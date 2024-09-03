© 2024 KMUW
Marginalia

Coco Mellors on her new novel, 'Blue Sisters'

By Beth Golay
Published September 3, 2024 at 2:52 PM CDT
Zoe Potkin
Ballantine Books
Coco Mellors is the author of "Blue Sisters"

In her new novel, Blue Sisters, author Coco Mellors shares the story of three estranged sisters who come together one year after the death of a fourth sister.

Avery, Bonnie, Nicky and Lucky Blue couldn’t be more different, but the story of grief and the complexities of family are universal, and Mellors taps into her own history to explore the addictions of each Blue sister.

-

Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors was published by Ballantine Books.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Engineers: Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen
  • Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Haley Crowson
  • Producers: Haley Crowson and Katie Lanning
  • Marketing
  • Coordinator: Karlee Cooper
  • Host: Beth Golay
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
