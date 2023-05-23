Bonnie Garmus on the continued success of 'Lessons in Chemistry'

It’s been one year since Bonnie Garmus published Lessons in Chemistry, and it’s still receiving accolades today. The book follows Elizabeth Zott, a dedicated and hardworking chemist who finds herself tasked with hosting a cooking show in the 1960s.

The book utilizes both humor and serious themes to achieve balance - a recurring pattern throughout the book and throughout chemistry itself.

I recently spoke with Bonnie Garmus about some of the themes she wades into, like religion vs. science, but we also chatted about our shared love of rowing, and the lovable character Six-Thirty, who is Elizabeth’s loyal dog. I hope you enjoy our conversation.

-

Lessons in Chemistry was published by Doubleday.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.