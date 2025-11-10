Wichita Soundscapes
Alternate Wednesdays during Morning Edition and All Things Considered
Wichita Soundscapes celebrate the sounds of the city and the surrounding area. We bring you short audio snapshots of area events like the Prairie Fire Marathon and the Walnut Valley Festival, or simple scenes like an evening by the Keeper of the Plains. Explore Wichita in a new way, every other Wednesday during Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
Latest Episodes
-
Wichita Soundscapes celebrate the sounds of the city and the surrounding area. Explore Wichita in a new way, every other Wednesday during Morning Edition and All Things Considered.