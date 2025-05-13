Mary Morris on her new novel, 'The Red House'
In her new novel, The Red House, author Mary Morris creates a fictional history behind the actual Red House, a World War II concentration camp she discovered during her travels in southern Italy.
Her literary mystery follows 42-year-old Laura on a journey to uncover what led to her mother’s disappearance back when she was 12 years old.
I recently spoke with Mary Morris about her travels that led to the book and this little known— history from World War II.
The Red House was published by Doubleday.
