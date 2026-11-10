Why coffee is the king of beverages

Water is not always the beverage of choice, even though we all know the importance of being hydrated.

But coffee is a beverage I cannot do without. Yes, first thing in the morning I watch the coffee pot until one cup has dripped into the pot. I snatch the pot out quickly and pour the good-life liquid into the cup that was carefully placed in just the right spot the night before.

I marvel when people say they don’t drink coffee. They say tea is better, or Coke, Pepsi or Mountain Dew. Good lord. In the morning? Some say yes. In my opinion they are missing one of life’s great pleasures. OK, maybe in some cases an addiction.

When we travel, and room service is so slow bringing coffee in the morning, my dear husband runs out to a deli and brings back a big ole cup of hot, black coffee. The man gets major brownie points for that act of kindness.

I read a study of which airports in the U.S. have the best coffee. Because I want my fellow coffee addicts to be informed, I’m going to tell you the best airport coffee is in Houston at the William P. Hobby Airport. Want to know the worst? The Cincinnati Airport.

You’re welcome. Hey I think I smell coffee brewing.