Marginalia

Jo Harkin on her historical novel, 'The Pretender'

By Beth Golay
Published April 22, 2025 at 4:51 AM CDT
Jo Harkin was taking a break from writing her science fiction novel by reading a book about kings and queens. That’s when she came across the name Lambert Simnel in footnotes of British history. Simnel was a known pretender to Henry VII’s throne, but not much else is known about him.

It’s five years later and Harkin didn’t go back to the sci-fi work, but instead is releasing her novel, The Pretender, in which she imagines Simnel’s life as a pretender, filling in with fiction what written history might have left out.

Here’s our conversation with Jo Harkin.

-

The Pretender by Jo Harkin was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
