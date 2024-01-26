© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Books & Whatnot

Crossover Episode 2024 #ReadICT Edition

By Beth Golay,
Suzanne Perez
Published January 26, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
(L-R) Beth Golay, Suzanne Perez and Sara Dixon
Andy Tade
(L-R) Beth Golay, Suzanne Perez and Sara Dixon

On January 4 at the Advanced Learning Library Books & Whatnot's Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez joined the Wichita's Public Library's podcast Read. Return. Repeat's Sara Dixon and Daniel Pewewardy to discuss this year's #ReadICT challenge categories.

Books & Whatnot is produced by KMUW and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:

Category 1: A book with a map

  • Map: Collected and Last Poems by Wislawa Szymborska
  • The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann
  • Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann
  • Fatherland: A Memoir of War, Conscience, and Family Secrets by Burkhard Bilger
  • Broken Earth trilogy by N.K. Jemisin (The Fifth SeasonThe Obelisk Gate, and The Stone Sky)
  • The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin
  • The World We Make by N.K. Jemisin
  • Atlas Obscura: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Hidden Wonders by Joshua Foer, Dylan Thuras and Ella Morton
  • Devolution: A Firsthand Account of the Rainier Sasquatch Massacre by Max Brooks

Category 2: A book you meant to read last year

Category 3: A book about something lost or found

Category 4: A collection

  • The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Greene
  • Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror, edited by Jordan Peele
  • Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology
  • Ficciones by Jorge Luis Borges
  • The Collected Short Stories of Eudora Welty
  • Phoebe Robinson essays (You Can’t Touch My Hair: And Other Things I Still Have To ExplainPlease Don’t Sit On My Bed In Your Outside Clothes)
  • Mindy Kaling essays (Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?Why Not Me?Please Like MeKind of Hindu)
  • Call Us What We Carry: Poems by Amanda Gorman

Category 5: A book by or about someone neurodivergent

  • Billie Eilish by Billie Eilish
  • I’ve Never Met an Idiot on the River: Reflections on Family, Fishing, and Photography by Henry Winkler
  • Being Henry: The Fonz … and Beyond by Henry Winkler
  • Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolfe? by Edward Albee
  • The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle
  • The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time by Mark Haddon
  • Strange Sally Diamond by Liz Nugent
  • The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang
  • The Bride Test by Helen Hoang
  • Happiness Falls by Angie Kim

Category 6: A book set in space

  • Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
  • The Martian by Andy Weir
  • 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea by Jules Verne 
  • Room by Emma Donoghue
  • The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams
  • A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle
  • Station Eternity: A Mid-Solar Murder by Mur Lafferty
  • Dune by Frank Herbert
  • Aliens: Vasquez by V. Castro
  • Aliens: Bishop by T.R. Napper
  • The Six: The Untold Story of America’s First Women Astronauts by Loren Grush

Category 7: A book someone told you not to read

  • The 57 Bus: A True Story of Two Teenagers and the Crime That Changed Their Lives by Dashka Slater
  • Moby Dick by Herman Melville
  • Mein Kampf by Adolf Hitler
  • The Turner Diaries by William Luther Pierce
  • The Satanic Bible by Anton Lavey
  • The Keys by D.J. Khaled
  • The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo
  • Hell’s Half-Acre: The Untold Story of The Benders, America’s First Serial Killer Family by Susan Jonusas
  • The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
  • A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara
  • American Psycho by Bret Easton Ellis
  • The Rules of Attraction by Bret Easton Ellis
  • Infinite Jest by David Foster Wallace

Category 8: A book with a season in the title

  • Empire Falls by Richard Russo
  • Last Summer on State Street by Toya Wolf
  • The Boys of Summer by Roger Kahn
  • Winter’s Tales by Isak Dinesen (Karen Blixen)
  • The Winter People by Jennifer McMahon
  • The Longest Autumn by Amy Avery
  • Cuffing Season by Monica McCallan
  • Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden
  • The Neverwinter Saga by R.A. Salvatore
  • Love & Saffron by Kim Fay

Category 9: A book featuring an animal sidekick

  • My Dog Tulip by J.R. Ackerley
  • Marley and Me: Life and Love with the World’s Worst Dog by John Grogan
  • Saga by Brian K. Vaughan
  • Travels With Charley by John Steinbeck
  • An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us by Ed Yong
  • Starter Villain by John Scalzi
  • Shark Heart by Emily Habeck
  • Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt
  • Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
  • Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

Category 10: A book with a recipe

  • Taste: My Life Through Food by Stanley Tucci
  • Search by Michelle Huneven
  • Diane Mott Davidson mysteries (Dying for ChocolateThe Cereal Murders, etc.)
  • Joanne Fluke mysteries (Blueberry Muffin MurderChocolate Chip Cookie Murder, etc.)
  • Clementine in the Kitchen by Samuel Chamberlain
  • The Food of a Younger Land by Mark Kurlansky
  • Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat
  • Dinner: A Love Story by Jenny Rosenstrach
  • Home Cooking by Laurie Colwin
  • Flour, Water, Salt, Yeast by Ken Forkish
  • Like Water for Chocolate by Laura Esquivel
  • Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner

Category 11: A book published the year you turned 16

  • American Gods by Neil Gaiman
  • The Corrections by Jonathan Franzen
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by J.K. Rowling
  • Stardust by Neil Gaiman
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them by J.K. Rowling
  • The Witches of Eastwick by John Updike
  • Empire of the Sun by J.G. Ballard
  • The Hunt for Red October by Tom Clancy
  • Boy: Tales of Childhood by Roald Dahl
  • Life & Times of Michael K by J.M. Coetzee

Category 12: A book by an indigenous author

Tags
Books & Whatnot podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
See stories by Suzanne Perez