During this fall's general election, some polling sites looked a little different throughout the city. The National non-profit organization, DJ’s at the Polls, was at 30 voting sites in Wichita on election day. The group hires local DJs to perform and help draw more voters. Their selected locations target communities with a history of being underrepresented, including people of color, first time voters and young voters. KMUW’s Jennifer Anima visited one of those locations and captured this Wichita Soundscape.

