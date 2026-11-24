Holy cow! It’s almost turkey day? Didn’t the swimming pools get drained just a few days ago? The Halloween candy is finally gone, but are we really gearing up for pumpkin pie? Yes. Yes we are.

Those of us who said they’d have all their holiday shopping finished by now are liars. Well, that’s a little strong, we’re dreamers and just not in touch with how fast a week can whiz by.

Yes, my friends, it’s time to make those lists. As soon as the last of the leftovers from the Thursday-Eat-Fest are gone, you’ll need to put on your shopping shoes and get right after it.

Apparently this season didn’t sneak up on everyone. Before the pumpkins on the front porch had a chance to go bad, Christmas lights were up and shining all over the place.

In my opinion the beauty of autumn didn’t get nearly enough attention. But I do LOVE decorating for Christmas. When someone asked my husband if I decorated the house, he responded, “Have you been to Macy’s in New York?”

Now that is an exaggeration, but rest assured as you’re hearing this I’m probably covered in glitter putting up our five or six Christmas trees.

But for now, enjoy Thanksgiving. Soon the kitchen will back to normal and the guest room cleaned. Then it will time to do it all again!

Holy cow.