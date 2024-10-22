© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Anna Montague on her debut novel, 'How Does That Make You Feel, Magda Eklund?'

By Beth Golay
Published October 22, 2024 at 8:51 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Anna Montague is the author of "How Does That Make You Feel, Magda Eklund?"
Hannah Solomon
Anna Montague is the author of "How Does That Make You Feel, Magda Eklund?"

Magda Eklund is a psychiatrist living in New York City approaching her 70th birthday. Her best friend, Sara, had planned a road trip for herself and Magda to celebrate the milestone. But before the trip can come to fruition, Sara passes. To help get past her crippling grief, Magda takes the trip anyway.

This is the plot of Anna Montague’s debut novel, How Does That Make You Feel, Magda Eklund? I recently spoke with Montague about turning the tables on a psychiatrist who needs help. Here’s our conversation.

-

How Does That Make You Fee, Magda Eklund by Anna Montague was published by Ecco.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Tags
Marginalia podcastsbooksArts and Culturereading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay