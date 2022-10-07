Business event will highlight Wichita's entrepreneurial ecosystem

Businesses in the Wichita area are invited to attend StartUp Week, a free week of training focused on highlighting entrepreneurship in the city.

“We just have some amazing speakers coming from all across the country to help elevate our entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said James Williams, one of the co-founders for StartUp week.

This is the event’s second year. More than 350 people are expected to attend.

Starting Monday at Groover Labs, the five-day conference will host several tracks focused on a variety of business topics, including diversity, innovation and product development.

Event organizers say the conference is a good opportunity for people with new or emerging businesses to network.

“What people need to know most,” Williams said, “is that whether they have an idea in their head, or they’re tinkering with something in a basement, if they come to a couple of events at Wichita Startup week, they’re going to meet the people they need to know to help get their idea, or their product or their small business, to the next level.”

Rob DeSantis, an early LinkedIn investor, is one of the keynote speakers.

StartUp Week is presented by Koch Industries.