Marginalia

Sarah Smarsh on her collection of essays, 'Bone of the Bone'

By Beth Golay
Published September 24, 2024 at 8:55 AM CDT
Sarah Smarsh is the author of "Bone of the Bone."
Doug Stremel
Sarah Smarsh has been writing about political and socio economic issues through the lens of her rural upbringing for over a decade. Her new book, Bone of the Bone, is a collection of some of her previously published essays, which showcase her skills in both journalism and creative writing.

Smarsh will be at a reading and signing tonight at Grace Presbyterian Church. Tickets and information are available at watermarkbooks.com.

-

Bone of the Bone was published by Scribner.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
