2025 Wichita school board: Where do candidates stand on the issues?

Wichita school board members serve four-year terms and receive no pay for monthly meetings and other work. They oversee a budget of more than $1 billion and set policy for the state’s largest school district, which has about 46,000 students.

Members elected in November will take office in January 2026. Here’s where the primary candidates stand on some key issues facing Wichita schools:

District 1

Diane Albert and MacKenzi Truelove

Diane Albert, 43, former business owner (general contractor)

MacKenzi Truelove, 33, senior regulatory coordinator

Why are you the best candidate for the job? What is your overall vision?

Diane Albert: I am the best candidate because I bring proven leadership, experience, and a clear focus on student achievement. As current president of the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education, I have worked to put academics first, strengthen teacher support, and manage taxpayer dollars responsibly.

My overall vision is for every student to leave our schools prepared for their future, whether that is college, career, or the military. That means raising student achievement in reading and math, ensuring classrooms are well-supported, and creating opportunities through programs like our FutureReady Centers.

I believe schools should partner with families and our community to lift up every child. My vision is a district where students are challenged academically, supported in their growth, and confident they are prepared for success in life. At the same time, taxpayers can be confident that resources are being used wisely and transparently.

MacKenzi Truelove: I'm the best candidate for this job because I am young, well-educated, and strongly believe in the building of community to maintain and improve schools in District 1 and city wide. With finances and diversity under attack, I'm whole-heartedly determined to expand resources, build trust and improve transparency, and protect DEI. My history with health administration and quality certification will help inform value-based decisions I will be making to enhance the district in the coming years.

In February, Wichita voters narrowly rejected a proposed $450 million bond issue to rebuild, restructure and repair schools. Recently board members gave tentative approval to a plan that would seek another bond issue in November 2026. Would you support another bond issue? Why or why not?

Diane Albert: I supported the recent bond proposal because many of the buildings are overdue for improvements and basic upgrades such as reliable heating and air conditioning. Well-maintained and updated schools help create environments where students can focus on learning and teachers can do their best work. When the last bond did not pass, voters made it clear they expect a sharper plan and stronger priorities.

Before another bond is considered, we must continue to listen carefully to the community and develop a clear vision that connects facility improvements to better learning environments. Learning environments matter, and they can influence educational outcomes. Any future proposal must be focused, transparent, and clearly demonstrate how investments will improve academics, support teachers, and benefit students. The district’s Financial Oversight Committee will also provide input and accountability.

MacKenzi Truelove: I absolutely support another bond issue. It is extremely important for a bond to pass and this would not increase the local tax rate. We need to maintain the influx of capital to improve the environments, especially heating and cooling, in the buildings our kids are in for a significant period of time each week. Our teachers, the finest educators in the state of Kansas, also deserve to work in spaces that have adequate temperature control.

The U.S. Department of Education has launched an investigation into the Kansas City, Kansas, school district for its pronoun policies, which some claim hide information from parents and violate federal law. What is your general philosophy on how schools should address gender identity and student expression?

Diane Albert: My philosophy is that schools should always keep their focus on learning. Every student should be treated with dignity and respect, but the identities we encourage in school should center on academics and growth. I want students to see themselves as authors, readers, scientists, mathematicians, historians, artists, engineers, musicians, problem-solvers, critical thinkers, innovators, and lifelong learners.

Parents are essential partners in their child’s education, and schools should always be open and transparent with families. When we keep academics at the center, honor families, and create an environment of respect, students thrive.

Our responsibility is to provide a safe, supportive place where students can learn and grow into their potential. By keeping our focus on academics and working with parents, we give every student the best chance to succeed.

MacKenzi Truelove: Freedom of student expression and gender identity is extremely important to build a safe environment from which to learn and build community. Family bonds are wonderfully important but there is a plethora of family dynamics where a child may not feel safe going straight to their parent regarding gender identity. For the purpose of learning, it is in the best interest to build confidence and trust with each and every student, regardless of the family dynamic they're coming from, regardless of their gender identity or expression. The fact is that the safety and mental wellbeing of each student is what is most important, and for a school or public staff to be forced to disrupt learning and break the teacher-student bond of trust is not good for anyone.

The Wichita school district is one of the most diverse districts in Kansas, with more than 100 languages spoken in the homes of its students. How can the district continue to value and encourage diversity amid directives from federal authorities to eliminate efforts related to diversity, equity and inclusion?

Diane Albert: Even as directives change at the federal level, our focus locally must remain on providing excellent instruction and strong support systems for every child. That includes making sure all students have a strong foundation in reading and math, because those skills open the door to success in every other subject. We can continue to honor the diverse backgrounds of the students by equipping teachers with tools to meet different learning needs, supporting English language learners, and ensuring all students have access to rigorous academics. Our responsibility is to keep classrooms focused on academics while creating a culture or respect where every student can succeed.

MacKenzi Truelove: It's my prerogative to push back against any directives that seek to eliminate DEI or any related programs. With the ever increasing daily costs that families are seeing, we need to fight hard for resources to be available in every public scape, including public schools. Particularly, with regard to test scores, it would be detrimental to the district's numbers to cut back programs and classes geared toward English Language Learners. This also has to do with building and maintaining trust in this community. Maintaining and developing further resources and programs shows students and families that these schools are a safe place for all those who seek to learn. At the end of the day, nearly every citizen can benefit from DEI programs and making sure everyone has access to these is a main goal of mine.

What should the Wichita Board of Education do to improve student achievement?

Diane Albert: Improving student achievement must remain the top priority of the Board of Education. That is why I led the effort to adopt best practices from a national governance model that keeps academics at the center of decisions. I built consensus for this shift, and today we are strengthening accountability by tracking progress through regular monitoring.

I also led the restructuring of our meetings. The board now holds public meetings to address operational needs and separate meetings dedicated to student achievement. This ensures operations are addressed without overshadowing our central mission of learning. We created a monitoring calendar, are developing dashboards to keep progress visible, and elevated teacher voices by including them in board conversations and through classroom walkthroughs.

It is imperative for the board to listen to those who work with students every day, align their needs with the budget, and keep reading and math as the foundation of learning.

MacKenzi Truelove: Student achievement can mean a multitude of things. With regards to test scores, we've spent quite a bit on content programs looking directly at academic achievement. There's definitely room to expand the Future Ready program with other areas of expertise. Adding some resources in other areas like expanding mental health and the arts would be beneficial. Doing all we can to help with mental wellbeing has been shown to improve success and productivity in children and adults, both. Additionally, reviews of multiple studies have shown participation in arts improves language and math scores. Bolstering creativity can expand the mind. Additionally, students who participate in the arts are more likely to seek post secondary education.

Some board members have proposed stricter rules on cell phones in Wichita high schools (banning them during passing periods but allowing them before and after school and during lunch). What are your thoughts on cell phones and other technology in Wichita classrooms?

Diane Albert: Cell phones and technology are part of everyday life, but in schools our priority must be learning. Technology should be a tool to enhance academics, not a distraction. Research shows that student outcomes and overall experiences improve when cell phones are not interfering with instruction.

The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education currently has a bell-to-bell policy for elementary and middle school, high school the policy allows for cell phone use in passing periods and lunch. What is needed now is consistent enforcement across all schools so that students understand the expectations are the same no matter which classroom they are in. Parents also play an important role by reinforcing the message that school is a phone-free learning environment during the day.

Ultimately, the goal is to create classrooms where students can focus, build strong learning habits, and make the most of their time in school.

MacKenzi Truelove: I would be interested to hear from more teachers on this subject, but the ones I have spoken to note how disruptive cell phones are in their experience. I would be open to banning them outside of lunch and before/after the school day. Statistically, cell phone use for adolescents, specifically with social media and AI, lead to more distractions and disruptions in the overall lives of those students, let alone the classroom. Again, children AND adults who remain chronically online are more likely to experience dissatisfaction and discontentedness with their own life. It would be worth looking into rewards for students who could prove they've cut their screen time down, as well.

District 2

Julie Hedrick, Brent Davis and Valerie Most

Julie Hedrick, 69, retired architect and facilities manager

Brent Davis, 62, Owner of Complete Education, a tutoring and test preparation business

Valerie Most, 59, intern and field services coordinator

Why are you the best candidate for the job? What is your overall vision?

Julie Hedrick: I am the best candidate because I have 8 years of proven leadership serving in the position. My record on the BOE shows my decisions are motivated by what's best for kids. In spite of my past principal position within the District, I don't always conform to administration. In spite of the demands of politics, I don't conform to partisan pressure. In spite of my lifetime career in facilities, I don't always rubber stamp all building improvements. I strive always to make decisions that are in the best interest of the students of WPS. This intent for what's best for kids guides my overall vision. My goal is to provide the best educational opportunities possible for students and that means ALL students with each of them having individual needs, abilities and aspirations. The goal of K-12 education is to prepare students to be ready for a successful future post-graduation.

Brent Davis: No response

Valerie Most: I have been an educator for 31 years - retired in 2022. My vision is to support teachers, which will get you more successful students. I also believe we need a strong Truancy Policy, because students can not learn if they are not in the classroom. I also believe more hands-on activities for teachers to use helping with engagement - with these, I would like to see the community getting involved. I also believe that a consistent Disciplinary Policy with give teachers additional support.

In February, Wichita voters narrowly rejected a proposed $450 million bond issue to rebuild, restructure and repair schools. Recently board members gave tentative approval to a plan that would seek another bond issue in November 2026. Would you support another bond issue? Why or why not?

Julie Hedrick: I support another bond issue. I think our kids deserve it. We should improve our overall building portfolio when we can do it without raising the mill levy. With a bond issue, some of the older, poorer condition, less efficient, less feasible buildings can be replaced with newer, up to date, efficient and education conducive buildings. The Kansas funding formula doesn't provide sufficient capital outlay funding to make all the improvements to buildings including systems, security, technology, ect. that are needed. So, a bond issue is the means for providing this possibility. The environments where kids learn and where teachers teach have an impact. Let's make that impact as positive as is feasible.

Brent Davis: No response

Valerie Most: Yes I would support it. I was in the Old SE before we moved to the new one; where bricks were falling off the wall in places. These schools are not new, so they need help.

The U.S. Department of Education has launched an investigation into the Kansas City, Kansas, school district for its pronoun policies, which some claim hide information from parents and violate federal law. What is your general philosophy on how schools should address gender identity and student expression?

Julie Hedrick: I think all kids should always be treated with respect, kindness and compassion. I think school should be a place where students feel included, accepted and safe. This includes promoting opportunities of privacy for students and staff. I also believe people should be able to be addressed as they desire. My priest/pastor husband prefers to be called Fr. Terry. Not Terry. And even though he's achieved PhD status, not even Dr. Terry. But Fr. Terry. Everyone respects his choice. Kids deserve the same respect regarding how they prefer to be named at school.

Brent Davis: No response

Valerie Most: If a student is under the age of 18, their parents need to be involved. That is the law.

The Wichita school district is one of the most diverse districts in Kansas, with more than 100 languages spoken in the homes of its students. How can the district continue to value and encourage diversity amid directives from federal authorities to eliminate efforts related to diversity, equity and inclusion?

Julie Hedrick: My focus on doing what's best for kids means ALL kids. ALL the students within Wichita Public Schools represent many languages, cultures, countries of origin, personalities, educational abilities and skills/talents. I value inclusion, equity and support for the many varieties of individuals represented in our district. The unique student population of Wichita Public Schools has historically and consistently been celebrated as one of our greatest assets. That hasn't changed! I will strive towards policy and budgetary decisions that continue to celebrate this special characteristic of Wichita Public Schools in my effort to do what's best for students.

Brent Davis: No response

Valerie Most: Our schools have always been diverse and have supported students from everywhere. I believe we need to stay the course and the State will need to step up to make sure that we keep doing what we have been doing for years. I have my ESOL Endorsement, and I believed it helped all students.

What should the Wichita Board of Education do to improve student achievement?

Julie Hedrick: Under the leadership of the current Board of Education of which I am a part, the district functions according to the WPS strategic plan. This strategic plan includes increasing academic achievement. We have goals for improvement and success which are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time bound. Periodically data is measured, tracked and reported. Significant progress on reading benchmarks, certifications earned, test scores, graduation rates and other markers of student achievement have been made due to the great work of our teachers and staff. Progress is continually monitored, with shifts being made when needed. I will promote the district continuing to be data driven and will implement programs and supports that prove to be effective.

Brent Davis: No response

Valerie Most: #1 - Stronger Truancy Policy - which will have the students in the classroom. #2 - Test our younger students less - let's focus on what is the most important thing they should learn by the 3rd grade, because if we focus on reading and comprehension, while the other topics are still being taught, the students we be better all around students.

Some board members have proposed stricter rules on cell phones in Wichita high schools (banning them during passing periods but allowing them before and after school and during lunch). What are your thoughts on cell phones and other technology in Wichita classrooms?

Julie Hedrick: Technology is a necessary and useful tool, and computers and cell phones aren't going away. However, I am concerned and have been personally affected by the negative, unintended consequences of the impacts of social media. Over my tenure on the BOE, I have advocated for increasingly stricter policies regarding cell phone use during the school day. Thus, currently at the elementary and middle school levels cell phones are allowed only before and after school. I would support extending this approach to high school as well. I also support the consistent implementation of Board policies in all schools across the district.

Brent Davis: No response

Valerie Most: I totally agree, but there will have to be a plan on where the phones will be placed. If they are in their backpack or out of sight, that is too easy for them to get a hold of them. They will have to be placed somewhere out of their reach.

District 5

Kathy Bond and Amy Jensen

Kathy Bond, 67, licensed educator

Amy Jensen, 59, retired teacher and adjunct faculty at Butler Community College

Why are you the best candidate for the job? What is your overall vision?

Kathy Bond: Throughout my service on the Wichita School Board, I have consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting students, teachers, and families within our community. My dedication to education is evident through active engagement in board meetings, regular attendance at school events, and attentiveness to the perspectives of both parents and educators.

Looking ahead, I am committed to improving academic performance, exercising careful fiscal stewardship, supporting teachers through impactful professional development, and maintaining safe learning environments. Additionally, I will prioritize strengthening and restoring relationships between the community and the district to promote greater trust.

Amy Jensen: With 32 years of classroom experience and a long-standing commitment to public education advocacy, I understand the needs of both students and educators. As a teacher in my own classroom and a guest teacher across USD 259, I've seen firsthand the challenges students face and the unwavering commitment of educators. My extensive background in education and leadership gives me the skills to understand and navigate complex decisions needed to move the district forward.

Every Wichita student deserves safe, modern schools, engaging instruction, and equitable access to opportunities to succeed. I will continue to advocate for school funding while ensuring fiscal responsibility, strengthening teacher support, expanding whole-child programs - including Community Schools, and ensuring families are true partners in their children’s education. I will bring a pragmatic, student-focused approach to the Board, guided by experience, collaboration, and a commitment to making Wichita schools places where all students can thrive.

In February, Wichita voters narrowly rejected a proposed $450 million bond issue to rebuild, restructure and repair schools. Recently board members gave tentative approval to a plan that would seek another bond issue in November 2026. Would you support another bond issue? Why or why not?

Kathy Bond: When evaluating support for a $450 million bond issue, it is essential to examine several key factors. These include the anticipated financial impact on taxpayers and prevalent concerns within the community regarding the allocation and oversight of funds. Fostering trust among stakeholders is crucial to achieving voter approval for initiatives of this scale. Furthermore, transparency, accountability, and measurable positive outcomes—such as improvements in academic performance—are consistently emphasized by stakeholders. Based on these considerations, I am not able to endorse a bond issue at present.

Amy Jensen: I support a bond issue in 2026. Wichita voters rejected a bond citing concerns about the total cost, transparency, and how funds would be prioritized. These concerns were valid and highlight the importance of engaging the community in a clear, accountable plan.

However, our school buildings face urgent needs: aging infrastructure, outdated technology, and facilities requiring safety and accessibility upgrades. These conditions affect student learning and teacher effectiveness. Families are noticing, choosing to send their children outside the district because they seek better learning environments. If we want families to stay in Wichita Public Schools and trust the district to provide excellent education, we must invest in our facilities now.

A responsibly planned bond can address these issues while being transparent about costs and priorities. I will advocate for community input, clear communication, and equitable investment in all schools to ensure Wichita schools provide every child the opportunity to succeed.

The U.S. Department of Education has launched an investigation into the Kansas City, Kansas, school district for its pronoun policies, which some claim hide information from parents and violate federal law. What is your general philosophy on how schools should address gender identity and student expression?

Kathy Bond: Although I recognize the importance of fostering a respectful and positive environment for all students, I have reservations regarding school/teacher practices addressing gender identity and student expression. My primary concerns relate to ensuring that parents are consistently informed and involved in decisions affecting their children, as well as sustaining an environment where differing perspectives may be discussed constructively. In my view, policies should aim for a thoughtful balance—safeguarding student welfare while upholding family values and considering community input. Transparency and open communication are vital as these complex and sensitive topics are addressed. Furthermore, adherence to legal requirements is crucial, particularly given federal funding implications for noncompliance.

Amy Jensen: Every student deserves to feel safe, respected, and supported in our schools, including those who are exploring or expressing their gender identity. When students feel accepted for who they are, they are better able to learn and thrive.

At the same time, schools and families should be partners in a child’s education. I believe in open communication that builds trust, not division. Teachers and administrators must follow professional standards, state law, and federal protections while always keeping students’ well-being at the center. We can both protect students from discrimination and maintain strong relationships with parents. Sometimes a child may turn first to a trusted teacher or counselor, and our responsibility is to meet them with care while continuing to encourage family engagement.

As a Board member, my commitment will always be to create safe, inclusive schools where every student can succeed. Our job is to welcome every kid every day.

The Wichita school district is one of the most diverse districts in Kansas, with more than 100 languages spoken in the homes of its students. How can the district continue to value and encourage diversity amid directives from federal authorities to eliminate efforts related to diversity, equity and inclusion?

Kathy Bond: Due to federal directives ending formal DEI initiatives, the district must comply or risk losing federal funding. However, it can still promote positive classroom environments for all students.

Amy Jensen: I believe our diversity isn't just a fact of our district, it's one of our greatest strengths. Wichita classrooms bring together a rich variety of cultures, perspectives, and experiences that prepare students to prosper in an interconnected world.

Even with changing federal directives, we can continue to value and encourage diversity by focusing on student success. That means providing strong support for English language learners, ensuring teachers have the tools to meet students where they are, and offering curriculum that reflects the communities we serve. It also means investing in recruiting and retaining teachers from a variety of backgrounds, because when students see educators who share their experiences, it can strengthen engagement, confidence, and achievement.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion are about making sure every child, regardless of background, has a fair opportunity to learn. When we honor our students’ identities and experiences, we help them thrive academically and socially.

What should the Wichita Board of Education do to improve student achievement?

Kathy Bond: The school district can enhance student achievement by persistently applying evidence-based strategies with an emphasis on instructional quality, student engagement, and family participation. Implementing data-driven teaching methodologies and providing access to high-quality curriculum materials that reinforce foundational skills are essential components. It is also important to offer targeted support for students experiencing difficulties and to maintain consistent communication with families to facilitate academic progress. Ongoing evaluation of outcomes and adjustments based on measurable data will further promote continuous improvement in student performance. Additionally, discontinuing inefficient programs that detract from core curricular objectives supports a more effective educational outcome.

Amy Jensen: I know student achievement improves when teaching is intentional, responsive, and supported. Student achievement improves when we pair strong instruction with the supports students need to achieve. The BOE should ensure classrooms use evidence-based practices such as explicit phonics instruction in early literacy, scaffolding for English language learners, and inquiry-based approaches in math and science.

We also need to strengthen professional learning communities, so teachers can analyze student data together, adjust instruction, and share best practices. When teachers have time to collaborate and receive high-quality professional development, they can better differentiate instruction to meet the diverse needs of Wichita students.

But strong pedagogy alone isn’t enough. Students learn best when their basic needs are met. That’s why expanding the Community Schools model is so important. By connecting families with wraparound services, health supports, and after-school enrichment, we remove barriers that keep kids from focusing on learning.

Some board members have proposed stricter rules on cell phones in Wichita high schools (banning them during passing periods but allowing them before and after school and during lunch). What are your thoughts on cell phones and other technology in Wichita classrooms?

Kathy Bond: Cell phones can act as a source of distraction for students by drawing their attention away from instructional activities, which may affect focus and participation. Notifications, social media, and messaging have the potential to interrupt learning and reduce academic engagement. Some schools limit cell phone use during class hours to help students concentrate on academic tasks and interact with teachers and peers. As a result, there are policies in place in various institutions that prohibit cell phone usage throughout the school day.

Amy Jensen: I’ve seen firsthand how cell phones and other technology can distract students. In my own classroom and as a guest teacher in Wichita schools, I observed students struggling to stay focused because of constant phone and other device distractions. It is concerning.

Research confirms these concerns. Studies have found that schools limiting student phone use saw measurable gains in test scores, particularly for lower-achieving students. This is not surprising news.

I support stricter rules to limit cell phones during class time and passing periods, while allowing them before/after school and during lunch. But a strong cell phone/technology policy requires commitment from the top down. We cannot continue to put the burden solely on classroom teachers. With clear expectations and consistent enforcement from the top, along with community and family support, we can create focused, productive learning environments for all students.

District 6

Hazel Stabler and Amy Warren

Hazel Stabler, 68, international clothing designer

Amy Warren, 42, parent and volunteer

Why are you the best candidate for the job? What is your overall vision?

Hazel Stabler: My vision is for Wichita Public Schools to provide every student with the tools to succeed, from strong early literacy to career and college readiness. I believe schools succeed when they are rooted in community, and I have worked to connect families, educators, businesses, and local government in building opportunities for our children.

On the Board of Education, I have championed student achievement, fiscal responsibility, and inclusive partnerships—supporting Future Ready Centers, expanding community schools, and keeping resources focused on classrooms. My deep involvement in civic boards and organizations has strengthened collaboration between schools and the broader community, because education is the foundation for Wichita’s growth and vitality.

Amy Warren: We set our sights too low if we believe that a WPS education, delivered by excellent USD 259 staff, is there just to create a strong workforce. Our schools have a sacred opportunity, raising a generation of citizens who value connecting with their fellows, are invested in the communities that raised them, and leave school equipped for all aspects of adulthood.

As a parent of 3 students currently attending Wichita Public Schools, I’m forever invested in the strength of our schools. I’ve spent the last 8 years raising those kids and becoming increasingly involved in our schools–first volunteering, then as PTO chair, then joining a state education task force, all while regularly participating with national non-profits to reduce online harms for children. I bring proud WPS parent energy to all these roles, and I want to once again see a parent in the ranks of the school board.

In February, Wichita voters narrowly rejected a proposed $450 million bond issue to rebuild, restructure and repair schools. Recently board members gave tentative approval to a plan that would seek another bond issue in November 2026. Would you support another bond issue? Why or why not?

Hazel Stabler: In February, Wichita voters narrowly rejected the $450 million bond issue, which shows strong community interest but also real concerns about cost, timing, and scope. Before asking voters again, I believe it is essential to listen carefully to families, staff, and community members about what they support and what must be improved.

I would support a future bond only if it is fiscally responsible, transparent, and tied directly to student outcomes. Our facilities need to be safe, modern, and aligned with preparing students for college, careers, and the workforce. At the same time, we must balance taxpayer investment with accountability and clear priorities.

If a new proposal reflects community input, addresses urgent needs, and shows how every dollar will strengthen classrooms and student learning, then I would support it. My focus is always putting students first and building trust with our community.

Amy Warren: Offering another bond option is necessary to keep public education strong. Our staff and students deserve to work and learn in buildings that are safe, secure, and comfortably heated/cooled. But we can’t trot out the same proposal and expect a different result. Specifically, we should revisit the Facilities Master Plan and work toward a new proposal that is fully formed, trying as much as possible to prevent more building closures. If closures are absolutely necessary, the plan should convincingly account for how the buildings will be used to support their neighborhoods after closure. The bond failed by a narrow margin, and I think that public support will be robust if we can address questions about financial transparency that have come up frequently.

The U.S. Department of Education has launched an investigation into the Kansas City, Kansas, school district for its pronoun policies, which some claim hide information from parents and violate federal law. What is your general philosophy on how schools should address gender identity and student expression?

Hazel Stabler: Schools have a responsibility to create safe and respectful environments where all students can focus on learning. My philosophy is that we must treat every student with dignity, ensure they are protected from bullying, and provide them with the support they need to succeed. At the same time, I believe parents are essential partners in education, and communication with families should always be thoughtful and respectful.

When it comes to gender identity and student expression, I support policies that follow the law, foster trust, and keep the focus on student well-being and academic achievement. These are complex issues, but our shared goal should always be to create schools where students feel safe, parents feel included, and educators can focus on teaching.

Amy Warren: First, the intense amount of attention devoted to this discussion is often wielded by big political organizations to drive a wedge into public education by implying that school staff are not doing their best to support both students and parents. Top-down orders go further, turning this into an all-or-nothing, us-versus-them conversation, when what we need is the opportunity to collaborate for policies that work best for us locally.

While we can’t let this one issue dominate our discourse, it still needs attention. We have an opportunity to celebrate and value the diversity in our district, and we already know that students learn best and engage in education when their identities are valued. It’s important that students can learn and staff can work at schools free from harassment based on gender identity. I will promote policies that celebrate students and staff as they are.

The Wichita school district is one of the most diverse districts in Kansas, with more than 100 languages spoken in the homes of its students. How can the district continue to value and encourage diversity amid directives from federal authorities to eliminate efforts related to diversity, equity and inclusion?

Hazel Stabler: Wichita is one of the most diverse districts in Kansas, with more than 100 languages spoken in our students’ homes. That diversity is a strength we can be proud of. Our district has already taken important steps to support students by incorporating ESOL programs in every school, ensuring that language is never a barrier to learning.

Even as federal or state directives shift, our commitment remains the same: to help every child feel valued, respected, and ready to succeed. By focusing on language support, cultural understanding, and strong family engagement, we keep the emphasis on student achievement and belonging.

This work is not about politics—it’s about making sure every student has equal access to opportunity. When we respect and uplift the diverse backgrounds of our students, we strengthen both our schools and the Wichita community, while staying fully compliant with the law.

Amy Warren: The diversity in Wichita Public Schools encompasses not just determinants of identity, like nationality, race, religion, and gender. It also includes access to food and housing, mental health, and exceptional learning needs. Recent federal directives attempt to flatten out all this diversity so our schools treat these differences as inconsequential to the learning environment. I reject that approach, because I know we have a better choice. Diversity in WPS is among the greatest of our strengths, and we lose out when we choose anything other than celebrating these differences.

In terms of classroom instruction, we can’t take the weights out of the gym and expect to get stronger. Our students need access to information–historical, scientific, literary–in order to learn to think critically, and access is not the same as indoctrination. To that end, I will be proactive on the board in supporting students and teachers in their pursuit of knowledge.

What should the Wichita Board of Education do to improve student achievement?

Hazel Stabler: Improving student achievement must remain the Wichita Board of Education’s top priority. Research shows that early literacy is the foundation for long-term success, so we must continue investing in strategies to ensure every child is reading at grade level by third grade.

We also need to strengthen opportunities through Future Ready Centers and career pathways, giving students hands-on experiences that prepare them for college, careers, or the military. At the same time, expanding our Community Schools model will bring families, educators, and community partners together to remove barriers that can keep students from learning.

Strong student outcomes also depend on supporting our teachers with the resources, training, and respect they deserve. By staying focused on literacy, career readiness, and community partnerships—while ensuring fiscal responsibility—the Board can help every Wichita student graduate with the skills and confidence to succeed in life.

Amy Warren: What if we already have what we need, and the key problem is one of subtraction rather than addition? Academic achievement across the US has suffered since the introduction of smart phones and other devices in schools. Positive human connection has a dramatic impact on learning, which we can harness by differentiating technology’s most effective uses and where it is negatively affecting students. Distraction by phones and ineffective screen-based technology is a significant barrier to student success and learning.

For elementary students, we must work with community organizations to prepare our youngest learners for preschool and kindergarten, emphasizing face-to-face experiences with caregivers, outdoor free play, introduction to literacy and reading, and tools for emotional regulation.

Beyond that, I want to also highlight students with exceptional needs, who deserve access to support services and class environments that are the best fit for them.

Some board members have proposed stricter rules on cell phones in Wichita high schools (banning them during passing periods but allowing them before and after school and during lunch). What are your thoughts on cell phones and other technology in Wichita classrooms?

Hazel Stabler: In May 2022, the district revised its cell phone policy to establish bell-to-bell learning in classrooms, with secondary students allowed use only during passing periods and lunch. Elementary schools follow an even stricter structure. I supported this policy because it keeps the focus where it belongs—on instruction—while still giving students reasonable times to connect.

The success of this policy depends on strong building leadership and consistent enforcement. Clear expectations mean little if they aren’t applied fairly and consistently across schools. As board members, we must ensure principals and staff have the support, training, and resources they need to uphold the policy.

I believe technology can enhance learning, but it must be managed in a way that reduces distractions and helps students stay engaged. Our priority should always be student achievement first, supported by responsible and consistent use of technology.

Amy Warren: I’ve dedicated much of the last 8 years to local and national efforts advocating for safer online and tech experiences for kids. It’s clear: changes to our current personal electronic device policy are needed to address distracted learning and social deprivation, not just in the classroom but throughout the school day. Other trailblazing districts, and indeed an increasing number of states, have already realized the benefits of providing students with an effective cell phone policy that limits access during the day while allowing for important exceptions for IEPs, 504 plans, and medical needs. More effective policies are providing better academic, safety, and social-emotional outcomes for students.

It’s not as much about what an effective policy prohibits, but rather what it cultivates–more focus, better critical-thinking opportunities, face-to-face interaction, fewer distractions, reduction in bullying, and improvements to attendance. These are goals we can all share.