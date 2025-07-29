'Bibliotherapy' and other bookish thoughts
Book reviewer Suzanne Perez and Marginalia host Beth Golay talk about the healing properties of books, spill some tea about the 2025 Pulitzer Prizes, and discuss their recent reads.
Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:
- Dracula by Bram Stoker
- Rebecca by Daphne de Maurier
- The Fall of the House of Usher by Edgar Allen Poe
- Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis
- The Magician’s Nephew by C.S. Lewis
- Finnegans Wake by James Joyce
- Washington Post article about the Finnegans Wake book club
- Infinite Jest by David Foster Wallace
- Bibliotherapy: Reading books is not just a pleasure: it helps our minds to heal
- Memorial Days by Geraldine Brooks
- The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion
- A Girl Named Zippy by Haven Kimmel
- Bibliotheraphy in the Bronx by Emely Rumble
- The Antidote by Karen Russell
- Swamplandia by Karen Russell
- KMUW Literary Feast
- Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins
- University Common Reads
- The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
- The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins
- Catching Fire by Suzanne Collins
- Mockingjay by Suzanne Collins
- The Pretender by Jo Harkin
- Leslie F*cking Jones by Leslie Jones
- Mary Jane by Jessica Anya Blau
- Shopgirls by Jessica Anya Blau
- Schooling by Heather McGowan
- The Imagined Life by Andrew Porter
- Same As It Ever Was by Claire Lombardo
- Two-Step Devil by Jaime Quatro
- Kansas artist M.T. Liggett
- Big Swiss by Jen Beagin
- Monstrilio by Gerardo Semano Cordova
- The Red House by Mary Morris
- The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett
- James by Percival Everett
- Did the Pulitzer board just overrule the Jury to give Percival Everett the Prize?
- Headshot by Rita Bullwinkel
- Mice 1961 by Stacey Levine
- The Unicorn Woman by Gayl Jones
- Nightwatch by Jayne Anne Phillips
- Train Dreams by Denis Johnson
- The Pale King by David Foster Wallace
- Trust by Hernan Diaz
- Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver