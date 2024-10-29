Holly Wilson on her debut novel, 'Kittentits'

Holly Wilson’s novel, Kittentits, isn’t easy to describe.

It follows 10-year-old Molly, a girl living at a now-closed Quaker group home. When she tries to befriend Jeannie, a twenty something recently released from jail, she embarks on a quest to find some of the most meaningful people that have been missing from her life.

That description doesn't do the novel justice, as what follows is a complicated and unpredictable adventure with recently separated conjoined twins, ghosts, and much more.

I recently spoke with Holly Wilson about her Kansas connections and the craft that went into bringing Kittentits to life.

-

Kittentits by Holly Wilson was published by Zando: Gillian Flynn Books. Wilson received her undergraduate degree from the University of Kansas, is an MFA graduate of Wichita State University, and received her Ph.D. in creative writing from Florida State University where she was a Kingsbury Fellow. She's an associate professor of creative writing at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

