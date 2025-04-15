© 2025 KMUW
Marginalia

Andrew Porter on his new novel, 'The Imagined Life'

By Beth Golay
Published April 15, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Andrew Porter is the author of "The Imagined Life."
Sarah E. Cooper
Andrew Porter has found himself pulled to the unreliability of his characters and narrators throughout his previous books, and the same is true of his newest, The Imagined Life.

It follows Steven, a 50-year-old man trying to uncover the truth behind what happened to his father, who disappeared when Steven was just 12 years old. Set in 1980s California, the book transports readers to a different time, when Fleetwood Mac owned the airwaves and issues like homosexuality and mental health were simply not discussed.

The Imagined Life by Andrew Porter was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
