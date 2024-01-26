Crossover Episode 2024 #ReadICT Edition

On January 4 at the Advanced Learning Library Books & Whatnot's Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez joined the Wichita's Public Library's podcast Read. Return. Repeat's Sara Dixon and Daniel Pewewardy to discuss this year's #ReadICT challenge categories.

Books & Whatnot is produced by KMUW and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:

Category 1: A book with a map

Map: Collected and Last Poems by Wislawa Szymborska

by Wislawa Szymborska The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann

by David Grann Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann

by David Grann Fatherland: A Memoir of War, Conscience, and Family Secrets by Burkhard Bilger

by Burkhard Bilger Broken Earth trilogy by N.K. Jemisin ( The Fifth Season , The Obelisk Gate , and The Stone Sky )

, , and ) The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin

by N.K. Jemisin The World We Make by N.K. Jemisin

by N.K. Jemisin Atlas Obscura: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Hidden Wonders by Joshua Foer, Dylan Thuras and Ella Morton

by Joshua Foer, Dylan Thuras and Ella Morton Devolution: A Firsthand Account of the Rainier Sasquatch Massacre by Max Brooks



Category 2: A book you meant to read last year

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson

by George M. Johnson The Collected Stories by William Trevor

by William Trevor There There by Tommy Orange

Books by Silia Moreno-Garcia (Mexican Gothic, Silver Nitrate, Gods of Jade and Shadow)

Category 3: A book about something lost or found

Category 4: A collection

The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Greene

by John Greene Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror , edited by Jordan Peele

, edited by Jordan Peele Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology

Ficciones by Jorge Luis Borges

by Jorge Luis Borges The Collected Short Stories of Eudora Welty

Phoebe Robinson essays ( You Can’t Touch My Hair: And Other Things I Still Have To Explain , Please Don’t Sit On My Bed In Your Outside Clothes )

, ) Mindy Kaling essays ( Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? , Why Not Me? , Please Like Me , Kind of Hindu )

, , , ) Call Us What We Carry: Poems by Amanda Gorman

Category 5: A book by or about someone neurodivergent

Billie Eilish by Billie Eilish

by Billie Eilish I’ve Never Met an Idiot on the River: Reflections on Family, Fishing, and Photography by Henry Winkler

by Henry Winkler Being Henry: The Fonz … and Beyond by Henry Winkler

by Henry Winkler Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolfe? by Edward Albee

by Edward Albee The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle

by Arthur Conan Doyle The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time by Mark Haddon

by Mark Haddon Strange Sally Diamond by Liz Nugent

The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang

by Helen Hoang The Bride Test by Helen Hoang

by Helen Hoang Happiness Falls by Angie Kim

Category 6: A book set in space

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

by Andy Weir The Martian by Andy Weir

by Andy Weir 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea by Jules Verne

by Jules Verne Room by Emma Donoghue

by Emma Donoghue The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

by Douglas Adams A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle

by Madeleine L’Engle Station Eternity: A Mid-Solar Murder by Mur Lafferty

by Mur Lafferty Dune by Frank Herbert

by Frank Herbert Aliens: Vasquez by V. Castro

by V. Castro Aliens: Bishop by T.R. Napper

by T.R. Napper The Six: The Untold Story of America’s First Women Astronauts by Loren Grush



Category 7: A book someone told you not to read

The 57 Bus: A True Story of Two Teenagers and the Crime That Changed Their Lives by Dashka Slater

by Dashka Slater Moby Dick by Herman Melville

by Herman Melville Mein Kampf by Adolf Hitler

by Adolf Hitler The Turner Diaries by William Luther Pierce

by William Luther Pierce The Satanic Bible by Anton Lavey

by Anton Lavey The Keys by D.J. Khaled

by D.J. Khaled The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo

by Marie Kondo Hell’s Half-Acre: The Untold Story of The Benders, America’s First Serial Killer Family by Susan Jonusas

by Susan Jonusas The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

by Angie Thomas A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

by Hanya Yanagihara American Psycho by Bret Easton Ellis

by Bret Easton Ellis The Rules of Attraction by Bret Easton Ellis

by Bret Easton Ellis Infinite Jest by David Foster Wallace

Category 8: A book with a season in the title

Empire Falls by Richard Russo

by Richard Russo Last Summer on State Street by Toya Wolf

by Toya Wolf The Boys of Summer by Roger Kahn

by Roger Kahn Winter’s Tales by Isak Dinesen (Karen Blixen)

by Isak Dinesen (Karen Blixen) The Winter People by Jennifer McMahon

by Jennifer McMahon The Longest Autumn by Amy Avery

by Amy Avery Cuffing Season by Monica McCallan

by Monica McCallan Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden

by David Heska Wanbli Weiden The Neverwinter Saga by R.A. Salvatore

Love & Saffron by Kim Fay

Category 9: A book featuring an animal sidekick

My Dog Tulip by J.R. Ackerley

by J.R. Ackerley Marley and Me: Life and Love with the World’s Worst Dog by John Grogan

by John Grogan Saga by Brian K. Vaughan

by Brian K. Vaughan Travels With Charley by John Steinbeck

by John Steinbeck An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us by Ed Yong

by Ed Yong Starter Villain by John Scalzi

by John Scalzi Shark Heart by Emily Habeck

by Emily Habeck Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

by Shelby Van Pelt Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

by Rebecca Yarros Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

Category 10: A book with a recipe

Taste: My Life Through Food by Stanley Tucci

by Stanley Tucci Search by Michelle Huneven

by Michelle Huneven Diane Mott Davidson mysteries ( Dying for Chocolate , The Cereal Murders , etc.)

, , etc.) Joanne Fluke mysteries ( Blueberry Muffin Murder , Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder , etc.)

, , etc.) Clementine in the Kitchen by Samuel Chamberlain

by Samuel Chamberlain The Food of a Younger Land by Mark Kurlansky

by Mark Kurlansky Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat

by Samin Nosrat Dinner: A Love Story by Jenny Rosenstrach

by Jenny Rosenstrach Home Cooking by Laurie Colwin

by Laurie Colwin Flour, Water, Salt, Yeast by Ken Forkish

by Ken Forkish Like Water for Chocolate by Laura Esquivel

by Laura Esquivel Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner

Category 11: A book published the year you turned 16

American Gods by Neil Gaiman

by Neil Gaiman The Corrections by Jonathan Franzen

by Jonathan Franzen Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by J.K. Rowling

by J.K. Rowling Stardust by Neil Gaiman

by Neil Gaiman Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them by J.K. Rowling

by J.K. Rowling The Witches of Eastwick by John Updike

by John Updike Empire of the Sun by J.G. Ballard

by J.G. Ballard The Hunt for Red October by Tom Clancy

by Tom Clancy Boy: Tales of Childhood by Roald Dahl

by Roald Dahl Life & Times of Michael K by J.M. Coetzee

Category 12: A book by an indigenous author