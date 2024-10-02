© 2024 KMUW
NPR will be offering live Special Coverage of the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast tonight at 8 PM CT. Tune in at 89.1 FM or stream it on kmuw.org
Mental Health Matters

The debate over social media warning labels

By Eric Litwiller
Published October 2, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Rose Conlon
/
KMUW

There has been a push recently to place warning labels on social media platforms to protect the youngest users from the risks that may come with improper or excessive use. The concern is that screen time has a detrimental effect on children's mental health. While this push has been supported by many parents and teachers, the pushback has been substantial and has come largely from mental health practitioners and researchers.

So why would those most knowledgeable about children's mental health oppose warning labels on platforms that may impact that health? Well, warning labels are traditionally reserved for things that are unsafe at any level. By putting a warning label on social media, the perception would be that they are unsafe at any level of use by anyone at all times. And this is simply not the case.

Rather than the "unsafe at any speed" model of tobacco — which does have a warning label — social media can be thought of more as the "use at your own risk" model, like gambling. No one is moving to outlaw casinos because we understand that gambling is a relatively harmless form of entertainment for millions of people every year. And while gambling addiction is real, there are resources both in the mental health community and in the gaming industry to help those who do not use it safely or appropriately.

Placing a warning label on social media essentially scapegoats these platforms, taking attention away from issues that may be much larger in the fight for youth mental health. If warning labels are merited, the mental health industry will fully support those efforts. But let’s make sure the labels are being put on the right thing.

Eric Litwiller
Eric Litwiller has served the south central Kansas community through his work at Mental Health Association since September of 2017. As Director of Development and Communications, he is charged with seeking the private investment required to raise awareness of the scope of mental health concerns throughout the region in an effort to eliminate the unfair stigma associated with mental illness.
