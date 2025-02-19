4 Key Components of a DIY Mental Health Treatment Plan

Treatment plans are an important part of allowing tens of thousands of Wichitans each year to live productively with their mental illnesses as they navigate the road to recovery. These plans are typically put in place with the help of a therapist or case manager, but individuals can create their own as well. Although these DIY plans will not be as comprehensive, nor have the benefit of the experience and expertise of a mental health professional, even a DIY plan is better than none at all.

So what should your treatment plan look like? Well, there are four key components that should be included, and the first is identifying your primary concern. This may be difficult for the DIYer, as the most obvious manifestation of your symptoms may not be the true and underlying issue. However, start with what you know, and as your treatment progresses, expect to gain a deeper understanding that will shape the next iteration.

Next, set SMART goals regarding symptom reduction. SMART stands for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound.

Third, list your core coping mechanisms, or those coping skills that you want to start using. These may include strategies like meditation, exercise, journaling, and improving your sleep hygiene.

And finally, list social support options to connect with those who can assist you in staying accountable, or who will be helpful to you if you hit a rough patch. These may be family or friends, but may also include support groups through local non-profits or mental health agencies in your area.

Ideally, get input on your plan from a mental health practitioner. But if you’re not yet ready to engage a health professional, following these steps can still be a good start in moving yourself forward.