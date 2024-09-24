Sarah Smarsh on her collection of essays, 'Bone of the Bone'

Sarah Smarsh has been writing about political and socio economic issues through the lens of her rural upbringing for over a decade. Her new book, Bone of the Bone, is a collection of some of her previously published essays, which showcase her skills in both journalism and creative writing.

Smarsh will be at a reading and signing tonight at Grace Presbyterian Church. Tickets and information are available at watermarkbooks.com.

Bone of the Bone was published by Scribner.

