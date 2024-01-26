Crossover Episode 2024 #ReadICT Edition
On January 4 at the Advanced Learning Library Books & Whatnot's Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez joined the Wichita's Public Library's podcast Read. Return. Repeat's Sara Dixon and Daniel Pewewardy to discuss this year's #ReadICT challenge categories.
Books & Whatnot is produced by KMUW and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:
Category 1: A book with a map
- Map: Collected and Last Poems by Wislawa Szymborska
- The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann
- Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann
- Fatherland: A Memoir of War, Conscience, and Family Secrets by Burkhard Bilger
- Broken Earth trilogy by N.K. Jemisin (The Fifth Season, The Obelisk Gate, and The Stone Sky)
- The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin
- The World We Make by N.K. Jemisin
- Atlas Obscura: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Hidden Wonders by Joshua Foer, Dylan Thuras and Ella Morton
- Devolution: A Firsthand Account of the Rainier Sasquatch Massacre by Max Brooks
Category 2: A book you meant to read last year
- The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
- All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson
- The Collected Stories by William Trevor
- There There by Tommy Orange
- Books by Silia Moreno-Garcia (Mexican Gothic, Silver Nitrate, Gods of Jade and Shadow)
Category 3: A book about something lost or found
- Mary Jane by Jessica Anya Blau
- The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb
- Symphony of Secrets by Brendan Slocumb
- The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett
- Mister Magic by Kiersten White
- CreepyPasta (Internet ghost stories)
- The Art Forger by B.A. Shapiro
- I Have Some Questions For You by Rebecca Makkai
- The Future by Naomi Alderman
- Shark Heart by Emily Habeck
- The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafon
- The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot
Category 4: A collection
- The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Greene
- Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror, edited by Jordan Peele
- Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology
- Ficciones by Jorge Luis Borges
- The Collected Short Stories of Eudora Welty
- Phoebe Robinson essays (You Can’t Touch My Hair: And Other Things I Still Have To Explain, Please Don’t Sit On My Bed In Your Outside Clothes)
- Mindy Kaling essays (Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?, Why Not Me?, Please Like Me, Kind of Hindu)
- Call Us What We Carry: Poems by Amanda Gorman
Category 5: A book by or about someone neurodivergent
- Billie Eilish by Billie Eilish
- I’ve Never Met an Idiot on the River: Reflections on Family, Fishing, and Photography by Henry Winkler
- Being Henry: The Fonz … and Beyond by Henry Winkler
- Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolfe? by Edward Albee
- The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle
- The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time by Mark Haddon
- Strange Sally Diamond by Liz Nugent
- The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang
- The Bride Test by Helen Hoang
- Happiness Falls by Angie Kim
Category 6: A book set in space
- Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
- The Martian by Andy Weir
- 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea by Jules Verne
- Room by Emma Donoghue
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams
- A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle
- Station Eternity: A Mid-Solar Murder by Mur Lafferty
- Dune by Frank Herbert
- Aliens: Vasquez by V. Castro
- Aliens: Bishop by T.R. Napper
- The Six: The Untold Story of America’s First Women Astronauts by Loren Grush
Category 7: A book someone told you not to read
- The 57 Bus: A True Story of Two Teenagers and the Crime That Changed Their Lives by Dashka Slater
- Moby Dick by Herman Melville
- Mein Kampf by Adolf Hitler
- The Turner Diaries by William Luther Pierce
- The Satanic Bible by Anton Lavey
- The Keys by D.J. Khaled
- The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo
- Hell’s Half-Acre: The Untold Story of The Benders, America’s First Serial Killer Family by Susan Jonusas
- The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
- A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara
- American Psycho by Bret Easton Ellis
- The Rules of Attraction by Bret Easton Ellis
- Infinite Jest by David Foster Wallace
Category 8: A book with a season in the title
- Empire Falls by Richard Russo
- Last Summer on State Street by Toya Wolf
- The Boys of Summer by Roger Kahn
- Winter’s Tales by Isak Dinesen (Karen Blixen)
- The Winter People by Jennifer McMahon
- The Longest Autumn by Amy Avery
- Cuffing Season by Monica McCallan
- Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden
- The Neverwinter Saga by R.A. Salvatore
- Love & Saffron by Kim Fay
Category 9: A book featuring an animal sidekick
- My Dog Tulip by J.R. Ackerley
- Marley and Me: Life and Love with the World’s Worst Dog by John Grogan
- Saga by Brian K. Vaughan
- Travels With Charley by John Steinbeck
- An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us by Ed Yong
- Starter Villain by John Scalzi
- Shark Heart by Emily Habeck
- Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt
- Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
- Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
Category 10: A book with a recipe
- Taste: My Life Through Food by Stanley Tucci
- Search by Michelle Huneven
- Diane Mott Davidson mysteries (Dying for Chocolate, The Cereal Murders, etc.)
- Joanne Fluke mysteries (Blueberry Muffin Murder, Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder, etc.)
- Clementine in the Kitchen by Samuel Chamberlain
- The Food of a Younger Land by Mark Kurlansky
- Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat
- Dinner: A Love Story by Jenny Rosenstrach
- Home Cooking by Laurie Colwin
- Flour, Water, Salt, Yeast by Ken Forkish
- Like Water for Chocolate by Laura Esquivel
- Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner
Category 11: A book published the year you turned 16
- American Gods by Neil Gaiman
- The Corrections by Jonathan Franzen
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by J.K. Rowling
- Stardust by Neil Gaiman
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them by J.K. Rowling
- The Witches of Eastwick by John Updike
- Empire of the Sun by J.G. Ballard
- The Hunt for Red October by Tom Clancy
- Boy: Tales of Childhood by Roald Dahl
- Life & Times of Michael K by J.M. Coetzee
Category 12: A book by an indigenous author
- There There by Tommy Orange
- NEA Big Read: Wichita
- Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer
- Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange
- Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden
- The Removed by Brandon Hobson
- Robopocalypse by Daniel H. Wilson
- Robogenesis by Daniel H. Wilson
- The Way to Rainy Mountain by N. Scott Momaday
- Custer Died for Your Sins: An Indian Manifesto by Vine Deloria, Jr.
- Blue Highways by William Least Heat-Moon
- PrairyErth by William Least Heat-Moon