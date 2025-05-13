© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Mary Morris on her new novel, 'The Red House'

By Beth Golay
Published May 13, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Mary Morris is the author of "The Red House."
Zoé Fisher
Mary Morris is the author of "The Red House."

In her new novel, The Red House, author Mary Morris creates a fictional history behind the actual Red House, a World War II concentration camp she discovered during her travels in southern Italy.

Her literary mystery follows 42-year-old Laura on a journey to uncover what led to her mother’s disappearance back when she was 12 years old.

I recently spoke with Mary Morris about her travels that led to the book and this little known— history from World War II.

-

The Red House was published by Doubleday.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Tags
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay