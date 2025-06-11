© 2025 KMUW
Mental Health Matters

Everyday struggles or mental health disorder?

By Eric Litwiller
Published June 11, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
If we all feel sad or anxious sometimes, how do we know when that sadness crosses the line into diagnosable depression, or our daily anxiety crosses the line into a disorder? Short of seeing a therapist, is there a way to know if we have a problem?

The short answer to that question is no. But there are two things that may provide a clue. The first is how those feelings affect your ability to conduct your activities of daily life. And the second is knowing when you’ve crossed the line even when you don’t know where the line is.

With many disorders, a mental health professional would look at how much time each day you spend on your symptoms. So, if those symptoms are affecting your ability to sleep, feed yourself, bathe yourself, maintain stable employment, etc., there may be a concern.

To the second point, if a parent or spouse passed away, no one would bat an eye to take a week or more off work to grieve and help settle an estate. But what if instead of a close family member, it is my goldfish that died. And instead of taking a week off work, I quit my job and can’t get out of bed six months later? I may not know where I crossed the line there, but most of us can agree that this is not a proportionate response to loss of a pet. Again, in this case, professional help is probably called for to help you navigate this issue in a sustainable and healthy fashion.

Eric Litwiller
Eric Litwiller has served the south central Kansas community through his work at Mental Health Association since September of 2017. As Director of Development and Communications, he is charged with seeking the private investment required to raise awareness of the scope of mental health concerns throughout the region in an effort to eliminate the unfair stigma associated with mental illness.
