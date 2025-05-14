It's time for a check-up from the neck up

Cholesterol, blood pressure, height and weight checks are all valuable baseline numbers that are evaluated in an annual physical. And we get them checked to catch any potential signs of trouble before they get out of hand. But what about the annual mental health check-up?

The “check-up from the neck up” is an equally valuable opportunity to talk with a healthcare professional about your mood or unexpected changes in your work or family dynamic, just the way that you would mention that spot on your shoulder or the dizzy spell you had last week to your doctor. Catching signs that might point to a concern early provide the same opportunity in your mental health that they do in your physical health. And it allows both you and your medical team to put a plan in place to mitigate concerns or alleviate your worry about something that doesn’t actually pose a danger.

It’s possible you’ll hear something you don’t want to know. Maybe you are in fact using a bit more alcohol to cope with a hard day at work than you should be, just like maybe that spot on your shoulder actually should be removed. But wouldn’t you want to know that now, rather that ignore it and hope it doesn’t spiral out of control? This annual check-up is a great opportunity to catch signs of concern early, and to maintain a full understanding of what is going on with your health, so schedule your check-up from the neck up today.

