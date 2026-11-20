The Thanksgiving holiday arrives next week, and around here, it's a busy time. This weekend unofficially marks the beginning of the holiday season at our restaurant. We also happen to celebrate two birthdays along the way.

Earlier this week, at my kids' elementary school family holiday feast, I sat with my son and a table of fourth graders, asking what they were thankful for. I expected answers like video games or Pokémon cards. Instead, the responses ranged from food and good friends to one particularly thoughtful answer from a young boy who simply said, “Life in general.” I left lunch agreeing with him. Life. The everyday experiences with family and friends that make up our communities.

I've been thinking about the freedom to work, gather, celebrate, and simply break bread with one another. It's something I sometimes take for granted.I also thought about local business owners Yessica Peña and Rabih Attar, who have been detained by immigration authorities and removed from their everyday lives here in Wichita.

Last Sunday, I witnessed a beautiful expression of community support at Brunch for Our Neighbors at Cleveland Corner. Friends, local entrepreneurs, and strangers gathered to raise funds and show support for Yessica and Rob as they navigate displacement and an uncertain transition.

Among the vendors were familiar faces from Mamacitas, Apollo Fermentation, Pinole Blue and Adelitas Coffee. Some friends, some new acquaintances, but all part of the same community.

This Thanksgiving, I'm grateful for the people who show up for one another. Those who work to keep our community connected, extend a hand, and remind us that we're stronger when we make room for each other.