Multitasking gone bad

There was a time not long ago I prided myself on being able to multi-task. You know, do two or three tasks at the same time.

I could unload the dishwasher, make a call, stir the gravy, answer a text and pay the delivery guy at the front door all in a matter of minutes. No problem.

Well, that ship has sailed. If I did all that now the text wouldn’t make sense, the dishwasher would be filled with half clean and half dirty dishes and the gravy would be cooked down to the consistency of a pancake.

This means multitasking is now unfinished tasking.

Yesterday I was folding laundry, stopped to go to the fridge for iced tea, got side tracked and started looking up a recipe to fix for dinner. Then I remembered I needed to reply immediately to an e-mail, wrote it quickly before that darned Instagram reached out and grabbed my attention.

Thirty minutes and forty reels later, I looked at my e-mail that didn’t make a lick of sense, I still hadn’t decided what to have for dinner, and had totally forgotten the laundry.

But thankfully I’ve learned to deal with this affliction of un-finished tasking.

What did I make for dinner? Reservations. How did fix the e-mail? I called the person. Oh, and the laundry? It’s still not folded.

So just know, if you’re a proud multitasker now, you can shift to being an unfinished tasker before you know it.

Yes, it adds frustration to your life, but it also makes it more exciting and sometimes downright funny.