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For you, from Bonnie Bing

Multitasking gone bad

By Bonnie Bing
Published October 13, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT

When a busy day requires you to multi-task, it checks things off the list faster. But don’t count on multitasking being a life-long talent.

There was a time not long ago I prided myself on being able to multi-task. You know, do two or three tasks at the same time.

I could unload the dishwasher, make a call, stir the gravy, answer a text and pay the delivery guy at the front door all in a matter of minutes. No problem.

Well, that ship has sailed. If I did all that now the text wouldn’t make sense, the dishwasher would be filled with half clean and half dirty dishes and the gravy would be cooked down to the consistency of a pancake.

This means multitasking is now unfinished tasking.

Yesterday I was folding laundry, stopped to go to the fridge for iced tea, got side tracked and started looking up a recipe to fix for dinner. Then I remembered I needed to reply immediately to an e-mail, wrote it quickly before that darned Instagram reached out and grabbed my attention.

Thirty minutes and forty reels later, I looked at my e-mail that didn’t make a lick of sense, I still hadn’t decided what to have for dinner, and had totally forgotten the laundry.

But thankfully I’ve learned to deal with this affliction of un-finished tasking.

What did I make for dinner? Reservations. How did fix the e-mail? I called the person. Oh, and the laundry? It’s still not folded.

So just know, if you’re a proud multitasker now, you can shift to being an unfinished tasker before you know it.

Yes, it adds frustration to your life, but it also makes it more exciting and sometimes downright funny.

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Bonnie Bing
Bonnie Bing grew up in Wichita, Kansas, graduating from North High in 1965. After graduation from Wichita State University Bonnie taught physical education at Pleasant Valley Junior High. She earned a master’s degree at Wichita State before becoming assistant athletic director in the Women’s Athletic Department at WSU. In 1980 Bonnie switched careers and was a staff writer, columnist and fashion editor for more than 30 years at The Wichita Eagle. She is a commentator for KMUW and is a contributor for several local papers and magazines. She authored a Children’s Book, “Pony Tales," as part of the fundraising efforts for the carousel at Botanica, the Wichita Gardens.
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