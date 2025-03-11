Karen Russell on her new novel, 'The Antidote'
Pulitzer Prize finalist Karen Russell’s highly anticipated second novel, The Antidote, is an American epic set in Nebraska in the 1930s, immediately following the Black Sunday dust storm.
It has a little bit of everything - basketball, prairie witches who collect memories, a magical camera, a scarecrow and so much more.
Karen Russell will be at Watermark Books in Wichita on Sunday, March 16 at 2 pm.
The Antidote was published by Knopf.
