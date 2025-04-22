Jo Harkin on her historical novel, 'The Pretender'

Jo Harkin was taking a break from writing her science fiction novel by reading a book about kings and queens. That’s when she came across the name Lambert Simnel in footnotes of British history. Simnel was a known pretender to Henry VII’s throne, but not much else is known about him.

It’s five years later and Harkin didn’t go back to the sci-fi work, but instead is releasing her novel, The Pretender, in which she imagines Simnel’s life as a pretender, filling in with fiction what written history might have left out.

Here’s our conversation with Jo Harkin.

The Pretender by Jo Harkin was published by Knopf.

