel face off for Wichita's District 3 seat

Wichita District 3 City Council member Mike Hoheisel is seeking re-election after his first term. He is facing Genevieve Howerton, who is making her first run at elected office. District 3 covers much of south-central and southeast Wichita. It includes the Planeview and Hilltop neighborhoods.

Mike Hoheisel

Occupation: City Council Member and Small Business Owner

Genevieve Howerton

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Why are you the best candidate for the job? What is your overall vision?

Mike Hoheisel: I've served in this role for the past 4 years, and have the experience necessary to keep the foot on the gas in bringing quality of life and infrastructure improvements to our side of town.

Genevieve Howerton: No response

Wichita continues to struggle with a shortage of affordable housing. What role should the city have in helping to reduce that shortage?

Mike Hoheisel: We need a comprehensive plan to streamline the process for affordable housing tax credits and other government tax breaks for housing tied to affordable housing standards. We also need to streamline the process for other types of housing permits.

Genevieve Howerton: No response

The current City Council has discussed establishing a city sales tax — up to 1% — as a way to possibly reduce property taxes. What are your thoughts on a sales tax?

Mike Hoheisel: A sales tax would go before the voters to approve, giving the taxpayers a direct say. I want to work with the state to ensure that necessities like food aren't taxed, making it less regressive. We need to make sure that the community is on board with the sales tax aim, such as homeless services, public safety, or community improvements.

Genevieve Howerton: No response

What more should the city be doing to help people who suffer from mental health issues or substance abuse problems?

Mike Hoheisel: Absolutely. Over the past 4 years, we've had the state mental health hospital, downtown biomed center, Comcare improvements, and multi-agency center come to fruition. We're exploring gaps in addiction and mental health services to help address with opioid settlement funding. This issue affects all of us directly or indirectly, and we must keep our foot on the gas to address it.

Genevieve Howerton: No response

Residents of South Wichita think their neighborhoods have been overlooked by city leaders for decades. Is that a true assessment? If so, what will you do to change it?

Mike Hoheisel: We have been falling behind, but the past 4 years are putting us on the right track, from odor control improvements at the sewage treatment plant to increased spending on concrete residential roads. There's still a ways to go, but we are catching up.

Genevieve Howerton: No response