Honoring lives lost

Our great city of Wichita experienced an unimaginable catastrophe recently. In moments like this, I am reminded that while tragedy and grief are fundamental aspects of the human experience, no person is defined by the things that happen to us. Rather, we are defined by how we respond to those events.

None of the people who lost their lives in Wednesday evening’s plane crash are defined by that moment in time. Although this disaster will continue to echo in our collective memories, the individuals on that airplane will be remembered by the lives they led. The people they touched. The legacies they built for and with their friends and families. But that does not alleviate the trauma for those of us who are left behind. We will all experience pain, sadness, and many more emotions in the coming weeks, just as we have since we first heard about it.

It is vital to remember that there is no wrong emotion in your response. Allow yourselves to feel what you are going to feel, because it is only in doing so that you will slowly be able to heal. For those who have not sought professional assistance with your mental health in the past, this might be a good opportunity to do so, even if only for a one-hour check-up. For those who may be triggered by this event, remember that treatment for trauma is designed to put you into a space where you can remember the situation without reliving it emotionally.

No matter what, seek out the support of friends and family, as well as co-workers, churches, and whatever other social networks are available to you to make sure you don’t feel alone. Mental health resources are absolutely available to you, and if you haven’t looked for them in the past, please do so now.

