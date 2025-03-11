© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Karen Russell on her new novel, 'The Antidote'

By Beth Golay
Published March 11, 2025 at 2:55 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Karen Russell is the author of "The Antidote."
Annette Hornischer
Karen Russell is the author of "The Antidote."

Pulitzer Prize finalist Karen Russell’s highly anticipated second novel, The Antidote, is an American epic set in Nebraska in the 1930s, immediately following the Black Sunday dust storm.

It has a little bit of everything - basketball, prairie witches who collect memories, a magical camera, a scarecrow and so much more.

Karen Russell will be at Watermark Books in Wichita on Sunday, March 16 at 2 pm.

-

The Antidote was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Tags
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay