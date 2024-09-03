Coco Mellors on her new novel, 'Blue Sisters'

In her new novel, Blue Sisters, author Coco Mellors shares the story of three estranged sisters who come together one year after the death of a fourth sister.

Avery, Bonnie, Nicky and Lucky Blue couldn’t be more different, but the story of grief and the complexities of family are universal, and Mellors taps into her own history to explore the addictions of each Blue sister.

Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors was published by Ballantine Books.

