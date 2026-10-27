Pre-panic attacks and phone anxiety

If you’ve ever misplaced your phone, you know that anxious feeling that comes over you; it’s like a pre-panic attack.

Misplacing it is one thing. Losing your phone, never to find it, is something else. Sadly, I know this firsthand.

I went two days without my phone, also known as the main part of my brain … where phone numbers and all the important stuff is stored.

If there is one thing I hate to do, it is to look for something. My husband and I had spent the morning looking for his money clip. I found it, then realized I didn’t have my phone.

I retraced my every step, figured out where I thought I had it last, and looked everywhere. Yes, including the trash. Couldn’t sleep, got up at 3 a.m. to look in my car again. Then thought it might have fallen out of my pocket when I watered the flower beds. So I walked barefoot, in my nightgown, from the flowers to the hydrant.

I’m not a person who has her phone in her hand or on her person at all times. But after 24 hours, I did realize that as annoying as the darned thing can be, it is very convenient.

I gave up the search and got a new phone and an Apple Watch that will help me find my new phone.

The thing I didn’t realize is the importance of having your passwords somewhere other than in your phone.

The Apple people are very careful about letting you reset your password.

I’ve never understood the “cloud” but I’m happy to report all my info was in the cloud and all I had to do was pull it down out of the sky, or wherever it resides.

And my, it is nice to have that part of my brain back.