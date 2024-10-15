Charles Baxter on his new book, 'Blood Test: A Comedy'

Charles Baxter’s Blood Test: A Comedy, is certainly comedic, but with an eerie spin.

Protagonist Brock Hobson is an average average guy who takes a blood test that indicates he’s predisposed to commit acts of violence. This test not only examines his blood, but also his internet history and responses to a detailed questionnaire.

I spoke with Charles Baxter about comedic writing and some of the real world businesses that predict our future actions in order to make money. Here's our conversation.

-

Blood Test: A Comedy by Charles Baxter was published by Pantheon.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.