Lindsay Smith is a news lab intern for KMUW. Smith is a senior in her last semester at Wichita State University studying journalism with a minor in creative writing. She was editor in chief of The Sunflower, WSU’s student newspaper, for about two years and now serves as the newsletter editor. She also interned at the Wichita Eagle this past summer. When not writing, she can be found hanging out with her cat, Belle, watching Netflix or reading books. Follow her on Twitter at @Lindsay_KSmith.