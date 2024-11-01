© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Books & Whatnot

Sometimes a book just finds you

By Beth Golay,
Suzanne Perez
Published November 1, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Harley Hamilton is the owner of Red Fern Booksellers in Salina, Kansas.
Diane Dowell
/
courtesy photo
Harley Hamilton is the owner of Red Fern Booksellers in Salina, Kansas.

In this episode we visit with Harley Hamilton, owner of Red Fern Booksellers in Salina, Kansas, about new releases he's excited about.

Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:

Recent/new releases with Harley Hamilton of Red Fern Booksellers in Salina, Kansas:

  • Where the Red Fern Grows by Wilson Rawls
  • Old Yeller by Fred Gipson
  • The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World by Robin Wall Kimmerer
  • What the Chicken Knows: A New Appreciation of the World's Most Familiar Bird by Sy Montgomery
  • Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell by Sy Montgomery
  • The Soul of an Octopus: A Surprising Exploration into the Wonder of Consciousness by Sy Montgomery
  • Secrets of the Octopus by Sy Montgomery
  • The Hummingbird’s Gift: Wonder, Beauty, and Renewal on Wings by Sy Montgomery
  • Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson
  • Everyone on This Train is a Suspect by Benjamin Stevenson
  • Everyone This Christmas Has a Secret by Benjamin Stevenson
  • Playground by Richard Powers
  • The Overstory by Richard Powers 
  • The Postcard by Anne Berest
Tags
Books & Whatnot podcastsbooksArts and Culturereading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
See stories by Suzanne Perez