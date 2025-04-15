Andrew Porter on his new novel, 'The Imagined Life'

Andrew Porter has found himself pulled to the unreliability of his characters and narrators throughout his previous books, and the same is true of his newest, The Imagined Life.

It follows Steven, a 50-year-old man trying to uncover the truth behind what happened to his father, who disappeared when Steven was just 12 years old. Set in 1980s California, the book transports readers to a different time, when Fleetwood Mac owned the airwaves and issues like homosexuality and mental health were simply not discussed.

The Imagined Life by Andrew Porter was published by Knopf.

