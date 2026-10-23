Celebrating the restaurants that give our communities flavor and character

In hospitality, we spend most nights celebrating other people. Last week, we took an evening to celebrate our own.

The Kansas Restaurant and Hospitality Association held its annual awards banquet in Wichita, bringing together people whose work reaches well beyond the dining room.

That includes teachers and mentors. Erica McIntyre of Olathe Culinary Academy received ProStart Teacher of the Year, while my friend Josh Rathbun, owner of Wichita’s Lotte, was named Mentor of the Year. Both help high school students imagine a future in hospitality.

One of my favorite moments was watching Jimmy Vo receive Allied Partner of the Year. At Kan-Grow Hydro Farm in south Wichita, Jimmy grows produce for local restaurants. He also shares his knowledge through classes and workshops, connecting people to the work behind their food. He’s a wonderful cook, and an even better friend.

Chef of the Year Nick Korbee of First Mile Kitchen offered a moving reminder that no one succeeds alone. Behind every restaurant are coworkers, partners and families whose contributions rarely appear on a menu.

Prost’s Austin and Manu English received Restaurateur of the Year, another celebration of a shared dream built together.

I left thinking about the independent operators in that room: families, couples and individuals putting their ideas—and livelihoods—on the line.

Their restaurants give our communities flavor and character. But the evening reminded me that hospitality depends on a much larger circle, from students and teachers to farmers and dishwashers.

On this night, the people who work hard hosting celebrations got to be celebrated.

