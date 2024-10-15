© 2024 KMUW
Marginalia

Charles Baxter on his new book, 'Blood Test: A Comedy'

By Beth Golay
Published October 15, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Charles Baxter is the author of "Blood Test: A Comedy."
Charles Baxter’s Blood Test: A Comedy, is certainly comedic, but with an eerie spin.

Protagonist Brock Hobson is an average average guy who takes a blood test that indicates he’s predisposed to commit acts of violence. This test not only examines his blood, but also his internet history and responses to a detailed questionnaire.

I spoke with Charles Baxter about comedic writing and some of the real world businesses that predict our future actions in order to make money. Here's our conversation.

-

Blood Test: A Comedy by Charles Baxter was published by Pantheon.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
