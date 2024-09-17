© 2024 KMUW
Marginalia

Lauren Elkin on her novel, 'Scaffolding'

By Beth Golay
Published September 17, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Lauren Elkin is the author of "Scaffolding."
Sophie Davidson
Lauren Elkin’s new novel, Scaffolding, follows two couples who live in the same apartment in Paris, but decades apart.

The novel explores love, desire and fidelity, and the couples share similar experiences at times, particularly when it comes to their professions as psychoanalysts and their involvement in the feminist movements.

-

Scaffolding was published by Farrar, Straus & Giroux.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
