Spooky reads (and more) for a truly bookish October
This month's indie bookseller is Kelly Justice, owner of Fountain Bookstore in Richmond, Virginia. We'll talk with her about October releases and other titles she's excited about.
Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:
- Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery
- We Used to Live Here by Marcus Kliewer
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson
- How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix
- Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix (out in January 2025)
- Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors
- Dinosaurs by Lydia Millet
- Cleopatra and Frankenstein by Coco Mellors
- Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
- There Are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafak
- A Place for Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza
- The Island of Missing Trees by Elif Shafak
- People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks
- Scaffolding by Lauren Elkin
- #ReadICT Reading Challenge
- Boy by Roald Dahl
- Matilda by Roald Dahl
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl
- James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl
- Bone of the Bone: Essays on America by a Daughter of the Working Class by Sarah Smarsh
- Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth by Sarah Smarsh
- Search by Michelle Huneven
- (Beth Golay chatting about Search in our June 2022 episode)
- Graveyard Shift by M.L. Rio
- If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio
- Hamlet by William Shakespeare
- The History of Sound by Ben Shattuck
- By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult
Recent/new releases with Kelly Justice of Fountain Bookstore in Richmond, Virginia:
- Manboobs: A Memoir of Musicals, Visas, Hope and Cake by Komail Aijazuddin
- Eden Undone: A True Story of Sex, Murder, and Utopia at the Dawn of World War II by Abbott Kahler
- The Nightmare Before Kissmas by Sara Raasch
- Eight Very Bad Nights: A Collection of Hanukkah Noir edited by Tod Goldberg
- The Little Lost Library (Secret, Book & Scone Society) by Ellery Adams
- The Bishop’s Villa by Sacha Naspini